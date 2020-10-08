 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   For all it's Western technology and Democracy and Capitalism, the US is doing badly with Covid-19. Let's see how the entire continent of Africa is doing. Oh ... oh my   (bbc.com) divider line
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FW FW FW Africa created Covid as a white genocide bio-weapon.,
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uhhh..there's no democracy here.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
.
.
ITS

.
.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3: Young population - and few old-age homes

Well, we're getting there
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Africa really needs to do something about Covid's disproportionate impact on the African-African Community.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Africans know how to farking deal with pandemics. They've had a few.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well when you're in the middle of a massive Ebola outbreak I'm sure it doesn't even hit the old radar, especially if your median age is 19.
 
JohnnyApocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Short story: masks and social distancing
 
Crypto Dentist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stephen_Falken: .
.ITS.
.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, to be fair, we didnt "fail" exactly because we never really tried.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think my next vacation will be to Ghana.
 
southernmanblog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And nothing to do at all with HCQ, which in Africa is a common OTC medication used for malaria prevention and treatment that people take like we do Tylenol.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What does international and domestic traffic look like comparative to the USA? What do their city densities look like?
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 "Good community health systems,"

Well sure, you'll get a good public health outcome if your health care system is set up to prioritize lives of ordinary people over Wall St profits.   I, for one, will not stand for anymore of this communist talk.
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: Well when you're in the middle of a massive Ebola outbreak I'm sure it doesn't even hit the old radar, especially if your median age is 19.


The good news of 2020 is that the 2018 Ebola outbreak ended back in June.  So there's that.

/2 years to end an outbreak for a disease that they know all about
//and after 44 years there is still no Ebola vaccine despite its 88% fatality rate
///herd immunity says what?
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fireproof: Africans know how to farking deal with pandemics. They've had a few.


Yup. A few hundred thousand die to malaria and tons more to AIDS every year.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Young populations that can't afford to travel much. Where's my gold star.
 
Ehre
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think they forgot one. The ostrich effect. Just because you can't see it, doesn't mean it isn't happening.

The more poor a society, the less money they have for monitoring things. Example: How many places in Africa even have road maps? How accurate is their census? How do you know how many people in Africa are actually getting sick if they don't even have road maps or don't know how many people there are? I  am kinda skeptical of this article.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido: 3: Young population - and few old-age homes

Well, we're getting there


Yup.  This is pretty much the only reason.  Everything else mentioned in the article is mostly noise.  For a disease where the average age of those killed is above eighty, if there are almost no people that age in the continent, and those that are are mostly isolated, you're not going to have a lot of fatalities.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was a fark thread a few days ago (which was apparently similar to a thread a few months ago) showing that Neanderthal DNA, which has a very low frequency on the African continent*, makes the disease affect the person so much worse, and that's why African populations seem to be less adversely affected by this disease.

/*to do with human migration out of Africa, went to Europe, interbred with the  Neanderthals there, then spread into Asia and the rest of the planet but not much back into Africa until the whole colonialization thing started and not much genetic drift even then
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ITT people ignore low total cases and determine that it must be because they're young.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

southernmanblog: And nothing to do at all with HCQ, which in Africa is a common OTC medication used for malaria prevention and treatment that people take like we do Tylenol.


Worked so well for Trump who has been taking it since beginning of pandemic along with Stephen Miller.

Also shows where you get your news or what you actually pay attention to.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Swaziland was the last country to us CQ and transition away.... in 2005.

Eritrea is the only country that still uses it.... but also in combination with SP.

But you keep trumpeting the deep state conspiracy against Trump instead of actually learning.

Or are you saying that ACT hasn't been tested to stop caronavirus and it's actually the TRUE hidden hero?  But you were obviously ignorant of that up until about this post.

artemisinin-based combination therapies is what they've been using since early to mid aughts except for 1 country.

But HCQ says demon seed doctor!
 
godxam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

southernmanblog: And nothing to do at all with HCQ, which in Africa is a common OTC medication used for malaria prevention and treatment that people take like we do Tylenol.


Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, the Jewish community in Brooklyn prefer furry hats over masks.
 
dustman81
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you want an indication of how well the US is handing the COVID-19 panademic, consider this:
Rwandan citizens can enter the EU. Americans can't.

Enough said.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: There was a fark thread a few days ago (which was apparently similar to a thread a few months ago) showing that Neanderthal DNA, which has a very low frequency on the African continent*, makes the disease affect the person so much worse, and that's why African populations seem to be less adversely affected by this disease.


NikolaiFarkoff: Africa really needs to do something about Covid's disproportionate impact on the African-African Community.


That goes in hand with African Americans have 24% European DNA https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2014/​1​2/genetic-study-reveals-surprising-anc​estry-many-americans
 
AuggieEast
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Poorer people are far less likely to be flying around spreading the virus or even knowing someone who does travel. Laos is poor as well, but with 7 million people, they've had fewer cases than at the White House.
 
