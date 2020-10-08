 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Detroit_News)   Trump said "Liberate Michigan" and apparently some people tried to do that   (detroitnews.com) divider line
151
    More: News  
•       •       •

3490 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 08 Oct 2020 at 12:44 PM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



151 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | » | Newest | Show all

 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy shiat!
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Several members talked about murdering 'tyrants' or 'taking' a sitting governor," an FBI agent wrote in the affidavit. "The group decided they needed to increase their numbers and encouraged each other to talk to their neighbors and spread their message."

Some right wing militia nutball talked to the wrong neighbor, thankfully.
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Militias are ILLEGAL. How many of these asshole groups are out there??!
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you think this is bad watch what happens if Trump is re elected.  He is currently very upset that Obama and Biden have not been arrested yet. He gave an interview on Fox News today and said if he wins their "crimes won't be forgotten." If Barr won't arrest Trump's political opponents, guaranteed he will be replaced with someone who will.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gilgigamesh: If you think this is bad watch what happens if Trump is re elected.  He is currently very upset that Obama and Biden have not been arrested yet. He gave an interview on Fox News today and said if he wins their "crimes won't be forgotten." If Barr won't arrest Trump's political opponents, guaranteed he will be replaced with someone who will.


It's going to be horrible and ugly no matter the result of the election.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gilgigamesh: If you think this is bad watch what happens if Trump is re elected.  He is currently very upset that Obama and Biden have not been arrested yet. He gave an interview on Fox News today and said if he wins their "crimes won't be forgotten." If Barr won't arrest Trump's political opponents, guaranteed he will be replaced with someone who will.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gilgigamesh: If you think this is bad watch what happens if Trump is re elected.  He is currently very upset that Obama and Biden have not been arrested yet. He gave an interview on Fox News today and said if he wins their "crimes won't be forgotten." If Barr won't arrest Trump's political opponents, guaranteed he will be replaced with someone who will.


I think it will be worse if Trump doesn't win.
I can see these morons heading to DC or statehouses all over the nation.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember Farkers, when they're white Americans they're a "militia" NOT terrorists.

Also, I can't help but think they may have been inspired by a plot line in this:

media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freddyV: gilgigamesh: If you think this is bad watch what happens if Trump is re elected.  He is currently very upset that Obama and Biden have not been arrested yet. He gave an interview on Fox News today and said if he wins their "crimes won't be forgotten." If Barr won't arrest Trump's political opponents, guaranteed he will be replaced with someone who will.

I think it will be worse if Trump doesn't win.
I can see these morons heading to DC or statehouses all over the nation.


They won't do shiat. They're cowards cosplaying and not much more.
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freddyV: gilgigamesh: If you think this is bad watch what happens if Trump is re elected.  He is currently very upset that Obama and Biden have not been arrested yet. He gave an interview on Fox News today and said if he wins their "crimes won't be forgotten." If Barr won't arrest Trump's political opponents, guaranteed he will be replaced with someone who will.

I think it will be worse if Trump doesn't win.
I can see these morons heading to DC or statehouses all over the nation.


I disagree. If Trump is allowed to hold on to power, things will be much worse.

I'm not afraid of a few terrorists popping off here and there. I am afraid of the consequences of the American people possibly greenlighting an autocracy.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The group decided they needed to increase their numbers and encouraged each other to talk to their neighbors and spread their message."

Group owner NotACop72 declined to comment.
 
Slaxl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shastacola: freddyV: gilgigamesh: If you think this is bad watch what happens if Trump is re elected.  He is currently very upset that Obama and Biden have not been arrested yet. He gave an interview on Fox News today and said if he wins their "crimes won't be forgotten." If Barr won't arrest Trump's political opponents, guaranteed he will be replaced with someone who will.

I think it will be worse if Trump doesn't win.
I can see these morons heading to DC or statehouses all over the nation.

They won't do shiat. They're cowards cosplaying and not much more.


The majority of them are, but there are serious ones out there to watch out for. Thankfully the FBI thinks so.
 
neglogon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think this is the October surprise Trump intended
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's the arrest affidavit (PDF):

http://www.seditionists.com/michigank​i​dnap1.pdf
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shastacola: freddyV: gilgigamesh: If you think this is bad watch what happens if Trump is re elected.  He is currently very upset that Obama and Biden have not been arrested yet. He gave an interview on Fox News today and said if he wins their "crimes won't be forgotten." If Barr won't arrest Trump's political opponents, guaranteed he will be replaced with someone who will.

I think it will be worse if Trump doesn't win.
I can see these morons heading to DC or statehouses all over the nation.

They won't do shiat. They're cowards cosplaying and not much more.


Easy to say but its wrong.  People like this have ALREADY been committing violence.

