(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Woman saves four baby squirrels, individually hands them back   (local21news.com) divider line
bubbaloo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Squirrels eat baby birds from the nest and happily DGAF about the screaming. They can be cute, though.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

it's weird to think of squirrels eating meat.
 
bubbaloo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

it's weird to think of squirrels eating meat.


Doesn't take too much of a search on youtube to find examples, but I don't recommend it.
 
patcarew [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I was thinking "This is the feel good story I need, not the one I deserve".

And then I come here and you guys put it all into perspective. Thanks!
 
rhiannon [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Then one of the squirrels will come back and chew through the fuel line of her portable generator. Little bastards.
 
FaygoMaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

There's a YouTube channel (Shawn Woods?) that shows various rodent traps in action.  Some of his camera footage caught ground squirrels carrying off some of the dead ones.  Whether it was fark or to eat the corpse was never established.

Yeah, Fark mascot excepted, fark squirrels.  I've had a chronic problem with them chewing their way into the house going back to the previous owner.  I had two trees cut down and holes fixed, so I'm crossing my nuts that the bastards don't come back.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

it's weird to think of squirrels eating meat.


They do have her scent.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Followup:  Mother squirrel kind of regrets chewing through the break lines of woman's car.
 
silvervial [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

it's weird to think of squirrels eating meat.


As a kid, I raised "fancy" mice (mice with odd colors and patterns) for local pet shops for pocket money.

I had a row of small maternity cages where I would move my mothers when I noticed they were pregnant from the big cage that contained the whole mouse community.

During my first group of births, I came home from school and found that one mother mouse who was about to give birth had reached between the maternity cages and managed to steal a baby from another mother mouse who had already given birth and was enthusiastically eating it. It was the most repulsive thing I had ever seen in real life; she was especially pleased with the stomach full of milk she'd just gotten to. I left her to it, it was far too late to save the baby. I did move the cages farther apart.

The next group of mothers, I gave each of them tiny squares of baloney or ham for the week leading to birth and for a few days afterwards. Didn't lose another baby to cannibalism after that.

Pregnant and nursing mothers of most species need a lot of protein to build babies and produce milk to feed the babies, and sometimes the protein in commercial foods isn't enough. Mothers will take things into their own hands, sometimes literally as my poor mouse baby found out, to get the nutrition they need. There have been cows and deer caught eating rabbits and birds, probably for the same reason. Mommies NEED MEAT! (or meat equivalent).
 
