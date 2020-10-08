 Skip to content
 
Twitler to Half-scoop: No, you can't run for mayor of NYC. Not yours
26
    More: Amusing  
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTFA: "He wouldn't have a chance."

Well, he's not wrong.  That, in itself, is noteworthy.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wow, he told the truth for once.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You mean the Trump name isn't a sure thing in NYC?
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: FTFA: "He wouldn't have a chance."

Well, he's not wrong.  That, in itself, is noteworthy.


True. Even a sociopathic bully who demands complete control over the lives of the people he owns is right once in a while.

/But you know the only reason he said it was to remind Half-Scoop who's in charge.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In his weakened state his slaps across the face need to be verbal instead of in front of everyone in his dorm.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PainInTheASP: Nicholas D. Wolfwood: FTFA: "He wouldn't have a chance."

Well, he's not wrong.  That, in itself, is noteworthy.

True. Even a sociopathic bully who demands complete control over the lives of the people he owns is right once in a while.

/But you know the only reason he said it was to remind Half-Scoop who's in charge.


Oh, of course!  That goes without saying!

Upon due consideration, I've decided that The Twilight Zone is probably too good for Donnie.  The Zone would be too - let's say, 'dignified'.

Anyone remember a short-lived TV series from Wes Craven, and starring Robert Englund, called 'Nightmare Cafe' (1992)?

It ran 6 episodes, and was a little gem.  In addition to Robert Englund, the other leads were Jack Coleman and Lindsay Frost.

The premise was a supernatural all-night cafe, which was like a junior-sized pocket Twilight Zone disguised as an old run-down diner.  Englund ("Blackie") ran the joint, Coleman and Frost were two people who died, wandered in, and were given 'second chances' by the cafe, so they became cook and waitress.

The cafe moves around like the TARDIS.  It - and Blackie - have very *nasty* senses of humor.  They specialize in offering people second chances (if they deserve them) or giving them what they've earned.  Blackie and the cafe sneer at the laws of physics.  It's like the Twilight Zone's evil little brother, with a load of black humor.

Some lines:  (Faye picks up the phone, gets a recording: "The area code from which you are dialing is not serviced by the telephone company.")

(Blackie: "Kid, the last time I was killed, *crossbows* were all the rage.")

I wish the show had done three seasons.

*THAT's* where I'd like to dump Trump.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
so there is a bad investment out there that he wouldn't go for...
 
mrparks
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Could water?
Is this some New Age alternative to RedBull?
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The Trump family should be happy if, by January, the lobby of Trump Tower isn't declared a "free dump zone" for NYC's homeless.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Hmm. Trump doesn't think he has a chance.

Trump is always wrong.

\ TOO MUCH CHEESE ERROR: REDO FROM START
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Trump is a super supportive father.
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
FATHER! The IT Crowd | Series 2 Episode 2: Church entrance
Youtube rsriu6a_ukw
 
Irresponsible Homeowner
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Damn, that's cold.  True, but cold.  Completely in character for Trump, though.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Daddy don't share the spotlight.
 
mrparks
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Could water?
Is this some New Age alternative to RedBull?


If you shower with it, yeah. Plus no carbs.

Also, if you shower with Red Bull you get sticky.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: You mean the Trump name isn't a sure thing in NYC?


A sure thing can be a negative, can't it?
 
dothemath
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I want to personally thank each person who willingly voted to put this family off slow witted fu*kheads in charge.

Also, please go dive, genitals first, into a wood chipper.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

but please do not let this extensive clarification distract you from the fact that in 1998, The Undertaker threw Mankind off Hell In A Cell, and plummeted 16 ft through an announcer's table.

(is what I was almost expecting)
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

After I posted that, I got curious and started searching around.

An outfit called 'DVDRare.com' has the series on DVD for $34.95.  I'm cautiously optimistic - I ordered it.

I've gone looking for Nightmare Cafe before, and bought a set of disks, but they turned out to not be a factory job.  They were homemade.  Frankly, I think I could have done a better job if any sources I have had been running it.

Maybe this will be better.  DVDRare's site *looks* decent, and the packaging *looks* professional, but looks are often deceiving.

They have - I'd call it a small to medium size catalog of stuff, with things like 'Salvage I' and Disney's 'The Scarecrow of Romney Marsh'.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Pretty soon it will be time for the next generation of amoral, narcissistic, parasitic children to start scheming over control of dad's business "empire" - or whatever's left after the SDNY gets done with it. The Trump Kids will look like vultures snacking on a rotten wildebeest carcass, only after the lions and then the hyenas are finally finished with it.

It's gonna be awesome!
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

He should talk to his real dad.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That's too bad that Daddy is crushing his dreams.

I would have loved to have watched that campaign.  Popcorn every night.
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Half Scoop should murder someone on 5th Avenue in broad daylight. If he's not charged he gets to be mayor.
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
 Even if I were a New Yorker I just can't see myself voting for a man whose beard looks like artificial turf sprayed black. You ain't fooling anyone, junior. Beards are for real men. Now go home and get your f*cking shinebox razor.

The beard vitriol in this post may stem from my 24hr homebound drinking binge wherein I mowed my prized beard in a fit of boredom and curiosity. Since I'm a liberal I can can actually see my fairly strong chin and jawline again (wherethef*ckisyourchin.jpg) but I already miss it.. Good news? It's gonna sprout right back and since I'm no longer working and am wearing a mask in public, who cares about the awkward homeless look while growing it back. Also, I'm likely to be homeless soon, anyway. Everyone wins, especially if my scruffy, stringy look inspires people to give me pizza.

You Farkers think I'm kidding. I'm going under. Fast. Am a good swimmer but it's been 7 months.

Thought about shaving eyebrows but didn't want to answer the door like

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
