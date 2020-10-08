 Skip to content
(WPXI.com)   The street that swallowed a bus in Pittsburgh last year is open again. Jerome Bettis still nervous   (wpxi.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If you live in the 412, you ain't surprised.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It hungers
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing they didn't opt for the monorail instead of repairing the street.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
DrWhy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kevin Bacon and his team or on 24 hour standby just in case

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DrWhy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kevin Bacon and his team are on 24-hour standby in case anything should return
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it takes you a year to fix a hole in the street, somebody is getting paid.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doom Patrol looks around knowingly.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't they repair that giant sinkhole in Japan in 4 days?
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So it got a pattch.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never understood why the 86 line buses haven't been branded with Bettis's face.
 
ifky
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Walker: If it takes you a year to fix a hole in the street, somebody is getting paid.


Pittsburgh's entire road system was built using the left over pieces of road the other cities didn't need (like those strange pieces that come in a slot car set). They had to wait for another city to repair a section of road first so they could get the piece of discarded road section that fit in.
 
sleze
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That wouldn't stop Bus 62.
 
inelegy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Speaking of which, how is your mom, subby?
 
