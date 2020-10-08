 Skip to content
 
(Fox 8 Cleveland)   McDonald's employee pays for woman's order after she forgets purse. Hopefully, he'll enjoy the $35,000+ she raised for him   (fox8.com) divider line
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Note to self: Forget to bring my wallet.
 
rhiannon [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Heading out to McDonald's to get a job and buy someone a Happy Meal...
 
ajgeek
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Wow, a good deed went unpunished.
Pay the tax on it and head to college, kid.
 
Bob Vagene
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I hope they made a sausage egg mcmuffin together.
 
nvmac [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's SO nice to see folks just being nice to each other.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This is a nice story but I kind of liked it all better back before good deeds were broadcast to the world and turned into an excuse for a fundraiser. Now I can't be sure if somebody is holding the door for me because they were raised right or if they are expecting me to start a GoFundMe for them.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
...and *that's* how Mickey's Disease loses another good employee.
 
jimmythrust [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Wyatt was clearly not expecting anything in return. I must spend too much time in the Pol tab, because this genuinely made me feel good and hopeful...
 
Jack of All Games
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Today I let a guy with only a couple of items checkout ahead of my overflowing cart. Where's my $10k?
 
WillofJ2
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Why when they reach the goals dont hey keep going, what happens to the excess?
 
jevans47403
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Now he can quit his job at McDonald's.
 
