On this day in history, in 1967, Che Guevara was captured by the Bolivian Army
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
IMO, this is a good movie, no matter what you think of him.
Fark user image
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

hugram: IMO, this is a good movie, no matter what you think of him.
Agreed. Well done.
 
kevlar51 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Che Guevara's great-grandfather was Domingo Halliburton.
 
BKITU [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shake your body line!
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't forget the time The Rutles played his stadium in NYC -

The Rutles - It's Looking Good [Live At Che Stadium]
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah yes, the genius who destroyed the Cuban economy.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody bought my Batista T-shirts.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suicide - Che (1977)
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Years ago a friend of mine worked at a screen print place and one night we made a bunch of bumper stickers that said "HITLER WAS RIGHT" which we would place on cars that were parked in handicap spots, people who took up two spots for their precious sports cars, etc.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Ah yes, the genius who destroyed the Cuban economy.


Why did Cubans support Castro's revolution?

Fidel Castro was the figurehead of the Cuban Revolution, which was successful in ousting the military dictator Fulgencio Batista. The Batista regime was riddled with corruption and favored the wealthy elites of Cuba and American corporate interests over the Cuban people.

Yes, a colonial economy. I can't imagine why it was unpopular.
 
Sharksfan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never understood the fascination with this guy.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

niiiiice.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

So whose interests did Castro favor?
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, you just summed better than any economics professor how capitalism works.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

His programs were an utter failure. Period.

Cuba didnt need a Marxist revolution it needed capitalism with enforceable regulations.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Shoot, you coward! You are only going to kill a man!"

He was flawed. But he wasn't inconsequential.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

His programs were an utter failure. Period.

Cuba didnt need a Marxist revolution it needed capitalism with enforceable regulations.


You mean like responsible socialism.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Romantic figure, died young before people could get tired of him.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guevara was wounded, captured and executed the next day.

How's your day going?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

His programs were an utter failure. Period.

Cuba didnt need a Marxist revolution it needed capitalism with enforceable regulations.

You mean like responsible socialism.


Yes, basically.
Capitalism with strong social protections.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

He was a sociopath that enjoyed interrogating prisoners with a baseball bat.  Take a look at his time on the African continent for a tidy summation of how much of a self-absorbed ahole he was.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Romantic figure, died young before people could get tired of him.


Trust me, a lot of Cubans were already tired of him when he devalued their currency.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

His programs were an utter failure. Period.

Cuba didnt need a Marxist revolution it needed capitalism with enforceable regulations.


Oh yes, 'capitalism with enforceable regulations'. We can obviously see how fantastic that works out for the majority of people.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

My only regret is never actually seeing the moment when Chad & Karen got theirs.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It works beautifully all over Scandinavia.
 
tirob [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

To this day I have a hard time believing that Guevara's series of massive screwups was due to his incompetence alone.

It was replaced by another colonial economy--the metropolis was the USSR, of course, rather than the US.  And this in substantial part because of Guevara's badly advised "industrialization" program, which wound up industrializing nothing.  Fidel Castro didn't throw Guevara out of Cuba for no reason.

It's true that when we here in the US played the role of metropolis to the colonial economy of Cuba, we exploited Cubans pretty badly, even to the extent of tolerating US organized crime's control of gambling and prostitution in Havana in cahoots with Batista and his cronies.  That's awful, but the Soviets' drafting young Cubans to execute their imperial policy in Angola, Mozambique, and elsewhere in the world during the 1970s, this also in cahoots with Castro and *his* cronies, wasn't any less morally reprehensible.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

When Marxist theory and economic reality cross paths people usually starve to death.
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least he didn't die empty handed.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

That doesn't exist.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Look at him with his beret and determined gaze.  He's the patron saint of cheeto-crumbed internet freedom fighters.
 
Meez
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
He was also a homophobe who believed all gays should be put in prison and tortured  ( which he did )
 
Johnny Bananapeel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Rule 1: Be Attractive. Rule 2: Don't Be Unattractive.
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

As the son/grandson of  German immigrants who had direct experience of WW2, I am ashamed to admit I LMAO'd at this. Some megalomaniac a-holes are deemed romantic figures. Others who somehow seize power become Stalin, Hitler, Pol Pot, etc.....
I'm resisting my natural internet inclination to employ hyperbole and compare today's leaders of powerful nations.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Something a lot of people don't know about Che Guevara is that he looked a lot like Che Guevara, drove a diesel van.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Castro visited the US months after the Revolution.   Eisenhower refused to meet with him and instead went golfing.  If Iremeber right, Nixon did meet with him.

The lost opportunity still bemuses me.
 
Resin33
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What about Che Guevara wearing a Che Guevara t-shirt t-shirt?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

I got in a shiatload of trouble in high school.  I got some dick stickers at Spencer gifts and put them on the I heart my (breed of dog) bumper stickers.  Well I did it to my physics teacher and she didn't notice for weeks.

Once she did notice I was the one and only suspect and gestapo marched to the vice principals office.
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Brandi Morgan
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

It was replaced by another colonial economy--the metropolis was the USSR, of course, rather than the US.  And this in substantial part because of Guevara's badly advised "industrialization" program, which wound up industrializing nothing.  Fidel Castro didn't throw Guevara out of Cuba for no reason.

It's true that when we here in the US played the role of metropolis to the colonial economy of Cuba, we exploited Cubans pretty badly, even to the extent of tolerating US organized crime's control of gambling and prostitution in Havana in cahoots with Batista and his cronies.  That's awful, but the Soviets' drafting young Cubans to execute their imperial policy in Angola, Mozambique, and elsewhere in the world during the 1970s, this also in cahoots with Castro and *his* cronies, wasn't any less morally reprehensible.


Of course had we not imposed a trade embargo they might not have been so quick to run to the Soviets.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
foulmouthshirts.comView Full Size
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i.rocdn.comView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Genius, psychopathic, extreme homophobe...
 
Zafler
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Guy Fawkes vs Che Guevara. Epic Rap Battles of History.
Youtube Yow_BJeb8TI
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Oh yes, 'capitalism with enforceable regulations'. We can obviously see how fantastic that works out for the majority of people.


You mean like they have in Scandinavia? Seems to be working quite well for the majority of the people.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

It works beautifully all over Scandinavia.


Jinx! Now you have to eat my lutefisk!

(Don't worry you can wash it down with Akvavit)
 
