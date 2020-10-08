 Skip to content
'You seem nervous to me': Why most police vehicle searches in Texas turn up nothing
55
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, when you're fishing, you come up empty on most of your casts, but when you hook one, doesn't that make all the missed ones, the nibbles, and the snags under some debris worth it?
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That would be fun to read if I could read it
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: hen you hook one, doesn't that make all the missed ones, the nibbles, and the snags under some debris worth it?


Pretty much this, a blind squirrel gets a nut.... They don't show on COPS the 50 cars they searched before they got that one guy for a bag of weed.

Also if a cop asks to search your car, it will be searched... it just depends on how long you want it to take.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Williamson county....
Don't get pulled over there.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: hubiestubert: hen you hook one, doesn't that make all the missed ones, the nibbles, and the snags under some debris worth it?

Pretty much this, a blind squirrel gets a nut.... They don't show on COPS the 50 cars they searched before they got that one guy for a bag of weed.

Also if a cop asks to search your car, it will be searched... it just depends on how long you want it to take.


To assert my rights, I have all the time in the world. But I'm a well-dressed white guy so it has never happened
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: hubiestubert: hen you hook one, doesn't that make all the missed ones, the nibbles, and the snags under some debris worth it?

Pretty much this, a blind squirrel gets a nut.... They don't show on COPS the 50 cars they searched before they got that one guy for a bag of weed.

Also if a cop asks to search your car, it will be searched... it just depends on how long you want it to take.


And remember, the cop is getting paid by the hour.

And nice way to bury the lede of the story:
Texas law enforcement agencies seized about $50 million in forfeited funds in each of the past five years; proceeds are split between police and prosecutors.

End civil asset forfeiture (at least without a conviction) and all of this shiate goes away.

To me, if I know I didn't do anything wrong, it's nothing more than a minor annoyance."

Fark you.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolandTGunner: Williamson county....
Don't get pulled over there.


Or Tillamook County.

Tillamook County Jail
Youtube HDaAJeK3D6k


/they say the Tillamook County Lie Detector Test is a tough test not to fail.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: To be fair, when you're fishing, you come up empty on most of your casts, but when you hook one, doesn't that make all the missed ones, the nibbles, and the snags under some debris worth it?


How about foul-hooked or gut-hooked non-target species? Accidentally snagging a bird or other creature?

The risks to non-targeted catches are greater than zero, in fishing. They can be deadly or life-altering.

Similar to this metaphor, there is a greater than zero possibility that stopping a motorist because "they looked nervous" or "something just wasn't right" may well lead to irreparable harm to utterly innocent individuals. It appears that the darker the skin color, the more likely this is to be the case.

(Not crapping on your snark, just adding to it)
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, the fact that they never find anything is proof of what a good job they're doing.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's one annoying paywall...

'You seem nervous to me': Why most police vehicle searches in Texas turn up nothing
Eric Dexheimerand St. John Barned-SmithOct. 8, 2020 Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 11:07 a.m.

1of2Thomas Kost polishes his motorcycles in the driveway of his home in Pflugerville on Sept. 29, 2020.Photo: Tom Reel, San Antonio Express-News / Staff photographer

2of2Thomas Kost polishes his motorcycles in the driveway of his home in Pflugerville on Sept. 29, 2020.Photo: Tom Reel/San Antonio Express-News
When Thomas Kost saw the red lights pulsing behind him he figured he probably deserved a ticket. It was the kind of T-shirt-warm May evening that exists for motorcycle riding and he'd gotten carried away with the throttle.
Yet right off, Texas Department of Public Safety trooper Rick Cotto seemed to suspect Kost of more than just speeding.
"How much you had to drink tonight?" he asked Kost. "Your eyes are kind of glassy, that's why I'm asking." Kost said he hadn't had alcohol in days.
"You ever been arrested?" the trooper asked, according to the dash-cam recording of the stop.
"What's illegal on the motorcycle?"
"What about on your person?"
Nothing, Kost replied.
Cotto asked if he could search the bike; Kost declined. The trooper said he was going to summon a drug-sniffing dog to check it out anyway. The trooper had Kost empty his pockets as he patted him down. Afterwards, Kost waited in the tall grass on the side of the highway.
Tom Kost was on the side of the road for almost an hour while Trooper Ricky Cotto called a drug dog to search Kost's motorcycle. (Video: Laura Duclos/Houston Chronicle)
Video: Houston Chronicle
Statistically, police are terrible at determining which motorists are worthy of being detained and searched. Most turn up nothing. Often relying on signs of a driver's deception that research has long debunked, officers distinguish liars from truth-tellers at a rate barely above chance, studies show.
Historically, any inconvenience to, or humiliation of, those searched unnecessarily has been given little judicial weight. But a steady stream of recorded confrontations between police and citizens has prompted a national re-evaluation of how best to safely and efficiently deploy sworn officers.