AndoCommando
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Young populations that can't afford to travel much. Where's my gold star.


Just because you can afford to do something doesn't mean you should.  No star for you.
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I've been told that Minnesota genes are the best genes. Therefore clearly this is fake news.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Smoking GNU: There was a fark thread a few days ago (which was apparently similar to a thread a few months ago) showing that Neanderthal DNA, which has a very low frequency on the African continent*, makes the disease affect the person so much worse, and that's why African populations seem to be less adversely affected by this disease.

NikolaiFarkoff: Africa really needs to do something about Covid's disproportionate impact on the African-African Community.

That goes in hand with African Americans have 24% European DNA https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2014/1​2/genetic-study-reveals-surprising-anc​estry-many-americans


Yup, just goes to show that the africans taken for slavery keep getting royally screwed after all these centuries, both figuratively and literally.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

wooden_badger: Uhhh..there's no democracy here.


Its a Federal Republic.
 
MasterPython
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: There was a fark thread a few days ago (which was apparently similar to a thread a few months ago) showing that Neanderthal DNA, which has a very low frequency on the African continent*, makes the disease affect the person so much worse, and that's why African populations seem to be less adversely affected by this disease.


I wonder why more people don't point out that Africans are mostly pure Homo sapiens and much less inbred than the mongrel stock in the rest of the world?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: What does international and domestic traffic look like comparative to the USA? What do their city densities look like?


Protip: It's not all grass huts and dirt roads:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Consider that even rural US states are getting devastated by the virus.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

2farknfunny: Fano: Well when you're in the middle of a massive Ebola outbreak I'm sure it doesn't even hit the old radar, especially if your median age is 19.

The good news of 2020 is that the 2018 Ebola outbreak ended back in June.  So there's that.

/2 years to end an outbreak for a disease that they know all about
//and after 44 years there is still no Ebola vaccine despite its 88% fatality rate
///herd immunity says what?


Hahaha.

Wait, you're serious.


Hahahaha

They don't have herd immunity.

And they do have a vaccine.

https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press​-​announcements/first-fda-approved-vacci​ne-prevention-ebola-virus-disease-mark​ing-critical-milestone-public-health

They beat it by very strict lockdowns of villages, towns, and cities at the end of barrels and things like drones on top of a huge education campaign.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti​c​les/PMC5954026/

https://www.who.int/news-room/detail/​1​4-02-2020-four-countries-in-the-africa​n-region-license-vaccine-in-milestone-​for-ebola-prevention
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

MasterPython: Smoking GNU: There was a fark thread a few days ago (which was apparently similar to a thread a few months ago) showing that Neanderthal DNA, which has a very low frequency on the African continent*, makes the disease affect the person so much worse, and that's why African populations seem to be less adversely affected by this disease.

I wonder why more people don't point out that Africans are mostly pure Homo sapiens and much less inbred than the mongrel stock in the rest of the world?


Possibly because people who have a problem with that sort of bs usually go with such stupid ideas like keeping ones' bloodline pure  (not directed at you) so this point of fact and truth is incredibly inconvenient to their point of view and is thus entirely ignored.
 
Mi-5
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Love the hidden, unspoken racism that is an undercurrent of this thread.  How about Occam's Razor, people?

The reason why it is low is......THE HORROR!  African countries had a better organization and plan to deal with it, hence, the lower cases and deaths.  Because, surely, it is impossible for Western-biased Americans to comprehend the fact that (in their silly little eyes) a bunch of Africans who live in huts and on the savannah have a better handle on controlling a virus than the superior American system.

Clearly impossible.  Funny how other nations in the Third-World (like Asian ones) have a handle on it and the excuses you guys give isn't "it's because they don't have old people" or "their too poor to travel".

You say it's because they are "culturally superior in that their public is better conditioned to deal with it".

Hmm....wonder why the disparity......
 
Lipspinach [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

southernmanblog: And nothing to do at all with HCQ, which in Africa is a common OTC medication used for malaria prevention and treatment that people take like we do Tylenol.


You may be right, but your blog still sucks.
 
links136 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Ehre: I think they forgot one. The ostrich effect. Just because you can't see it, doesn't mean it isn't happening.

The more poor a society, the less money they have for monitoring things. Example: How many places in Africa even have road maps? How accurate is their census? How do you know how many people in Africa are actually getting sick if they don't even have road maps or don't know how many people there are? I  am kinda skeptical of this article.

oh FFS.

The damn virus travels by person, and contacts through the air.  If everyone travels by plane from China, chances are your gonna end up in Europe over Africa, and once in Europe it's likely to then end up in the USA.

The lack of connection to the rest of the world is working in Africa's favor this time, same with farking Nunavut.  So yeah the USA with huge cities, flights from everywhere and central to the world makes it pretty likely to have gotten it, sped up by the fact that Trump put a travel ban on Europe at the outbreak that forced everyone to congest in airports without masks, spreading it horribly to NY, the closest major city to Euorpe.