Pipe bombs
Tree of Life Synagogue mass shooting
Synagogue mass shooting in California
El Paso Walmart mass shooting
Attempting to blow up an apartment building (Kansas)
Charlottesville
Countless Proud Boy/Nazi marches
"Militias" patrolling against BLM protests, including firing paintballs, pepper spray, or running people over
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Slaxl: shastacola: freddyV: gilgigamesh: If you think this is bad watch what happens if Trump is re elected.  He is currently very upset that Obama and Biden have not been arrested yet. He gave an interview on Fox News today and said if he wins their "crimes won't be forgotten." If Barr won't arrest Trump's political opponents, guaranteed he will be replaced with someone who will.

I think it will be worse if Trump doesn't win.
I can see these morons heading to DC or statehouses all over the nation.

They won't do shiat. They're cowards cosplaying and not much more.

The majority of them are, but there are serious ones out there to watch out for. Thankfully the FBI thinks so.


It only takes one McVeigh
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is my surprise face.

:-I
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
12. On June 20, 2020, FOX, GARBIN, and several other individuals, including CHS2, met at FOX's business in Grand Rapids. As part of FOX's operational security, the attendees met in the basement of the shop, which was accessed through a trap door hidden under a rug on the main floor. FOX collected all of their cellular phones in a box and carried them upstairs to prevent any monitoring. CHS-2 was wearing a recording device, however, and captured the audio from the meeting. The attendees discussed plans for assaulting the Michigan State Capitol, countering law enforcement first responders, and using "Molotov cocktails" to destroy police vehicles. The attendees also discussed plans for an additional meeting during the first weekend of July when they also would conduct firearms and tactical training

Wonder if this guy's business was a pizza shop...
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In that chat, HARRIS stated, "Have one person go to her house. Knock on the door and when she answers it just cap her . . . at this point. fark it." He added, "I mean . . . fark, catch her walking into the building and act like a passers-by and fixing dome her then yourself whoever does it." (sic). In a follow-up chat about the plan, FRANKS told CHS-2, "OK sounds good I'm in for anything as long as its well planned."

JFC!

Not sure these guys were just cosplaying
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The Michigan Militia?  I remember those chucklefarks being in the news when I lived in MI in the mid 1990s.  They haven't gotten any smarter...
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
On the morning of September 13, 2020, the group reconvened at GARBIN's property in Luther, Michigan. FOX gathered CROFT, GARBIN, FRANKS, HARRIS, CASERTA, CHS-2, the UCEs and two other individuals. CHS-2 recorded the discussion. FOX confirmed with the members that they were the group that was going to kidnap Governor Whitmer. An FBI UCE told FOX that it will cost approximately $4,000 to procure the explosives that FOX and CROFT want to use, to blow up the bridge leading to the vacation home. FOX later shared that information with the group.

They wanted to blow up a bridge to hinder police response
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
On October 2, 2020, FOX confirmed he purchased an 800,000 volt taser

800,000 volts?  WTF?  Had no idea they even made tasers that strong
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
For some reason, I just don't have faith in Michigan prosecutors in this case.

I keep thinking bout the Hutaree fiasco about a decade ago. I think time served is the most anyone got.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

freddyV: gilgigamesh: If you think this is bad watch what happens if Trump is re elected.  He is currently very upset that Obama and Biden have not been arrested yet. He gave an interview on Fox News today and said if he wins their "crimes won't be forgotten." If Barr won't arrest Trump's political opponents, guaranteed he will be replaced with someone who will.

I think it will be worse if Trump doesn't win.
I can see these morons heading to DC or statehouses all over the nation.


That may be what has to happen, but I expect they'll be met by the National Guard wherever they try to take over, and it won't end well for them. (I kinda hope it happens in Bowling Green and they're all wiped out, like a massacre.)

Hopefully once one set of them has been shut down, the rest will scurry off back into the darkness where they used to live.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

propasaurus: Slaxl: shastacola: freddyV: gilgigamesh: If you think this is bad watch what happens if Trump is re elected.  He is currently very upset that Obama and Biden have not been arrested yet. He gave an interview on Fox News today and said if he wins their "crimes won't be forgotten." If Barr won't arrest Trump's political opponents, guaranteed he will be replaced with someone who will.

I think it will be worse if Trump doesn't win.
I can see these morons heading to DC or statehouses all over the nation.

They won't do shiat. They're cowards cosplaying and not much more.

The majority of them are, but there are serious ones out there to watch out for. Thankfully the FBI thinks so.

