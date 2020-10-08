 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WLKY Louisville)   Shepherdsville, KY driver acts like such an asshat to kids boarding their school bus that the Governor calls him out during his daily briefing later on   (wlky.com) divider line
37
    More: Dumbass, Bus, bus stop, Public transport, Bus stop, Road, lot of safety procedures, health screenings, impatient driver  
•       •       •

1551 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Oct 2020 at 3:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yer hoax is oppressin me, Lib-Sheep hauler! I got coal to roll and ain't no schoolin worth steppin on mah freedums!!1!
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ah, Bullitt County. Pretty much par for the course
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"What a jerk. Don't be this person. Nothing you're going to, no deadline is worth risking the safety of our kids who are getting on a bus," Beshear said.

Really?  What if you need to hurry away to *save* the lives of an even larger group of kids?  Whaddaya say to that, Mr Fancy Pants Governor?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy is an ass. If my grandchildren were getting on that bus, I would have had a few words to say to him.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe if we weren't the only country in the world where you cant drive by a school bus, there wouldn't be an issue.
 
Baloo Uriza [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're that worried about kids going to school you insist on having health checks before they're allowed to board the bus, the whole time traffic is stopped with the school bus signals red, then you shouldn't have in person schooling in the first place.

Literally everyone in this article, both drivers, the students, and the governor, are total pieces of shiat who should be ashamed of themselves.
 
fat_free
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WLKY

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Baloo Uriza: If you're that worried about kids going to school you insist on having health checks before they're allowed to board the bus, the whole time traffic is stopped with the school bus signals red, then you shouldn't have in person schooling in the first place.

Literally everyone in this article, both drivers, the students, and the governor, are total pieces of shiat who should be ashamed of themselves.


Found the guy driving the truck.
 
Rattlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do they do this at every frigging bus stop?
 
Neondistraction [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido: "What a jerk. Don't be this person. Nothing you're going to, no deadline is worth risking the safety of our kids who are getting on a bus," Beshear said.

Really?  What if you need to hurry away to *save* the lives of an even larger group of kids?  Whaddaya say to that, Mr Fancy Pants Governor?


Don't be fatuous Jeffrey.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Baloo Uriza: Literally everyone in this article, both drivers, the students, and the governor, are total pieces of shiat who should be ashamed of themselves.


Wait, the students and the bus driver are pieces of sh*t?

Maybe YOU are.
 
Cyclometh [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I drive a school bus, asshole drivers are pretty much the norm. Some idiot rockin' the horn is just a day that ends in "y" for a school bus driver.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Maybe if we weren't the only country in the world where you cant drive by a school bus, there wouldn't be an issue.


I'm sure you are one of those that like to refer to it as America's Hat, but Canada is, in fact, a country
 
frieque
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Maybe if we weren't the only country in the world where you cant drive by a school bus, there wouldn't be an issue.


You're not. Can't speak for other countries, but it's against the law here in Canada.
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If you have to stop on the side of the road for an extended period of time to check each person's temperature and (probably) ask some medical questions; why the fark are you having in person school? If I was running late for work I'd be frustrated sitting behind a bus taking awhile to get the kids on as well. I'd be punching air though and not honking my horn like an asshole.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Good thing it wasn't an apartment complex stop with like 20-25 kids, this guy might have gotten shooty.
 
Vern [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Baloo Uriza: If you're that worried about kids going to school you insist on having health checks before they're allowed to board the bus, the whole time traffic is stopped with the school bus signals red, then you shouldn't have in person schooling in the first place.

Literally everyone in this article, both drivers, the students, and the governor, are total pieces of shiat who should be ashamed of themselves.


Why is the bus driver a piece of shiat for doing their job, that they are required to do if they want to keep it? And how in the Earthly fark do you figure that the students, who have absolutely no control over the situation are pieces of shiat?

The driver is a piece of shiat for honking just because the school district is trying to maintain some imaginary image of safety cramming that many disease vectors onto a bus, so they can go sit in class two feet away from each other for eight hours.

The government is the piece of shiat for deciding that kids need to go back to school. Kids can't sit still for five minutes without fidgeting; they're touching the masks or pulling them down all day. We can't go back to normal when we have rising farking cases.

But the driver is a real piece of shiat for honking at them for at least attempting to keep the kids safe.
 
Cyclometh [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
HideAndGoFarkYourself: ...why the fark are you having in person school?

Because ignorant fools demanded it.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Baloo Uriza: If you're that worried about kids going to school you insist on having health checks before they're allowed to board the bus, the whole time traffic is stopped with the school bus signals red, then you shouldn't have in person schooling in the first place.

Literally everyone in this article, both drivers, the students, and the governor, are total pieces of shiat who should be ashamed of themselves.