Thomas Kost polishes his motorcycles in the driveway of his home in Pflugerville on Sept. 29, 2020.
Photo: Tom Reel/San Antonio Express-News
Viewed through that lens, the practice of using simple traffic stops as opportunities to search drivers and passengers for other lawbreaking - despite the low odds - is especially fraught, said Sarah Seo, author of "Policing the Open Road," a legal history of vehicle searches. "Investigative stops are really ineffective and dangerous," she said. She has advocated separating traffic enforcement from police criminal work.
Like most people subjected to an intrusive police encounter, Kost headed home grateful he'd only gotten a ticket. "Things could have been so much worse," he recalled thinking.
Relief soon gave way to anger, however. He was a middle-age, law-abiding product manager for an Austin-area tech firm. What possibly could have warranted the embarrassing treatment he'd received?
Most people who are searched and released swallow their pride and shake it off. Kost decided he wouldn't.
Wrong 80% of the time
Texas police performed just under a million searches during traffic stops last year, according to figures reported to the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement. About one in five resulted in contraband being found.
"Hit rates" - the percentage of searches yielding drugs, weapons or illegal currency - varied among agencies. Harris County sheriff's deputies reported hit rates of about 28 percent. Houston police reported a 25 percent success rate. In Brooks County, in the Rio Grande Valley, the sheriff's office last year found evidence of crime in only one in 10 searches, according to state data.
Most recent national analyses of traffic stops have focused on the disproportionate rate of police searches of Black and Hispanic motorists. Studies of overall search success have calculated hit rates in the teens.
Yet even a hit reported by police can include only small amounts of contraband that don't rise to the level of prosecution. A Hearst Newspapers investigation this summer found only 6 percent of a Fort Bend County Narcotics Task Force officer's searches resulted in criminal or forfeiture cases.
Police say there is more value to a search than turning up contraband. It may interrupt an impending crime, deter a future one or simply send a message of aggressive enforcement, said Houston Police Officers' Union Vice President Douglas Griffith. Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh was apprehended during a routine traffic stop.
Griffith said there is another important factor, as well: searches fund more searches.
"If you make a seizure of a million dollars, you just secured funding for interdiction for a county for the next year," he said. Texas law enforcement agencies seized about $50 million in forfeited funds in each of the past five years; proceeds are split between police and prosecutors.
A FIRST IN TEXAS: Independent experts to analyze racial profiling data from 2,000 Texas police agencies
There is no industry standard for what hit rate signals effective policing - or shows a waste of officer time and an unacceptable burden on innocent people.
Hit rates "have always been low," said Jeffrey Fagan, a Columbia Law School professor whose analysis of New York City's infamous stop-and-frisk provided the foundation for ending the initiative due to racial bias. But the numbers are accepted because "We have no idea what a good hit rate is."
Tolerating searches that turn up nothing is a reasonable public price for the law enforcement benefit, Griffith said: "To me, if I know I didn't do anything wrong, it's nothing more than a minor annoyance."
Others say that's an outdated view that fails to account for the cumulative cost of having 70 to 90 percent of innocent people endure searches that yield little but resentment and distrust.
"I think the payoff is not worth it," said Major Mike Lee, who oversees the Harris County Sheriff's Office's Patrol Bureau. Say "we stop a thousand cars a day. And we make a great arrest that day and we put it all over social media. But in the meantime, you pissed off 999 citizens who may have all been pro-law enforcement before you stop them, and now have such a bad taste in their mouth after that stop.
"At the end of the day, we lose."
Pulsing veins, limbic movements
After checking Kost's paperwork, Cotto returned to where Kost was waiting. "You seem awfully nervous to me," he said. "You keep looking away. You're having a hard time making eye contact. I feel like you might be hiding something from me. That's the way I feel."
"I'm sorry you feel that way," Kost said. "That's not the case."
Police once needed probable cause a crime was occurring to investigate motorists during a stop. But in 1968 the U.S. Supreme Court allowed brief stops based on a lower standard of "reasonable suspicion" of wrong-doing. A later decision clarified that if the officer can't specify why he suspects a crime is afoot, a traffic stop may last only long enough to check the driver's paperwork and write a ticket or warning.
Yet "reasonable suspicion isn't scientific," Seo said. Police have identified a wide range of suspicious behavior to justify turning traffic stops into criminal investigations.
Officers have cited a driver's pulsing veins, "limbic movements" (twitching), shifty eyes and windows that don't roll down (suggesting drugs hidden in the door panels) as signs of potential criminal activity. Based on their "training and experience," they've flagged as suspicious cars smelling too much like air freshener, vehicles that are too clean or too messy, erratic driving and driving that appears too cautious.
