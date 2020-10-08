 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's two hour serving of 80's alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Care, The Sound, The Nightingales, and Flash & The Pan. Hear what terrestrial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #155. Starts 1PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Standing by...
 
Pista
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Hello all & happy birthday djslowdive
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Morning you lot. And happy birthday to regular listener djslowdive.
 
djslowdive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Thank you for playing Siouxsie the other day! Here on time, looking forward to this coontil that damn work thing)
 
djslowdive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
wtf is coontil?? until dammit.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

djslowdive: wtf is coontil?? until dammit.


The Fark filter sees "(" as a "c". Followed by "unt" causes magic!
 
djslowdive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: djslowdive: wtf is coontil?? until dammit.

The Fark filter sees "(" as a "c". Followed by "unt" causes magic!


That makes sense lol
 
Pista
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Just listening to the percussion on the B.A.D. track & it's off the scale good
 
