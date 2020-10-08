 Skip to content
Missouri principal sorry for demanding girls at volleyball game remove shirts
    Missouri, Interim principal Kerrie Herren, girls team, High school, Volleyball  
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he just hates black people.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The shirts were emblazoned with the words "Together We Rise"

Apparently he was thinking different thoughts about teenage girls stripping down.

Just a silly misunderstanding really...
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well you can't very well play a game of shirts against shirts can you?

/The more you know...
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Maybe he just hates black people.


he is sorry he got caught
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Riverside is across the river frim me, just north of Kansas City proper.

Riverside is what made our region number one in the country in meth production for years.

Riverside. When Missourians need somewhere even trashier to go.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
imagesvc.meredithcorp.ioView Full Size
 
MiamiChef
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Racists gunna Racist
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Recoil Therapy: The shirts were emblazoned with the words "Together We Rise"

Apparently he was thinking different thoughts about teenage girls stripping down.

Just a silly misunderstanding really...


The shirts were freebies from Nike?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I support his actions but hate the reasoning behind them.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're sorry you got called out.  GFY.

//CSB - I once got a suspension in 7th grade for wearing an "Open up and Say Ahhhh" t-shirt (Poison).  The words were emblazoned over a blonde woman's ass on the shirt.

To this day I forgive them.  I should have been suspended for liking Poison.
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:  Interim principal Kerrie Herren made them take them off. He has since repeatedly apologized, saying he made a mistake and that the girls can wear them from now on.

I bet that mistake is easy to fix.
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Maybe he just hates black people being gainfully employed.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

MiamiChef: Racists gunna Racist


^This^
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Oh he gets off just having to apologize but when I do it there's lawsuits and restraining orders and tasers.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Solidarity.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Siri, show me what "I'm sorry for getting caught" looks like.
 
englaja [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
 Instantly made me think of:

Father Ted Fr.Jack In Girl School (HD-1080p)
Youtube YvpCicvsN9k
 
Creoena [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Solidarity.

[Fark user image 850x478]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
No unity allowed!
 
Tommy Moo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: The shirts were emblazoned with the words "Together We Rise"

Apparently he was thinking different thoughts about teenage girls stripping down.

Just a silly misunderstanding really...


Just in case anyone actually thinks this, the t-shirts were worn over their jerseys. They were not just in sports bras underneath.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Tommy Moo: Recoil Therapy: The shirts were emblazoned with the words "Together We Rise"

Apparently he was thinking different thoughts about teenage girls stripping down.

Just a silly misunderstanding really...

Just in case anyone actually thinks this, the t-shirts were worn over their jerseys. They were not just in sports bras underneath.


Sounds like you've investigated this event quite a lot.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Tommy Moo: Recoil Therapy: The shirts were emblazoned with the words "Together We Rise"

Apparently he was thinking different thoughts about teenage girls stripping down.

Just a silly misunderstanding really...

Just in case anyone actually thinks this, the t-shirts were worn over their jerseys. They were not just in sports bras underneath.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
See what happens when you give a man with a woman's name any authority?
 
Johnny Bananapeel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Pedo? Or racist?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Maybe he just hates black people.


Or likes teen breasts
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
the words "Together We Rise" and three raised fists in different skin tones seem perfectly suitable for a volleyball team
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

mcsiegs: You're sorry you got called out.  GFY.

//CSB - I once got a suspension in 7th grade for wearing an "Open up and Say Ahhhh" t-shirt (Poison).  The words were emblazoned over a blonde woman's ass on the shirt.

To this day I forgive them.  I should have been suspended for liking Poison.


Back when I was in high school (early 80's) guys wore long sleeve beer company t-shirts with "grab a busch" and "grab a heinie" on the back of them. Also "surf naked" t-shirts and ones with nudity artwork from rock bands (Rush, Led Zeppelin, etc.) We also were allowed to smoke and chew tobacco at school, and the drinking age was 18. Ahhhh, the good old days.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
You know who else liked watching nude volleyball?

cdn.pastemagazine.comView Full Size


/the one true protoFarker
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
FTFA: An interim principal...

The fellow wasn't sure if he'd ever get another shot so he went for it. You losers will be on your deathbeds wondering "what if" about a whole bunch of things, Kerrie Herren was determined not to have that problem. I respect that.

Tommy Moo: Recoil Therapy: The shirts were emblazoned with the words "Together We Rise"

Apparently he was thinking different thoughts about teenage girls stripping down.

Just a silly misunderstanding really...

Just in case anyone actually thinks this, the t-shirts were worn over their jerseys. They were not just in sports bras underneath.


Don't take this from me, I need this.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Sir, perhaps you can enlighten us about what you thought the shirts said and why they were a problem.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

mcsiegs: You're sorry you got called out.  GFY.

//CSB - I once got a suspension in 7th grade for wearing an "Open up and Say Ahhhh" t-shirt (Poison).  The words were emblazoned over a blonde woman's ass on the shirt.

To this day I forgive them.  I should have been suspended for liking Poison.