Often "you end up with a lot of gobbledy-gook," said Patrick O'Burke, a former deputy commander at the Texas Department of Public Safety who oversaw drug law enforcement and now trains police on interdiction. "It's like cooking a stew," added Leslie Shoebotham, a Loyola University College of Law professor. "Just throw everything in there."
Thomas Kost polishes his motorcycles in the driveway of his home in Pflugerville on Sept. 29, 2020. The Harley Davidson in the foreground was purchased using funds obtained from a settlement with police.
Photo: Tom Reel/San Antonio Express-News
Police say there are so many clues because every encounter is unique. "It's individual to each stop," said Corky Schalchlin, executive director of the Texas Narcotics Investigators Association. "There are a lot of different factors."
Still, some have questioned the anything-fits definition of suspicious behavior.
"Because drug traffickers have been seen breathing, then breathing is an indicia of drug trafficking," Chief Justice Brian Quinn of the 7th Court of Appeals in Amarillo sarcastically wrote in a recent decision. "Most anything can be considered as indicia of drug trafficking to law enforcement personnel."
Kost displayed several behaviors indicating he was not telling the truth, thus suspicious enough to search, Cotto reported. He "kept looking toward my patrol car and then looking back at his motorcycle," the trooper wrote. "He also kept touching his face with his hands and wiping his mouth and popping his knuckles."
One reason traffic searches can yield low success numbers is that clues police often use to identify criminal-seeming behavior such as nervousness have been debunked by researchers. "There are no nonverbal and verbal cues uniquely related to deceit," a 2011 review of deception research concluded.
A 2005 study of Texas police found officers performed barely above random chance in being able to discern a person telling the truth from a liar. One reason: most relied on nervous ticks - failure to hold eye contact and certain body movements and speech patterns - commonly believed to be signals of lying, despite research showing little connection.
O'Burke said the techniques continue to be passed on to police during interdiction training, often by former officers. "There are still a lot of people out there teaching nervousness is a sign of deception," he said.
Billy Sides said his company, Abilene-based Highway Interdiction Training Specialists, helps officers better recognize deception or potential criminal behavior. He declined to give details but, he said, "I can tell you I make a decision within first 15 seconds of saying hello to someone if there's a problem or not."
A new Harley
After a drug dog circled his motorcycle three times without finding anything, Kost was finally allowed to ride back to Pflugerville. "At first I was just glad to come home," he said. "But I also knew right away; this didn't seem right to me." He figured his motorcycle club vest must have raised Cotto's suspicions.
Cotto, who has since left the Department of Public Safety to manage security at his church, did not respond to interview requests.
Kost wondered if he had a legal case against Cotto. In 2018, Harris County paid a reported $185,000 settlement after deputies pulled over a driver for littering and ended up conducting a cavity search on her in a gas station parking lot. Two deputies were indicted but the charges were dismissed. The department changed its policies to require such searches be performed at a hospital.
Yet Kost only endured an hour of roadside inconvenience because a law enforcement officer had guessed wrong. No attorney wanted the case.
Innocent people rarely protest meritless searches. The overwhelming number of legal challenges occur in suppression hearings, when an officer's suspicions were correct; contraband was discovered and the defendant seeks to have the evidence tossed on procedural grounds. Scholars say the parade of guilty defendants can skew judges' views on the success rate of traffic searches.
Thomas Kost polishes his motorcycles in the driveway of his home in Pflugerville on Sept. 29, 2020.
Photo: Tom Reel, San Antonio Express-News / Staff photographer
Filed in early 2019 with the help of an Austin attorney who represents motorcyclists, Kost's lawsuit against Cotto provided a statistically more common narrative: Following a traffic stop, a roadside search based on little more than an officer's hunch turned up nothing. Kost said he sought only an apology.
Cotto argued Kost's "excessive nervousness in his body language" was suspicious enough to warrant an investigation. Last May U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman disagreed.
"Nothing about Kost's 'speech' or demeanor sounds or appears unusual," he wrote after viewing the dash camera video. Soon after, lawyers for the Texas Attorney General's office said they were ready to settle.
The sides agreed on $11,000 to compensate Kost for the unjustified intrusion. The check arrived in August.
But "It was never about the money," Kost said. He used the settlement to buy a new Harley.
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only reason why I'm nervous after getting pulled over is because of the financial ass reaming I'm about to get. Maybe if a ticket didn't cost $400 and the spike in your insurance rates for the next five years, I wouldn't be nervous.

