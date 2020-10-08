 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Reuters)   France and Germany are fully prepared to extend their angry letters to Moscow to a second typed page, and aren't willing to rule out the use of single-spacing   (reuters.com) divider line
8
    More: Followup, European Union, Russia, Germany's foreign ministers, Europe, Germany, Poland, French President Emmanuel Macron, end dialogue  
•       •       •

507 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Oct 2020 at 7:43 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's more than Trump or the right wing are willing to do, so there's that.

(because right wingers have no morals, ethics, spines, or ability to say no to Putin)
 
CRM119
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have been thru this several times --- never get in a land war in Asia... unless yer Mongolian
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's a bold strategy cotton...
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Donny isn't going to be happy you messing with his boss.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Unfortunately they're still using comic sans.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The only thing that Putin would care about is if they shut off the natural gas lines.
 
Fissile
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Subby says:   Hey France and Germany, fight Russia.

German looks at family photo album and picture of grandpa's all expense paid vacation to Resort Stalin, Siberia, 1945-1953.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.