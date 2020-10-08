 Skip to content
(Tampa Bay Times)   Teen drops cell phone. What else could go wrong?   (tampabay.com) divider line
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can you hear me now?

/Can you hear me now?

//Can you hear me now?

///now?
 
merlinsbeard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is like the five dollar bill that falls down the outhouse. Just forget about it cause man it is gone.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he find his phone?
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2h3mh837ken53kitqv1co5fh83o.wpengine.netdna-cdn.comView Full Size

"Hey Georgie! Better come get your phone before I change your ringtone to Baby Shark!"
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


NOPE.
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dammit!
 
vinn01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Darwin seen waking away sadly.

/Had him hooked, but he got away.
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mycroft_Holmes_IV: Dammit!


Sorry man. Tim Curry always beats the new guy.
 
almejita
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tim Curry was the vastly superior Pennywise.
Skaaarswhatshisfark looks like a rabbit.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mycroft_Holmes_IV: Dammit!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

holdmybones: Did he find his phone?


The article has a photo of someone fishing it out.
 
invictus2 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Simpsons - Sending Our Love Down The Well
Youtube atPh0aEL2oo
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Guess who's got two thumbs and would've left him there.
 
acouvis
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: [2h3mh837ken53kitqv1co5fh83o.wpengine​.​netdna-cdn.com image 850x446]
"Hey Georgie! Better come get your phone before I change your ringtone to Baby Shark!"


I once changed my mom's cell phone ringtone to "Baby Got Back" for one particular friend of hers. I still regret I don't have a pic of her face when that started playing.
 
Eravior
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

almejita: Tim Curry was the vastly superior Pennywise.
Skaaarswhatshisfark looks like a rabbit.


The new one was also trying too hard. Most of the time, Curry was just looking and acting like a normal clown and we all know real life clowns are terrifying enough.

Say you're wandering around a creepy house then turn a corner and see...

Someone obviously trying to be scary
Fark user imageView Full Size


Someone trying to look like a harmless clown.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I was really glad to see this linked to Tampa Bay Times and not Bozeman Journal
 