Nahhhhhh, I'm just a good for nothing criminal who was enjoying driving his car. 

Fark the police.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm always nervous when I get pulled over. I'm afraid I'm going to lose my temper and end up shot or the suspect of a manhunt...
 
China White Tea
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: Statistically, police are terrible at determining which motorists are worthy of being detained and searched.


Lots of extra words in that sentance.
 
China White Tea
‘’ 1 hour ago  

China White Tea: FTA: Statistically, police are terrible at determining which motorists are worthy of being detained and searched.


Lots of extra words in that sentence.


Don't even know how I did that one.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: hubiestubert: hen you hook one, doesn't that make all the missed ones, the nibbles, and the snags under some debris worth it?

Pretty much this, a blind squirrel gets a nut.... They don't show on COPS the 50 cars they searched before they got that one guy for a bag of weed.

Also if a cop asks to search your car, it will be searched... it just depends on how long you want it to take.


Sure, but unless you strongly assert your rights, you can bet that the prosecutor will claim they had consent for the search.
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tuxq: I'm always nervous when I get pulled over. I'm afraid I'm going to lose my temper and end up shot or the suspect of a manhunt...


Heck, you don't need to lose your temper, the cops can "fear for their life" ("HE'S GOING FOR A GUN" BLAM BLAM BLAM) or you can just be driving a car/truck that MIGHT half-way look like a suspect vehicle and they'll start blasting.
ca-times.brightspotcdn.comView Full Size
 
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only policing i agree with in that article is the cavity search for littering.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know what % of searches on Terry stops should find contraband in a just nation. In other words, how much wasted time should innocent people put up with in the search for the criminals?

I do know it is a bit disingenuous to say cops are barely beating chance if they find stuff 20% of the time, unless there are close to 20% of Texans driving around with contraband. If one in a hundred texans have contraband and texas cops search one hundred people they've stopped, that actually seems pretty good relative to chance. If 5% of Texans are driving around with contraband, that's still a decent ability on the part of the cops to get 1/5th of their searches right, I think.
 
Explodo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They ran a drug dog on me one time.  They just happened to have one there in the middle of nowhere.  They found nothing because there was nothing.  Cops in rural tx don't much care for scruffy college kids.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And this is such total bullshiat:

Billy Sides said his company, Abilene-based Highway Interdiction Training Specialists, helps officers better recognize deception or potential criminal behavior. He declined to give details but, he said, "I can tell you I make a decision within first 15 seconds of saying hello to someone if there's a problem or not."

No, you cannot tell that much in fifteen farking seconds, you turd.
 
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

deadsanta: Random Anonymous Blackmail: hubiestubert: hen you hook one, doesn't that make all the missed ones, the nibbles, and the snags under some debris worth it?

Pretty much this, a blind squirrel gets a nut.... They don't show on COPS the 50 cars they searched before they got that one guy for a bag of weed.

Also if a cop asks to search your car, it will be searched... it just depends on how long you want it to take.

Sure, but unless you strongly assert your rights, you can bet that the prosecutor will claim they had consent for the search.


Cop: "You don't mind if I search your vehicle?"

Option 1:. "Yes" = "Yes you can search it"
Option 2: "No" = "No, I don't mind if you search it"
Option 3: "I don't consent to any searches" = wait for the K9 unit to be called in, and when it scratches it's ass as if there's a flea on it, that was obviously an alert, so there's 'probable cause' to search. Oh, and if the cop doesn't find anything in the search? Well, there was something there, otherwise the dog wouldn't have alerted on it. See, they have very sensitive noses and can pick up traces of things that aren't there. Prove otherwise.

