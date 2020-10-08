 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Tired of getting campaign texts? John Hodgman has some solid advice to get those texts to stop   (twitter.com) divider line
78
    More: Cool, shot  
•       •       •

3149 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 08 Oct 2020 at 1:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



78 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry but I'm not gonna let the trump campaign know my number is a real phone number. You know they are just gonna sell those lists of good numbers for extra $$$. It's been a fun game lately to see how fast I can block and report a spam text. Occasionally I get a thankful response from T-Mobile here's hoping I helped send some shiatty republican texts into the spam hole
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I block them, I don't know if someone tried to send me another text

/I'm not seeing the downside here
 
JohnnyApocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: If I block them, I don't know if someone tried to send me another text

/I'm not seeing the downside here


They're not calling from the same number. It's a bunch of volunteers with their own numbers. They're not going to report you blocked them... because you blocked them after they called, so they have no way of knowing they were blocked. Each of these callers is one and done (usually).
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JohnnyApocalypse: MaudlinMutantMollusk: If I block them, I don't know if someone tried to send me another text

/I'm not seeing the downside here

They're not calling from the same number. It's a bunch of volunteers with their own numbers. They're not going to report you blocked them... because you blocked them after they called, so they have no way of knowing they were blocked. Each of these callers is one and done (usually).


Well, at least I'll never hear from them again

/So there's that
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JohnnyApocalypse: MaudlinMutantMollusk: If I block them, I don't know if someone tried to send me another text

/I'm not seeing the downside here

They're not calling from the same number. It's a bunch of volunteers with their own numbers. They're not going to report you blocked them... because you blocked them after they called, so they have no way of knowing they were blocked. Each of these callers is one and done (usually).


I've gotten zero calls. I get 3-5 texts a day from winred dot com. They only recently started adding a stop2end string at the end of some of the texts. It's actually illegal to send unsolicited sms, even for politics, but it seems there is no enforcement.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, I get about 1 text a day. I figure they'll stop in 3 more weeks. Until then, I'll just continue to ignore them.

All from Democrats, BTW. I made a donation to the party a couple months ago, and I'm registered as a Democrat, so fortunately, the Republican assholes aren't wasting time sending anything to me.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hodgman's an entertaining dude and seems to genuinely be a great person. His new cartoon Dick Town is pretty awesome too.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't get campaign texts but I do get some dude named John's spam texts.

And I never want to meet him. There is a list of bots as long as my arm that want to sell him like ALL the boner pills of every variety.
 
Tom_Slick [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just respond I'm voting for Diamond Joe Quimby, He'd vote for me!
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a great imitation of a fax machine answering

or

"You've reached NORAD missile defense.  Please press one to initiate global nuclear war.  Press any other number to speak with a live agent.  You've pressed one. You doomed us all."
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got this text last week. Obviously a bot but still.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've gotten no fewer than 40 texts in the last two weeks from the DNC and their associated candidates. This is how you guys treat registered members of the Democratic party? 

Holy Christ. Way to annoy people to vote for the other party.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Way more fun to respond with 8==D~
 
Rigby-Reardon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So text stop to the person you are voting for.  Don't do anything with the other one.  Each time they reach out to you it takes time away from them reaching out to someone else.

So tell the Biden people, "don't worry, I already voted for him."

Tell the trump people, "I am still trying to decide, do you have a couple hours to tell me why I should vote for trump."
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Meh, I get about 1 text a day. I figure they'll stop in 3 more weeks. Until then, I'll just continue to ignore them.

All from Democrats, BTW. I made a donation to the party a couple months ago, and I'm registered as a Democrat, so fortunately, the Republican assholes aren't wasting time sending anything to me.


I signed up for the Republican ones just because it makes me feel good to waste a little of their time and holy shiat. They text three or four times a day. Their emails are also downright hilarious in how clear it is that the Trump campaign think its supporters are morons.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get them from both sides from time to time. I like to take the polar opposite stance of whoever is looking for my vote and waste everyone's time. When I get bored with it, I go right to the ole blockeroo.

Everyone knows who they're voting for already in terms of the presidency. A text telling you to support either candidate isn't going to magically sway any opinions. Local elections and voting on local laws is a different story though.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess the best part about living in a non-battlefield state is I never get these texts
 
OMG_ItAteEveryThing
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkBucket18: I've gotten no fewer than 40 texts in the last two weeks from the DNC and their associated candidates. This is how you guys treat registered members of the Democratic party? 

Holy Christ. Way to annoy people to vote for the other party.


...the other party is composed of fascists, and Text messages bother you.
 
Spaz-master
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why not make unsolicited texts and calls illegal for anyone?
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
John Hodgman... for those moments when the biting wit and sage wisdom of BoingBoing becomes too much for you.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: JohnnyApocalypse: MaudlinMutantMollusk: If I block them, I don't know if someone tried to send me another text

/I'm not seeing the downside here

They're not calling from the same number. It's a bunch of volunteers with their own numbers. They're not going to report you blocked them... because you blocked them after they called, so they have no way of knowing they were blocked. Each of these callers is one and done (usually).

Well, at least I'll never hear from them again

/So there's that


You likely wouldn't have heard from that same volunteer again anyway
 
Cthushi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Copy all the text from them, paste it in the field, and reply with that.  Maybe they'll think they just spammed one of their own numbers
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: I have a great imitation of a fax machine answering

or

"You've reached NORAD missile defense.  Please press one to initiate global nuclear war.  Press any other number to speak with a live agent.  You've pressed one. You doomed us all."


