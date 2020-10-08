 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Sexy Nurse: The Walking Dead Edition (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
26
    More: Sick, Human sexuality, Orgasm, Helder Silva, Sexual intercourse, Human sexual behavior, NMC panel, Masturbation, sex acts  
•       •       •

2155 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Oct 2020 at 6:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
More like oversexed nurse, especially when he pulled something of a Silence of the Lambs moment with his own issue.
 
Satampra Zeiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, what else are you supposed to do when you're alone with a stiff one?
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NHS master* trifecta in play:

1) NHS master plan
2) NHS masterbator
3) NHS master????
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a true nurse that is happy to be in the room with you, no matter what !


/everything has a good side if you look for it.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I will never work in the UK again."

He got that much right, at least....
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Silva?

i.pinimg.comView Full Size

/Crow: Brought to you by 'Rent a Silva'!
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And I the only one wondering how fast this guy is that he can surprise whack one out in a towel and throw it at someone? Like that's gotta be a record.

"SURPRISE CUM TOWEL!"
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Axeofjudgement: And I the only one wondering how fast this guy is that he can surprise whack one out in a towel and throw it at someone? Like that's gotta be a record.

"SURPRISE CUM TOWEL!"


He's Spiderman.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: [thumbs.gfycat.com image 435x250] [View Full Size image _x_]


The Animaniacs - "Hello Nurse" - Song - Original
Youtube SpS3eFqhxSQ
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: And I the only one wondering how fast this guy is that he can surprise whack one out in a towel and throw it at someone? Like that's gotta be a record.


If I had a nickel for every time I did that...I'd have no nickels.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Some people are very adaptable to their surroundings.
 
daffy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"He's a eunich, He's a eunich, He dead!"
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Well this was a disappointment when I realized it was a male nurse

/although it helped explain a couple things
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Male nurse. :(
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: And I the only one wondering how fast this guy is that he can surprise whack one out in a towel and throw it at someone? Like that's gotta be a record.

"SURPRISE CUM TOWEL!"


I laughed so hard at this picturing some Rusty Shackleford level of a dude flinging pocket jizz in someone's face while screaming "SURPRISE CUM TOWEL!" as a self defense tactic.
 
nitropissering
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Helder Silva was said to have ejaculated in a towel and thrown it at a victim in one particularly grim episode at Great Western Hospital in Swindon, Wilts."

Is this on netflix yet?

/asking for a friend
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
You gotta love your job.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Nurse 'sent filthy texts and masturbated while dead body was in room'

I know it's against the rules, but can I get her numb--

Silva was reported to have sent videos to female colleagues showing himself masturbating

Oh. Uhm... nevermind.

/one of "those" nurses...
/be messing with my fantasies...
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: And I the only one wondering how fast this guy is that he can surprise whack one out in a towel and throw it at someone? Like that's gotta be a record.

"SURPRISE CUM TOWEL!"


My take was more that he was a chronic masturbaiter and kept getting caught and instead of shame he decided to employ the old "Finish while staring them down" move.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: And I the only one wondering how fast this guy is that he can surprise whack one out in a towel and throw it at someone? Like that's gotta be a record.

"SURPRISE CUM TOWEL!"


One pump chump
 
1funguy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Helder??
That kidnapping right there..!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Axeofjudgement: And I the only one wondering how fast this guy is that he can surprise whack one out in a towel and throw it at someone? Like that's gotta be a record.

"SURPRISE CUM TOWEL!"

I laughed so hard at this picturing some Rusty Shackleford level of a dude flinging pocket jizz in someone's face while screaming "SURPRISE CUM TOWEL!" as a self defense tactic.


I think that's rape
 
thepeterd
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: And I the only one wondering how fast this guy is that he can surprise whack one out in a towel and throw it at someone? Like that's gotta be a record.

"SURPRISE CUM TOWEL!"


Fark user imageView Full Size

Approves.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I wonder what his Fark handle is?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
You're not kidding anybody, you know
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.