/Option 4: Be white and look like you can afford a decent lawyer = "Have a good day, and try to keep the speed down, sir."
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because the point isn't to find anything but to let police remind people they are in charge and you should just do what your told citizen?
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eKonk: deadsanta: Random Anonymous Blackmail: hubiestubert: hen you hook one, doesn't that make all the missed ones, the nibbles, and the snags under some debris worth it?

Pretty much this, a blind squirrel gets a nut.... They don't show on COPS the 50 cars they searched before they got that one guy for a bag of weed.

Also if a cop asks to search your car, it will be searched... it just depends on how long you want it to take.

Sure, but unless you strongly assert your rights, you can bet that the prosecutor will claim they had consent for the search.

Cop: "You don't mind if I search your vehicle?"

Option 1:. "Yes" = "Yes you can search it"
Option 2: "No" = "No, I don't mind if you search it"
Option 3: "I don't consent to any searches" = wait for the K9 unit to be called in, and when it scratches it's ass as if there's a flea on it, that was obviously an alert, so there's 'probable cause' to search. Oh, and if the cop doesn't find anything in the search? Well, there was something there, otherwise the dog wouldn't have alerted on it. See, they have very sensitive noses and can pick up traces of things that aren't there. Prove otherwise.


The phrase you are looking for when it comes to drug dogs is "Clever Hans" https://simple.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cle​v​er_Hans
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's real simple...if you are intoxicated (drugs or alcohol), or have done something illegal,
by asking those questions, you'd be surprised the number of morons that will do one of
two things...confess or run.
Not all do, but some do.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Timothy McVeigh was apprehended during a routine traffic stop.


Timothy McVeigh wanted to be caught.  He *PREPARED* for it.

He was driving a car without plates on it.  He could have put plates on it, he had time to do so beforehand, but didn't.   He was also speeding (though he was known to have a lead foot).  He was wearing a t-shirt with Thomas Jefferson's "Tree of Liberty" quote on it*, and he had a manila envelope full of political stuff he had downloaded off of the early Internet.  He didn't shoot at the cop who pulled him over though he could have.   He surrendered peacefully.

But the biggest reason we know that he wanted to be caught is because he had a business card of one of his personal enemies, on which he had written that he got some dynamite from him and could get some more.   That was untrue, but it got that person in trouble.   And to make sure the police found it, he pulled it out of his wallet while cuffed in the back of Officer Hanger's patrol care and left it in the car.

https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-x​p​m-1997-04-29-mn-53622-story.html
Hanger said he later found a business card in his car that he believes McVeigh left behind. The card was from the Paulson Military Supply company in Antigo, Wis. The government alleges that McVeigh scribbled this on the back:
"TNT at $5 a stick. Need more. Call after 01 May. See if you can get some more."

McVeigh didn't get his dynamite from Paulsens Military Supply.  But he deliberately made false evidence ahead of time implicating David Paulsen in the plot, and made sure it was found in a way that made it look like he was trying to hide it.

If you're not planning to get caught, you don't do that kind of thing.  You don't set up your enemies if you think you're going to get away with it.

I think he wanted to be caught because otherwise, no one would know *WHY*.   Remember the first couple days after the bombing?  Everyone, including myself, thought "Middle Eastern terrorists".  After all, it was their modus operandi, both overseas and even here in the US with the first World Trade Center bombing in 1993, just a couple years before Oklahoma City bombing.

And honestly, he got what he deserved in the end.


*"The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants." It's taken somewhat out of context, usually.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The cops can't steal all your money if they don't pull you over for no reason.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So if the nervousness is mutual, do I also get to search the cop car for drugs?

What if I have a drug dog also?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

dj_bigbird: tuxq: I'm always nervous when I get pulled over. I'm afraid I'm going to lose my temper and end up shot or the suspect of a manhunt...

Heck, you don't need to lose your temper, the cops can "fear for their life" ("HE'S GOING FOR A GUN" BLAM BLAM BLAM) or you can just be driving a car/truck that MIGHT half-way look like a suspect vehicle and they'll start blasting.
[ca-times.brightspotcdn.com image 840x548]


They didn't even pull over that vehicle; they just started shooting.  They were looking for a tall, heavy African American male driving a black Chevy pickup; inside the blue Toyota pickup they shot at were two short, small Hispanic females (who somehow both lived).  Probably the worst case of police violence in the LAPD's history yet nobody was even disciplined because reasons.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

SeaMan Stainz: The only policing i agree with in that article is the cavity search for littering.


