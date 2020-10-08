 Skip to content
(Daily Mail) As any office worker looking for a 3pm sugar high in the before times could tell you, humans are better are better at remembering the location of junk foods than healthy snacks
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And that memory can help you get the paper, get the paper
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: And that memory can help you get the paper, get the paper


View Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
People seek out pleasurable stimuli in preference to mundane ones. Here's Ric Romero with this breaking story ...
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Accidentally2, the whole thing2?
 
Slives [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Well, it is a little early for an afternoon snack but since I have one of these sitting on my desk I might as well indulge.
View Full Size
 
talkertopc
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Easy, healthy snacks at the supermarket, junk food in my kitchen.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
These results suggest that human minds continue to house a cognitive system optimised for energy-efficient foraging within erratic food habitats of the past - and highlight the often-underestimated capabilities of the human olfactory sense.

Or it could just mean that we're all a bunch of fatasses.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Well... we American brand "humans are better are better" because we are all fatter and fatter and dumber and dumber.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Oh boy, oh boy, another typo another typo in headline in headline.
 
mononymous
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Every day, in every way, I'm getting better and butter.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
There's a whole lot of theories about early people's foraging habits here, seemingly derived from the fact that there is a candy machine downstairs, but no broccoli machine.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
You don't win friends with salad.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
You crave what you've trained your body as a calorie boost.
So if your body is used to any of the following: potatoes, bread, rice, chocolates, ice cream, snacks, soft drinks, etc, the moment you run a deficit* your body will crave your go-to food.
So of course you'll recall your high calorie food.

/*deficits are two types, real and temporary, a real deficit is when your body needs calories. A false deficit is just when insulin kicks in and your blood sugar level drops so you might actually feel hungry even though you are recently.
//the trick is to give your body enough time to actually either 1) get calories from digestion 2) even better, wait until your body starts releasing calories from the stored fat.
///this above is why overweight people keep eating, the honestly feel hungry, so they eat
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: You don't win friends with salad.


You do if you offer to toss their salad.
 
Muta
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I know I am I am.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I can't say as I don't eat junk food, but for whatever reason I've always preferred healthy food.  I guarantee you it's not a concious choice but at a potluck I'll grab a bunch of grapes and pineapple before the pigs in a blanet.

/Don't think for a skinny minute I won't grab some piggies
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
finding junk food?  you better, you better, you bet!
(is meatloaf junk food?)
Resident Muslim:
A false deficit is just when insulin kicks in and your blood sugar level drops so you might actually feel hungry even though you are recently.
///this above is why overweight people keep eating, the honestly feel hungry, so they eat

i am hungrier when i finish an entire bag of microwave popcorn (oh the shame) than when i started.  no, i don't like wicker furniture, why do you ask?
 