On top of all of that, many won't wear a facemask, won't do this, won't do that.... it makes it a hundred times worse.  And to suggest Africa just must be lying because you can't comprehend just how farking dumb the American response was.....

Which country in Africa has the highest count?  South Africa, the one with the racist white population that would travel to the white places and bring it back.  Specifically to South Africa.

I mean you talk about the ostrich effect dealing with Africa, while here's an idea, maybe it's bad in America because of people themselves refusing to see it, believing it not happening, causing it to happen more.

How does the virus spread in your farking mind?  Does it just teleport?  Does it get in a car by itself?

People are getting seriously sick regardless of testing or not.  People are dying regardless if they get tested or not, and many in the USA are 'dying of pneumonia"

In Winnipeg we were doing the best in North America for quite some time pretty much for major cities, thanks to the fact that well, we're 8 hours away from the closet major one, exact middle in Canada, and didn't get any real cases in March.

We got a steady stream now that it'shiat a bit, nothing terrible, but it's entirely predictable.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

dustman81: If you want an indication of how well the US is handing the COVID-19 panademic, consider this:
Rwandan citizens can enter the EU. Americans can't.

Enough said.


I suspect that the EU is less worried about Rwandans seeking to bring genocide to Europe than they are about Americans.
 
hundreddollarman [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"We've tried nothing and we are all out of options!" - America probably
 
ironpig
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

southernmanblog: And nothing to do at all with HCQ, which in Africa is a common OTC medication used for malaria prevention and treatment that people take like we do Tylenol.


Source?

I highly doubt they pop hcq like Tylenol.
 
ChuckRoddy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Can't die of COVID if you can't test for it.

Seriously, we've tested a third of our population.

Africa has tested a small fraction.

But that's okay, I'm sure a health system that depends entirely on UN aid is superior than the west.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

AndoCommando: El_Dan: Young populations that can't afford to travel much. Where's my gold star.

Just because you can afford to do something doesn't mean you should.  No star for you.


Yea and that hasn't stopped people in other places, big guy.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mi-5: Love the hidden, unspoken racism that is an undercurrent of this thread.  How about Occam's Razor, people?

The reason why it is low is......THE HORROR!  African countries had a better organization and plan to deal with it, hence, the lower cases and deaths.  Because, surely, it is impossible for Western-biased Americans to comprehend the fact that (in their silly little eyes) a bunch of Africans who live in huts and on the savannah have a better handle on controlling a virus than the superior American system.

Clearly impossible.  Funny how other nations in the Third-World (like Asian ones) have a handle on it and the excuses you guys give isn't "it's because they don't have old people" or "their too poor to travel".

You say it's because they are "culturally superior in that their public is better conditioned to deal with it".

Hmm....wonder why the disparity......


That isn't Occam's Razor you had to make several jumps in assumption to come to that conclusion.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

2farknfunny: Fano: Well when you're in the middle of a massive Ebola outbreak I'm sure it doesn't even hit the old radar, especially if your median age is 19.

The good news of 2020 is that the 2018 Ebola outbreak ended back in June.  So there's that.

/2 years to end an outbreak for a disease that they know all about
//and after 44 years there is still no Ebola vaccine despite its 88% fatality rate
///herd immunity says what?


Ervebo
 
electricjebus
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Yeah... this bug tends to mostly kill the elderly, mostly... Africa doesn't have that many old people... every 3rd old guy seems to be a dictator or warlord of some sort on that continent.

The infection rates are probably much higher than reported as the testing is minimal, the death rates are low because the people most likely to die from this virus are already dead, and they're still probably underreported as the victims mostly lived well outside town.

/Is a shame, the birthplace of humanity is as badly run as America will be in 20 years.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

MasterPython: Smoking GNU: There was a fark thread a few days ago (which was apparently similar to a thread a few months ago) showing that Neanderthal DNA, which has a very low frequency on the African continent*, makes the disease affect the person so much worse, and that's why African populations seem to be less adversely affected by this disease.

I wonder why more people don't point out that Africans are mostly pure Homo sapiens and much less inbred than the mongrel stock in the rest of the world?


Because conversations about which people are more "pure" usually don't lead anywhere good?
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Ehre: I think they forgot one. The ostrich effect. Just because you can't see it, doesn't mean it isn't happening.

The more poor a society, the less money they have for monitoring things. Example: How many places in Africa even have road maps? How accurate is their census? How do you know how many people in Africa are actually getting sick if they don't even have road maps or don't know how many people there are? I  am kinda skeptical of this article.


Its a feel good puff piece
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Naido: 3: Young population - and few old-age homes

Well, we're getting there


0: Lack of comprehensive testing because tests cost more than what many of the people make in a year
 
