(WA Today (Australia))   While the US tries to get all schools to open as the pandemic still rages. In Western Australia where there has been no community transmission in 6 months, a university decides all lectures will remain online through 2021   (watoday.com.au) divider line
17
posted to Main » on 08 Oct 2020 at 12:20 PM



NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's a PERTHER CONSPIRACY
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would hate to be a janitor who has to de-spider, snake, and dingo the unoccupied classrooms.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

SVC_conservative: I would hate to be a janitor who has to de-spider, snake, and dingo the unoccupied classrooms.


They're probably used to it.
 
dothemath
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

SVC_conservative: I would hate to be a janitor who has to de-spider, snake, and dingo the unoccupied classrooms.


Worse, I hear they are all teaching each other karate in there.
 
dothemath
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
School of the Air - Distance Learning Since 1951
 
Begoggle
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Leadership who aren't pants-on-head and citizens who aren't insane assholes.
Must be nice.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Yes, well, every Fark thread we've ever had about Austria has told me that everything there can kill you, rona or no rona. Crikey!
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
...aaand that is why there is no community transmission there.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cache
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Say what you will about the dangers of Australia - at least they don't have Republicans.
 
GoBadgers
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

SVC_conservative: I would hate to be a janitor who has to de-spider, snake, and dingo the unoccupied classrooms.


As a Janitor in the local High School, I'm getting a kick...etc. I'm glad I don't have to deal with anything worse than clogged overflowing toilets and vomit.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
My college where i adjunct is online thru spring at least. They decided 2 months ago.

Difficultly Fort Worth, TX

Local schools k-12 are mixed online in person.
 
TheCableGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

GoBadgers: SVC_conservative: I would hate to be a janitor who has to de-spider, snake, and dingo the unoccupied classrooms.

As a Janitor in the local High School, I'm getting a kick...etc. I'm glad I don't have to deal with anything worse than clogged overflowing toilets and vomit.


What about lipstick in the mirror in the girl's bathroom?  Or did that stop when you showed them how you clean the mirror with water from the toilet bowl and a squeegee?

/oldish joke
 
Tom-Servo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

SVC_conservative: I would hate to be a janitor who has to de-spider, snake, and dingo the unoccupied classrooms.


Hmmm... A professional de-dingoer sounds like a niche business with much opportunity and much potential profitability.

Dude... I'm gonna cash-in on this COVID-19 lockdown thing!!!  *ka-ching*!!!
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Well, Australia is used to everything outside their front door trying to kill them on a daily basis.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: SVC_conservative: I would hate to be a janitor who has to de-spider, snake, and dingo the unoccupied classrooms.

Hmmm... A professional de-dingoer sounds like a niche business with much opportunity and much potential profitability.

Dude... I'm gonna cash-in on this COVID-19 lockdown thing!!!  *ka-ching*!!!


Resume question #1- Will your baby be coming to work with you?
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Cache: Say what you will about the dangers of Australia - at least they don't have Republicans.


Oh, they do. They call them Liberals (economic liberals, aka laissez faire and small government). Never forget that an Aussie (Rupert Murdoch) is responsible for the conservative (US standard) media approach in the US, UK, and back home.
 