It only takes one McVeigh


Or the three men caught before they could blow up an apartment in Garden City KS full of Muslim immigrants.

https://apnews.com/article/9b5bf819a1​3​244be9c91a8c91edd5180
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

MrBallou: freddyV: gilgigamesh: If you think this is bad watch what happens if Trump is re elected.  He is currently very upset that Obama and Biden have not been arrested yet. He gave an interview on Fox News today and said if he wins their "crimes won't be forgotten." If Barr won't arrest Trump's political opponents, guaranteed he will be replaced with someone who will.

I think it will be worse if Trump doesn't win.
I can see these morons heading to DC or statehouses all over the nation.

That may be what has to happen, but I expect they'll be met by the National Guard wherever they try to take over, and it won't end well for them. (I kinda hope it happens in Bowling Green and they're all wiped out, like a massacre.)

Hopefully once one set of them has been shut down, the rest will scurry off back into the darkness where they used to live.


I know the cops won't be much help
We've seen reports they are infested with the Proud Boys.
Not sure bout the National Guard. But I've seen reports the military has a problem with white supremacist's.
 
danvon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Guess they're done standing back, and standing by.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Trump is as guilty of this as Manson is of the Tate murder.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

OldRod: On October 2, 2020, FOX confirmed he purchased an 800,000 volt taser

800,000 volts?  WTF?  Had no idea they even made tasers that strong


$50 at Cabela's, apparently
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I predict that will be their defense.

"We juss wanted to liberate, lahk Trump said'ta."
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That's the thanks she gets for trying to save stupid people from themselves. This is why we genuinely need to have a war of attrition against the willfully ignorant.
 
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Znuh: Militias are ILLEGAL. How many of these asshole groups are out there??!


Probably easy to check by looking at Trump's donor email list.
 
detonator
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Znuh: Militias are ILLEGAL. How many of these asshole groups are out there??!


Take number of published copies of "The Turner Diaries" and multiply by a hundred
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
🎵In a couple a' days
We'll All be free
Or we'll be dead

Happy Birthday, Trisha
I'm In the Michigan Militia.🎵

/Fark Jian.
 
LL316
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
They really want another civil war
 
slobberbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
OK, kidnapping a public official is no joke. But then neither is assaulting an Olympic figure skater. But in both instances, the perpetrators, their myriad fans, their values, and their goals are a joke. These are the good republicans we keep getting told about.
 
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Officer Barrelroll: Znuh: Militias are ILLEGAL. How many of these asshole groups are out there??!

Probably easy to check by looking at Trump's donor email list.


I actually gave it some more thought. Check the donor email list and cross reference it against people that have purchased MAGA gear.

Might be a venn diagram that looks like a circle though.
 
Skleenar
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ahem:  "Terrorists", media.  These are terrorists.  not "militias"
 
Ray_Finkle
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Guys I'm sure there are some very fine people in that group and if they just stand back and stand by everything will be ok.
 
Jelly Bean Raider [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

OldRod: On October 2, 2020, FOX confirmed he purchased an 800,000 volt taser

800,000 volts?  WTF?  Had no idea they even made tasers that strong


Got whacked by a 1M volt taser back when I was in the military.
WILL get your attention!
 
jerryskid
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
All trump worshipers are the same - vile, amoral evil.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: If you think this is bad watch what happens if Trump is re elected.  He is currently very upset that Obama and Biden have not been arrested yet. He gave an interview on Fox News today and said if he wins their "crimes won't be forgotten." If Barr won't arrest Trump's political opponents, guaranteed he will be replaced with someone who will.


I don't think it's going to wait. DOJ changed their rules about election interference this week. And today, Trump asked Barr for an indictment.

My guess is he will announce an arrest, or at least an indictment, at the COVID party he's holding on 10/15 instead of the second debate.
 
ItsMyNameYouCantHaveIt
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Those identified by name include:
Adam Fox
Barry Croft
Garbin
Kaleb Franks
Daniel Harris
Brandon Caserta"


GARBIN
 
dopirt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

slobberbone: OK, kidnapping a public official is no joke. But then neither is assaulting an Olympic figure skater. But in both instances, the perpetrators, their myriad fans, their values, and their goals are a joke. These are the good republicans we keep getting told about.


Wait! Rick Moranis was an olympic figure skater?
 
whidbey
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Ha, I thought this was going to be another link about that dude stealing Biden signs.
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They were based near Columbus, OH?

Might have been some Ohio State fans who had waaaaaay too much to drink and/or smoke.
 
Jelly Bean Raider [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Skleenar: Ahem:  "Terrorists", media.  These are terrorists.  not "militias"


but but but, their white!
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Reading that arrest affidavit... they've got these guys cold.  Audio, video, confidential informants as witnesses.
 
slobberbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Znuh: Militias are ILLEGAL. How many of these asshole groups are out there??!


Six. With 32 web sites and 71,321 facebook accounts. And maybe a couple of hundred members.

But every one of the farking guns. Because America.
 
Displayed 50 of 151 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.