I wore the Metallica metal up your ass shirt to high school. Most teachers thought it was funny.
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Maybe he just hates black people.


Dick response:There were three shades of skin represented on the shirt.  You go straight to black people.  Who's the racist?

Hope you know I'm kidding; I've seen you around enough to know that's not true.  Just feeling sophomoric today, I suppose.   A joke one would use on friends...if one had them.  /sniff
 
pwkpete
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

edmo: No unity allowed!


Unity!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Snort: See what happens when you give a man with a woman's name any authority?


Two women names
Kerrie Herren
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
With helpful picture of a volleyball.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

7th Son of a 7th Son: mcsiegs: You're sorry you got called out.  GFY.

//CSB - I once got a suspension in 7th grade for wearing an "Open up and Say Ahhhh" t-shirt (Poison).  The words were emblazoned over a blonde woman's ass on the shirt.

To this day I forgive them.  I should have been suspended for liking Poison.

I wore the Metallica metal up your ass shirt to high school. Most teachers thought it was funny.


Back in High School I got a rip in my favorite jeans, just to the right of the seam on the ass, well down on the crack.

I sewed a Rolling Stones logo patch over it, with the tongue going right in the crevice...

logodesignlove.comView Full Size

Got sent home twice.  Then they ignored me.

/1979
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The 'acting' principal is an idiot. His district is only 60% white so he should have been prepared for this and known to keep his pie-hole shut.
 
White Rose Duelist
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I thought this was going to be to check if they were trans and this is... slightly less awful?
 
functionisalwaystaken [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
16 year old me who's first love was a volleyball player: interested in deshirting volleyball girls

40 year old me: tries not to spend much time looking at high school volleyball girls just in case 16 year old me decides to commandeer the lower brain.

/still into tall girls
//watches college and beach volleyball whenever it's on
///still hardly knows anything about volleyball
 
kindms
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

madgonad: The 'acting' principal is an idiot. His district is only 60% white so he should have been prepared for this and known to keep his pie-hole shut.


https://www.ksdk.com/article/news/loca​l/missouri-principal-sorry-for-demandi​ng-girls-remove-shirts/63-e37b5275-a11​f-4c66-83f7-99dbacdda923#:~:text=RIVER​SIDE%2C%20Mo.,their%20racial%20unity%2​0T%2Dshirts.&text=When%20asked%20if%20​he%20had,sorry%20that%20I%20hurt%20you​.

Article with better info

says he acted on parent complaint and some being uncomfortable with purchasing the t-shirts. And he was going off the no politics in school.

He has apologized (kind of unheard of from a principal) and said he was sorry for embarrassing them. I would say hes a keeper.

most school administrators would double down
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Chicks.  Volleyball.  No shirts.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Very interesting.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

kindms: madgonad: The 'acting' principal is an idiot. His district is only 60% white so he should have been prepared for this and known to keep his pie-hole shut.

https://www.ksdk.com/article/news/loca​l/missouri-principal-sorry-for-demandi​ng-girls-remove-shirts/63-e37b5275-a11​f-4c66-83f7-99dbacdda923#:~:text=RIVER​SIDE%2C%20Mo.,their%20racial%20unity%2​0T%2Dshirts.&text=When%20asked%20if%20​he%20had,sorry%20that%20I%20hurt%20you​.

Article with better info

says he acted on parent complaint and some being uncomfortable with purchasing the t-shirts. And he was going off the no politics in school.

He has apologized (kind of unheard of from a principal) and said he was sorry for embarrassing them. I would say hes a keeper.

most school administrators would double down


There's always a parent complaining about something. The whole Kansas City metro has worked really hard at not being another St Louis. I would note that you picked a St Louis TV link (which 404'd for me) that is part of Tegna broadcasting that is all Trump, all the time. So expect lots of bias from whatever they published. This wasn't a Black Power t-shirt, it said "together We Rise". The non-white arms on it are what triggered the complaining parents.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
He did the right thing later and replaced the shirts with ones that said "When you climb to the top, pull up the ladder after yourself."   probably
 
Begoggle
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

kindms: madgonad: The 'acting' principal is an idiot. His district is only 60% white so he should have been prepared for this and known to keep his pie-hole shut.

https://www.ksdk.com/article/news/loca​l/missouri-principal-sorry-for-demandi​ng-girls-remove-shirts/63-e37b5275-a11​f-4c66-83f7-99dbacdda923#:~:text=RIVER​SIDE%2C%20Mo.,their%20racial%20unity%2​0T%2Dshirts.&text=When%20asked%20if%20​he%20had,sorry%20that%20I%20hurt%20you​.

Article with better info

says he acted on parent complaint and some being uncomfortable with purchasing the t-shirts. And he was going off the no politics in school.

He has apologized (kind of unheard of from a principal) and said he was sorry for embarrassing them. I would say hes a keeper.

most school administrators would double down


He was forced to "apologize".
He's not a real principal and has no job security.
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Marcus Aurelius: Maybe he just hates black people.

he is sorry he got caught


Sayof.
 
dryknife
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The Show Me State
 