How are things in 1982?
 
sdd2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone know if there is a way to pass their number on to the people who keep calling and texting about a cars extended warranty? That is what I really want to do with them
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I doubt a volunteer is doing the texting. My tire company sends automated texts to me.
 
khitsicker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: I got this text last week. Obviously a bot but still.

[Fark user image 313x663]


next time try replying with one of those pictures or word strings that crash iphones.
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have an android phone, use the app "TrueCaller"...once I get one, I just black list them.
Same with any phone calls that I get that are from anyone I don't know, that fails to
leave a voicemail.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

propasaurus: MaudlinMutantMollusk: JohnnyApocalypse: MaudlinMutantMollusk: If I block them, I don't know if someone tried to send me another text

/I'm not seeing the downside here

They're not calling from the same number. It's a bunch of volunteers with their own numbers. They're not going to report you blocked them... because you blocked them after they called, so they have no way of knowing they were blocked. Each of these callers is one and done (usually).

Well, at least I'll never hear from them again

/So there's that

You likely wouldn't have heard from that same volunteer again anyway


Yes, I understand that. I think you're missing the satisfaction factor

/And that particular asshole may volunteer in a future election
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: I doubt a volunteer is doing the texting. My tire company sends automated texts to me.


Hodgman has talked about doing text banking on the Judge podcast.  No idea what it involves.
 
PlaidJaguar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just responded that I could no longer afford to make political donations, given how circumstances require me to arm myself
 
ajgeek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spaz-master: Why not make unsolicited texts and calls illegal for anyone?


Let's keep that to personal numbers. I have to cold call businesses all the time, because y'know business, and that law would have the feds on me faster than you could... Hold on, someone's at the door.
 
Liadan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just want to know who in the fark gave them my cell number. I don't give that number out willy-nilly and my family is in the middle of some non-Covid health stuff so turning it off isn't an option. We have an old school landline and an answering machine. Call that number to your heart's content. Sorting out non-emergency bullshiat is why we keep that number alive.

I DO tell them to stop calling. They call anyway. Or some new group promoting the same candidate starts calling after the first removes me. It's been every single night, usually right in the middle of dinner, and it's making me freaking mental.

And don't even get me started on the do-gooders who have been going door to door to promote one of the local candidates. No, I am NOT answering my door during this pandemic. You're lucky I'm being polite while I yell at you from my upstairs window.

/If I ever find out who gave them my cell number I will disembowel the farker in the public square.
 
NkThrasher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get three or four texts a day for someone named "virginia" who registered to vote in Colorado with my non-Colorado phone number.  I did live there for a decade or so, but it's really weird.

In any event, Virginia is on every damn texting list possible.  It's really obnoxious.  One helpful volunteer told me to update my voter registration to make sure my number was connected to the right name...  Which would have been helpful for real if I were Virginia.

Sigh.  26 days.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunther_bumpass: John Hodgman... for those moments when the biting wit and sage wisdom of BoingBoing becomes too much for you.


You sound like someone who thinks a hot dog is a sandwich.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: abhorrent1: I got this text last week. Obviously a bot but still.

[Fark user image 313x663]

next time try replying with one of those pictures or word strings that crash iphones.


Oh I wasn't aware of those. I'll have to look into it in case I get more. I get tons of calls but only got a couple of texts.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: I don't get campaign texts but I do get some dude named John's spam texts.

And I never want to meet him. There is a list of bots as long as my arm that want to sell him like ALL the boner pills of every variety.


Sorry about that
 
Lackofname
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never annoy a comedian.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never acknowledge spam of any sort. Verified contact information has value and spammers need to go broke rather than turning even the most meager of profits selling your info.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

edmo: I doubt a volunteer is doing the texting. My tire company sends automated texts to me.


Exactly.

If they are using real people to manually send out texts a) that's inefficient and b) should lead to volunteers getting their numbers blocked
 
deeproy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Congratulations, you are now subscribed to Cat Facts, the internet's #1 source of facts about cats...
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I had some fun a few months ago:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mdarius [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
What are you wearing? You into fat guys?

/If they are

You get high? Meth?
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I get texts greeting the previous owner of my number by name. I've had this number for more than 10 years. Now, I also happen to vote Democrat, but geez, folks, a little list purging is sometimes not a bad idea.

I've been replying "STOP" and reporting the texts to 7726, but only once did I get an acknowledgement and a promise to take me off their list. So not *all* the numbers are spoofed, I guess.
 
Olliewog
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I am registered as an independent and the phone number associated with my registration is my old (disconnected) phone number.  Somehow the Democratic party got ahold of my cell and blasts me daily for local, state and national elections. Not a peep from Republicans.

I reply stop, still get them.  Block the number, the next day same text from a new number.

I found that if I reply anyone who spams my phone automatically loses my vote gets me off their lists REAL quick.
 
TruBluTroll [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: I got this text last week. Obviously a bot but still.

[Fark user image 313x663]


Some real "sub" energy there.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: I got this text last week. Obviously a bot but still.

[Fark user image image 313x663]


Is there a DuPage County in Indiana too?

Otherwise why the 317 area code?
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

FarkBucket18: I've gotten no fewer than 40 texts in the last two weeks from the DNC and their associated candidates. This is how you guys treat registered members of the Democratic party? 

Holy Christ. Way to annoy people to vote for the other party.


You're in Ohio. The Democrats need all the support they can get.
 
Displayed 50 of 78 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.