(Everything Lubbock)   It's a roller coaster on the Texas highway as a truck full of chili peppers gives away it's load. No word if it went under the bridge, or if motorists had to head to higher ground. Driver reportedly swerved to avoid a patchy rose peacock   (everythinglubbock.com) divider line
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hottest news story of the day.
 
Shadyman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gordon Bennett: Hottest news story of the day.


Red hot.
 
End_Of_Line
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The driver, Danni from California was not available to comment.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The truck gave away it is load?
 
marklar [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They're hot going down the frontside, and still burn when they come out on the otherside
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Nooooooo!
/mourn
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

/got nothing
 
Ronin Around
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Was it a Roller Coaster of LOVE?
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
[angryflower-its-its.png]
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Homer goes to the Chili Cook Off
Youtube b44t_VCfG70
 
AllYourFarkIsUs [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Overturned semi - news
Really seriously farted news - *crickets*
 
ifky
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Hope no one ends up with scar tissue.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Was it the long thin kind?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
merlinsbeard
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The back door of that trailer looks like it is about to bust open. Gives new meaning to coming out the back door hot...
 
Your Hind Brain
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Someone partied on someone's pussy?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: The truck gave away it is load?


English! Motherfarker! Do You Speak It?
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Can we get an angry sunflower in here?
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
...Or if Flea can play to a click track.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
They aren't going to be able to sell that load anymore, so they'll have to just give it away, give it away, give it away now.
 
