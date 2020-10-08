 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   After taking a swim, woman mortified to find out she has a massive butthole   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
21
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
thesun.co.ukView Full Size


annnnnd there you have it.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

beezeltown: [y.yarn.co image 850x477]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Does my ass make this hole look big?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Well, hello lunch. I haven't seen you for at least 15 minutes.
 
Crypto Dentist
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So she immediately called the tabloids.

/dunno why this still surprises me
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Jelly Bean Raider [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Why is this a "story" again??
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The Sun is there!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Does this suit make my ass look fat?

no... your GIANT ASS makes your ass look fat.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: The Sun is there!


And the moon.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
But the saleswoman said I was a size 3!

Al Bundy:  Hey, baby.  Why are you home?
Kelli:  I was act model school and the instructor bent over.  Her jeans said "Guess" and I said "Size 24?"
 
dothemath
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The real story is how they plan on getting all those Chilean miners out.
 
freetomato
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
No dignity.
 
Your Hind Brain
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"excuse me love think your cozzie's ripped"

/It'll be very useful in conversation
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Sizing matters.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 minute ago  

elvisaintdead: [thesun.co.uk image 620x832]

annnnnd there you have it.


At least she found her hair brush.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Now she is afraid to come out of the water.
And I wonder what she's gonna do.
'Cause she's afraid to come out of the water.
And now the poor little girl's turning blue whale
 
farker99
‘’ 1 minute ago  
FTFA: "Big fat f***n arse doing breast stroke so legs are going like kermit and she's had my kid tunnel staring at her all that time.
Ok, that does it, enough internet for today.
 
dopirt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Subby,  that was a great headline.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ less than a minute ago  

dothemath: The real story is how they plan on getting all those Chilean miners out.


If the find the keys to the car they can drive out.
 
