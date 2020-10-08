 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Instacart's valuation has doubled since Covid began. Its employees' ability to pick a good avocado has not   (cnbc.com) divider line
178 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 08 Oct 2020 at 11:15 AM



Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It has been my experience that lady shoppers are much better at picking produce and making appropriate substitutions, ymmv.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Mollari: It has been my experience that lady shoppers are much better at picking produce and making appropriate substitutions, ymmv.


It's like my wife's sexist-but-accurate theory on male realtors being more likely to do it as a primary career and not as a part-time/opportunistic side hustle. Often wrong, but a safer bet.
 
manunkind
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Having seen the bullshiat tier stuff Instacarters buy for their customers, and the absolutely entitled farkwittery of most (but certainly not all) of those farkers when they come in my work, I'm genuinely surprised the company is doing that good.

I for one will not ever use them.
 
Wraithstrike
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
As somebody who delivers batches for Instacart as a side hustle, I wish they'd allow us to deliver expensive electronics to customers.

Not because I want to earn a hundred ys dollars in a single day. If they allowed that kind of delivery, it would free up a lot more grocery and pharmacy runs for those of us who don't want to go 40 miles roundtrip for seven dollars.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Could we work on their ability to park their carts somewhere other than dead center of the aisle? And maybe, I don't know, look up from the hone before moving it? The placard on your cart is not a 'Bruce Almighty' type power to part traffic.

That sh*t was bad enough before the pandemic but some of us are trying to play by the rules.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I've used it pretty extensively during covid and after I fractured my leg, and for the most part, it has been a good experience. If the shopper screws up, they are very fast to issue a credit, which is good customer service. I wish I had the ability to nix precious shoppers who have screwed up. One woman shopper I am sure tried to shop multiple orders at once, and all my frozen food and meat and dairy arrived thawed and warm. I am 2 miles from the store so there's no excuse, everyone else had no problem delivering the food cold.
 
Hal5423
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Instacart shoppers are really sketchy in my area. I was shopping for them last year but I got hired by Shipt during the pandemic this year (I am a full-time teacher and I do this on my weekends and vacations).

I make about twice what I was doing on Instacart.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Actual screen shot:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
My experience with Instacart has been very positive. I started using them when cases started surging in my community and with few exceptions it has been great. There have been a few substitutions that made me wonder what the shopper was thinking, like substituting a meat item for a non-meat item like burritos, for example. Otherwise it been great to place the order and do other things until it is delivered right to the front porch. I do wish it was available for things other than groceries, however. For example, in my town one can order from Target, but only grocery type stuff. Why can't they bring me a new waffle iron or a pair of pants? Just kidding, I don't wear pants anymore, but I might if they brought me some!
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Never done Instacart, but my experience with Shipt has been that everything hangs in how good they are at substitutions. Most of them understand what the fark "text me about substitutions" means, but we've had:

-Shipt noob just ignoring that and getting us whatever substitutions they thought was right, including ones we hated.

-Someone fell behind due to bullshiat "technical difficulties" and just skipped all substitutions and also the one thing at the far end of the store, apparently thinking that we cared a lot more about speed than anything else. We did not. Still beat getting the wrong things.

-Recent one did a weird hybrid of the first one and doing it the right way, only contacting us for a few of the harder substitutions. Good news is that we were happy with all but one of them.

/I'm actually pretty happy with Shipt and just wanted to vent
//Those were all the less-than perfect ones we've had since April.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mollari: It has been my experience that lady shoppers are much better at picking produce and making appropriate substitutions, ymmv.


Now if they could only learn to stand next to their carts instead of spreading out and blocking the whole aisle we'd have something.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Have you seen the avocados in grocery stores lately? It would be hard for anyone to find a good farking avocado.
 
patrick767 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Take it easy on the Instacart shoppers. The company shiats all over them.
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Mollari: It has been my experience that lady shoppers are much better at picking produce and making appropriate substitutions, ymmv.