If everyone you meet is an asshole, you're probably the asshole
 
Baloo Uriza [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Baloo Uriza: If you're that worried about kids going to school you insist on having health checks before they're allowed to board the bus, the whole time traffic is stopped with the school bus signals red, then you shouldn't have in person schooling in the first place.

Literally everyone in this article, both drivers, the students, and the governor, are total pieces of shiat who should be ashamed of themselves.

If everyone you meet is an asshole, you're probably the asshole


Except everyone I meet is not an asshole.  But, assholes:

1) Open schools for in person learning in the middle of a pandemic

2) Attends school in person in a pandemic anyway as if lacking any sense of self preservation

3) Insist on screening students before boarding while everyone waits

and

4) lays on the horn like it's going to make a red light change faster.

Everyone in this story is an asshole.
 
taoistlumberjak
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

mcsiegs: Baloo Uriza: Literally everyone in this article, both drivers, the students, and the governor, are total pieces of shiat who should be ashamed of themselves.

Wait, the students and the bus driver are pieces of sh*t?

Maybe YOU are.


It fits the old adage; if someone runs into an asshole, then they've run into an asshole.  If someone is running into assholes all day, maybe that person is the asshole.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Asshole giant truck, shocked face
 
susler
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"Laying on a horn while kids are trying to be safe getting on a bus, that is not who we are as Kentuckians. That's not a part of team Kentucky," Beshear said.

There are some who would say that's EXACTLY who you are as Kentuckians.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Yeah, but more of an asshole than the guy who made a website with multiple pop-ups and an autoplay video?
 
pwkpete
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Current state of kids riding in a school bus makes me think of this:
weminoredinfilm.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
kb7rky
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

daffy: This guy is an ass. If my grandchildren were getting on that bus, I would have had a few words to say to him.


Before, or after, you've whupped his ass?
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Baloo Uriza: Everyone in this story is an asshole.


The bus drivers would lose their jobs if they didn't go to work.  The kids and their parents would get in trouble.  I agree that at this point the schools should probably be closed but our society is built around kids going to school and we aren't suddenly paying for alternative safe childcare and many of those parents would lose their jobs if they didn't go to work, as might the truck driver.  The schools are getting threatened with losing funding, which keeps paychecks going to their teachers so their teachers can keep roofs over their heads...

The people setting the policies, the president refusing to negotiate more relief... yeah, assholes.  The guy honking his horn not realizing that he's no the only one being inconvenienced, asshole.  You blaming the kids and the bus drivers and the parents... let's just say maybe you are stressed out like the rest of us.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

DecemberNitro: Baloo Uriza: If you're that worried about kids going to school you insist on having health checks before they're allowed to board the bus, the whole time traffic is stopped with the school bus signals red, then you shouldn't have in person schooling in the first place.

Literally everyone in this article, both drivers, the students, and the governor, are total pieces of shiat who should be ashamed of themselves.

Found the guy driving the truck.


You misspelled "sanctimonious, holier-than-thou, self-righteous, entitled asshole"
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

kb7rky: DecemberNitro: Baloo Uriza: If you're that worried about kids going to school you insist on having health checks before they're allowed to board the bus, the whole time traffic is stopped with the school bus signals red, then you shouldn't have in person schooling in the first place.

Literally everyone in this article, both drivers, the students, and the governor, are total pieces of shiat who should be ashamed of themselves.

Found the guy driving the truck.

You misspelled "sanctimonious, holier-than-thou, self-righteous, entitled asshole"


Sorry... found the guy driving the sanctimonious, holier-than-thou, self-righteous, entitled asshole.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Cyclometh: I drive a school bus, asshole drivers are pretty much the norm. Some idiot rockin' the horn is just a day that ends in "y" for a school bus driver.


Username, uh, checks out?
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

susler: "Laying on a horn while kids are trying to be safe getting on a bus, that is not who we are as Kentuckians. That's not a part of team Kentucky," Beshear said.

There are some who would say that's EXACTLY who you are as Kentuckians.


You're an idiot.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Rattlehead: Do they do this at every frigging bus stop?


Apparently.  Not that temperature checks really do any good anyways, especially in children-pure security theater.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Maybe if we weren't the only country in the world where you cant drive by a school bus, there wouldn't be an issue.


It's actually a very serious safety issue-you don't know when small children will suddenly run across the road (either getting on or getting off).
 
Begoggle
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Laying on a horn while kids are trying to be safe getting on a bus, that is not who we are as Kentuckians. That's not a part of team Kentucky," Beshear said.

The old "that's not how we really are", after videos/pictures of you doing the thing you do are made public.
Actually I think Kentucky is way worse than that.
 
M-G
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Imagine if schools put all this effort into improving remote learning instead of trying to find ways to force kids into the classroom.
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.