Don't Mess with Texas
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: hubiestubert: hen you hook one, doesn't that make all the missed ones, the nibbles, and the snags under some debris worth it?

Pretty much this, a blind squirrel gets a nut.... They don't show on COPS the 50 cars they searched before they got that one guy for a bag of weed.

Also if a cop asks to search your car, it will be searched... it just depends on how long you want it to take.


Not true.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: To be fair, when you're fishing, you come up empty on most of your casts, but when you hook one, doesn't that make all the missed ones, the nibbles, and the snags under some debris worth it?


No.
JSFY.

You can't be comparing Rights with S.A.F. fishing?
WTF YSMF?
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: Random Anonymous Blackmail: hubiestubert: hen you hook one, doesn't that make all the missed ones, the nibbles, and the snags under some debris worth it?

Pretty much this, a blind squirrel gets a nut.... They don't show on COPS the 50 cars they searched before they got that one guy for a bag of weed.

Also if a cop asks to search your car, it will be searched... it just depends on how long you want it to take.

Not true.


Bless your heart. How does that badge that you're licking taste?
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

dj_bigbird: TedCruz'sCrazyDad: Random Anonymous Blackmail: hubiestubert: hen you hook one, doesn't that make all the missed ones, the nibbles, and the snags under some debris worth it?

Pretty much this, a blind squirrel gets a nut.... They don't show on COPS the 50 cars they searched before they got that one guy for a bag of weed.

Also if a cop asks to search your car, it will be searched... it just depends on how long you want it to take.

Not true.

Bless your heart. How does that badge that you're licking taste?


Huh?

If the cop was going to search your car, then why would he ask??
 
chadd911
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
How about making it patently illegal for the police to lie. Unless they are undercover.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

dj_bigbird: Bless your heart. How does that badge that you're licking taste?


It has been over 20 years since I heard the story but my law school criminal procedure was pulled over down south and refused to let an officer search his car claiming 4th Amendment protections (at least he knew the law). Much to his wife's chagrin he demanded and got a supervisor, though they had to wait several hours, who finally let them on their way without a search. He may have been right but I remember thinking that was a pyrrhic victory.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If you give them permission to search, they can shred the inside of your car to pieces, not find anything, and tell you to have a nice day.  You don't get any reimbursement because you OKd it.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Never let em catch you drivin dirty
 
what the cat dragged in [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Sandra Bland was caught up in exactly this issue, in nearby Waller County.

Malcolm Gladwell's Talking to Strangers goes into more detail about Sandra Bland, and the f'd -up-ness that led to her death. tl; dr version: misapplication of 'proactive policing' which, as applied by jackass PDs around the country (particularly in the South), is nothing more than racial profiling.
 
Cleffer
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Provide your license, registration, and insurance. Your only answer to questions should be "I'd prefer not to discuss my day." GO TO YouTube and watch the attorney and police officer speak in the video about how YOU DON'T TALK TO COPS. I guarantee it's the best 45 minutes of your life.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

zepillin: SeaMan Stainz: The only policing i agree with in that article is the cavity search for littering.

Don't Mess with Texas


Or Stockbridge, Massachusetts.

/Kid, we don't want any hangin's.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Like most people subjected to an intrusive police encounter, Kost headed home grateful he'd only gotten a ticket. "Things could have been so much worse," he recalled thinking.
Relief soon gave way to anger, however. He was a middle-age, law-abiding product manager for an Austin-area tech firm. What possibly could have warranted the embarrassing treatment he'd received?"

Welcome to just a little taste of being Black while being Black every day in the United States.
Enjoy your emotional abuse, and hope to see you again soon.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I don't really dispute much of that article. However, there are several questions that come up. Firstly, Ft Bend is way worse than the article purports it to be. Tho, most of what happens in FT Bend are drunks who speed, and until a few years ago, got run over by trains.

The stats about the RGV (Rio Grand Valley) are absolute bullshiat. Anyone who lives in Tx, for the most part, knows about the RGV and its not the locals who are the problem. Well, it is, but there a lot of them that are just mules. And they tend to not get caught up by the po po.

Another question that I have, is in regards to the "hit rate" is this including just random traffic stops? Or also including probable cause stops or are they also lumping in searches done for people that are already going to jail, due to warrants for other crimes?

unrelated note, The Chron is farking garbage. Since The Post went away (ages ago) they are the only major pony in town, for the 4th largest city. Fark them and their outsourcing of editorials.