It's like my wife's sexist-but-accurate theory on male realtors being more likely to do it as a primary career and not as a part-time/opportunistic side hustle. Often wrong, but a safer bet.


Why would it be a safer bet to deal with an opportunistic hustle, rather than an opportunistic side-hustle?
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

CFitzsimmons: My experience with Instacart has been very positive. I started using them when cases started surging in my community and with few exceptions it has been great. There have been a few substitutions that made me wonder what the shopper was thinking, like substituting a meat item for a non-meat item like burritos, for example. Otherwise it been great to place the order and do other things until it is delivered right to the front porch. I do wish it was available for things other than groceries, however. For example, in my town one can order from Target, but only grocery type stuff. Why can't they bring me a new waffle iron or a pair of pants? Just kidding, I don't wear pants anymore, but I might if they brought me some!


Shipt will get anything from Target.
 
doosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The "trick" with avoiding crappy substitutions is to not allow substitutions (except those you preapprove).

Been using it since before Covid and if the end screen is to be believed I've saved 160 hours of shopping to date.
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

patrick767: Take it easy on the Instacart shoppers. The company shiats all over them.


Maybe the company is shiat.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
In their defense, it's pretty admirable how often they can pick out the most expired items.
 
katbarf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I had used Instacart here and there just for occasional big shopping trips to Costco. Especially when the weather is crappy.

Since March been using them once a week for Wegmans and every few months for Costco stuff. My shoppers 99% of the time are great and communicative. If what I've chosen as a replacement isn't there they'll message me with photos and ask what I'd like out of the stock that's available. Husband is high risk so we've been avoiding exposure. Grocery shopping was my weekly zen time I miss it.
 
lennavan
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I only used instacart once because it came with a $20 off your first time using this sorta deal.  I haven't used it since, but mostly because I'm a cheapskate.  That said my single anecdote was a positive experience:

1) The price offered on instacart for the steak I bought was cheaper than what I would have paid in the store because instacart negotiated a lower price.
2) The veggies we ordered were perfectly reasonable
3) Came within the predicted time window.

No other complaints or things I can think of.  I got decent deals through instacart but had to pay delivery fees.  On top of that I gave what left I saved from the $20 off to the driver and basically broke even but didn't have to shop myself.  I highly recommend you give it a shot and see for yourself if you can get the $20 off.  Since I'm cheap, unless I have a new reason to pay someone else to shop for me I'll probably just keep shopping myself.  But it's a nice thing to know exists should I need it.
 
kindms
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
They have been great for me. I used Instacart, Stop & Shop delivery and ordered from a restaurant supplier

instacart
restaurant supplier
stop & shop

in that order for produce quality. But instacart is like having a personal shopper. I had them taking pictures of the shelves for substitutions etc. rest supplier has a 200 min for deliveries. Great for some things but thats a lot of groceries

stop n shop was OK but you couldnt get a delivery appoint for 3 weeks out when lockdown first happened. Amazon pantry seems back to normal now but at the start they were canceling orders

Im back to making grocery store runs now. I felt i needed to get back to it even though was enjoying the delivery options
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

katbarf: I had used Instacart here and there just for occasional big shopping trips to Costco. Especially when the weather is crappy.

Since March been using them once a week for Wegmans and every few months for Costco stuff. My shoppers 99% of the time are great and communicative. If what I've chosen as a replacement isn't there they'll message me with photos and ask what I'd like out of the stock that's available. Husband is high risk so we've been avoiding exposure. Grocery shopping was my weekly zen time I miss it.


Oh yeah, the other advantage of Shipt and Instacart is that it's a loophole into getting stuff from Costco without a membership. Got us a 3-month supply of toilet paper during the shortages last spring, allowing us to finally get out of the perils of living 4-pack to 4-pack.
 
dittybopper
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Headline is a trick question.  There is no such thing as a good avocado.
 
