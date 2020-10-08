 Skip to content
(Daily Star) ISS frenzy caused by conspiracy nutters after 'rotating' object seen on live feed as spacecraft disembarks
12
    International Space Station, baffling clip, conspiracy channel MrMBB333, Earth, small white light, wave of comments, good video of that UFO, Satellite  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Cursor in spaaaaaace.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I watched the ISS just after sunset last night and it was amazing.

However, my kids calculated its speed at about 30mph, not 17,500, and I think they're onto something. Their evidence was rock solid -- we can travel down our street from horizon to horizon in a lot less than 5 minutes.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Street lamps sure do get around.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
if theres one thing we all know it's that theres no random objects floating around the ISS
Raw Video: Tool Bag Lost During Space Walk
Youtube 1vXdRUIZ_EM
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

dothemath: [Fark user image image 259x194]


That brings me back, I crushed that game and would love zooming On and off screen as fast as possible when I could
 
jamspoon [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They're a long way off course
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
that's a ufo.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
There's a lot of garbage up there right now. It's garbage.
 
i_hate_your_god
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: that's a ufo.


AN ufo.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Gosh, how many pieces of space debris, non-functioning satellites and the like are up there?

Sure, must be aliens.
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's a manhole cover.

/Space is a dangerous place.


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
