Parents of toddler found in cage with giant boa constrictor say it was the safest place for the kid. Difficulty: NOT Florida
22
    More: Stupid  
•       •       •

Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
600 animals? In a trailer? Were they counting the cockroaches?
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


As much as I loved that poem as a kid it was even better once I got share it with my own kid.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size

Charles Brown, 2020

Fark user imageView Full Size

Charlie Brown (pictured here) in better times
 
dark brew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headline is misleading.  Kid was in a cage.  The boa was in the same room but presumably in a cage of its own, though I don't know why I would presume such a thing when the trailer didn't have flooring in some areas and above all else, these disgusting farks owned 3 cats.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
86 chickens and roosters, 56 dogs, 10 rabbits, 4 parakeets, 3 cats, 8 snakes, one pheasant, 531 rodents, one gecko and three sugar gliders.

Only one gecko?  I hope he told them that 15 minutes could save them 15% or more on car insurance.

blogs-images.forbes.comView Full Size
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 195x240]
Charles Brown, 2020

[Fark user image image 321x157]
Charlie Brown (pictured here) in better times


Good grief
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image 345x476]

As much as I loved that poem as a kid it was even better once I got share it with my own kid.


Much to his Mum and Dad's dismay,
Horace ate himself one day.
He didn't stop to say his grace,
He just sat down and ate his face.
"We can't have this!" His Dad declared,
"If that lad's ate, he should be shared."
But even as they spoke they saw,
Horace eating more and more:
First his legs and then his thighs,
His arms, his nose, his hair, his eyes...
"Stop him someone!" Mother cried,
"Those eyeballs would be better fried!"
But all to late, for they were gone,
And he had started on his dong...
"Oh! foolish child!" the father mourns,
"You could have deep fried that with prawns,
Some parsely and some tarter sauce..."
But H. was on his second course:
His liver and his lights and lung,
His ears, his neck, his chin, his tongue;
"To think I raised him from the cot,
And now he's going to scoff the lot!"
His Mother cried: "What shall we do?
What's left won't even make a stew..."
And as she wept her son was seen,
To eat his head, his heart, his spleen.
And there he lay, a boy no more,
Just a stomache, on the floor...
None the less, since it was his,
They ate it - that's what haggis is. *
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dark brew: Headline is misleading.  Kid was in a cage.  The boa was in the same room but presumably in a cage of its own, though I don't know why I would presume such a thing when the trailer didn't have flooring in some areas and above all else, these disgusting farks owned 3 cats.


I'm fairly certain it was the parents in the cage with the boa constrictor.
 
Warthog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having seen the other animal pens, they weren't wrong.
 
kp1230
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: [i.pinimg.com image 504x309]


And here I was after not making it very far through the article thinking, "Welp, that's enough internet for the day" but I click on the comments anyway. I'd say you owe me a new iPad, but the laugh was worth more than the tablet. Thank you.
 
Phony_Soldier
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texas?
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh, that had me headed to a dark place, then I remembered a dog rescue video and the happy mug on a homeless, street living, pitty puppy as he was captured, fed and taken to a vet then foster care by Hope for Paws.

Hopefully, the kid has a chance now.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They had five other kids but...well the animals had to eat.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the parents were in the cage with the boa? I guess that makes Florida sense.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Snanny.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm surprised they didn't sell the baby to keep up with their animal hoarding
 
p89tech
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

dark brew: Headline is misleading.  Kid was in a cage.  The boa was in the same room but presumably in a cage of its own, though I don't know why I would presume such a thing when the trailer didn't have flooring in some areas and above all else, these disgusting farks owned 3 cats.


Subby here (no, not THAT kind of subby). My bad, Sorry.
 
nitropissering
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 195x240]
Charles Brown, 2020

[Fark user image 321x157]
Charlie Brown (pictured here) in better times

"Heather Scarbrough, 42 (left), TJ Brown, 46 (center), and Charles Brown, 82 (right), appeared in Tennessee court last week for a preliminary hearing related to the discovery of a toddler in a cage inside their trailer in June "



Charles Brown? I would expect that from PigPen but not Charlie.
 
Neondistraction [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: Hopefully, the kid has a chance now.


Maybe.  Depends on his brain chemistry. If the kid is a psychopath then he might already be farked.  I can't imagine his parents were actually kind and nurturing to him.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
How the fark could that be safe?  The snake will attract rabid mongeese.
 