Exhibit A of their stupidity
 
brizzle365
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Cleffer: Provide your license, registration, and insurance. Your only answer to questions should be "I'd prefer not to discuss my day." GO TO YouTube and watch the attorney and police officer speak in the video about how YOU DON'T TALK TO COPS. I guarantee it's the best 45 minutes of your life.


Honestly, if people had a better understanding of their rights and remember to remain calm, without making jerky movements, most routine traffic stops would remain that way.

A major problem is the deep seated mistrust from both LEO towards minorities and minorities to LEO. Each become a self fulfilling prophecy and its avoidable by both parties, especially if LEO would act like the adult in the room for a change.

Don't defund, provide better training and more training. Get rid of the Unions, they are 95% of the problem with why we can't get rid of shiat cops. Make a national database for shiatbag cops so they can't jump from jurisdiction/state to another so easily.

There are well known measures that we could and should be doing, but too many people, on both sides want to whine and argue the wrong case.
 
kindms
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: hubiestubert: hen you hook one, doesn't that make all the missed ones, the nibbles, and the snags under some debris worth it?

Pretty much this, a blind squirrel gets a nut.... They don't show on COPS the 50 cars they searched before they got that one guy for a bag of weed.

Also if a cop asks to search your car, it will be searched... it just depends on how long you want it to take.


and yet you are posting in an article which specifically states the vehicle WAS NOT SEARCHED

stop giving people bad info. You make it more likely someone just forfeits their rights because "they gonna do it anyway"

The fact they kept him for over an hour also means he was more than likely going to walk if they did find something. Because as this article states legal precedent states they cannot keep you forever while summoning a dog with no cause.

If you are riding clean etc always REFUSE waste as much of their time as possible and give everyone else a chance that day
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: To be fair, when you're fishing, you come up empty on most of your casts, but when you hook one, doesn't that make all the missed ones, the nibbles, and the snags under some debris worth it?


The difference being that the fish - caught or uncaught - have no legal rights as persons, don't pay taxes or vote, etc.

Treating people as something less is always immoral, let alone dangerous and unpleasant, and wrong way before you get to judging legality or illegality.
 
kindms
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: dj_bigbird: TedCruz'sCrazyDad: Random Anonymous Blackmail: hubiestubert: hen you hook one, doesn't that make all the missed ones, the nibbles, and the snags under some debris worth it?

Pretty much this, a blind squirrel gets a nut.... They don't show on COPS the 50 cars they searched before they got that one guy for a bag of weed.

Also if a cop asks to search your car, it will be searched... it just depends on how long you want it to take.

Not true.

Bless your heart. How does that badge that you're licking taste?

Huh?

If the cop was going to search your car, then why would he ask??


They always ask because if you give them the OK they are free and clear to do it. If you say no they now have to manufacture a reason and/or call a dog.
 
englaja [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

dj_bigbird: Random Anonymous Blackmail: hubiestubert: hen you hook one, doesn't that make all the missed ones, the nibbles, and the snags under some debris worth it?

Pretty much this, a blind squirrel gets a nut.... They don't show on COPS the 50 cars they searched before they got that one guy for a bag of weed.

Also if a cop asks to search your car, it will be searched... it just depends on how long you want it to take.

And remember, the cop is getting paid by the hour.

And nice way to bury the lede of the story:
Texas law enforcement agencies seized about $50 million in forfeited funds in each of the past five years; proceeds are split between police and prosecutors.

End civil asset forfeiture (at least without a conviction) and all of this shiate goes away.

To me, if I know I didn't do anything wrong, it's nothing more than a minor annoyance."

Fark you.


There's the problem: civil forfeiture. It's free money for cops and reverses the burden of proof.

Now, if someone had a declared income of $10,000 and was driving a Ferrari and got busted trafficking, I would have no problems seizing the car pending a conviction, or even issuing a please explain as to how
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Most professional criminals know to send an innocent, suspicious character ahead of them to ride point.   He keeps the cops busy while the real bandits pass by.
 
K-jack
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Most professional criminals know to send an innocent, suspicious character ahead of them to ride point.   He keeps the cops busy while the real bandits pass by.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: If you give them permission to search, they can shred the inside of your car to pieces, not find anything, and tell you to have a nice day.  You don't get any reimbursement because you OKd it.


No.
 
