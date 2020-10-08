 Skip to content
 
(YouTube)   Julie Nolke is back explaining the pandemic to her past self   (youtube.com) divider line
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It took me a few seconds to remember Beirut exploding. It's been a rough few months.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thisispete: It took me a few seconds to remember Beirut exploding. It's been a rough few months.


Same here.  I was thinking in the U.S., so it took me a bit
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never heard of her before. Those were great. Thanks for that subby, I needed it today.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thisispete: It took me a few seconds to remember Beirut exploding. It's been a rough few months.


Oh, THAT's what she was mentioning. shiat.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These are great, and terrible at the same time. Lebanon.. ugh... Beirut was only 2 months ago
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I don't know who that is
 
someonelse
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Crewmannumber6: I don't know who that is


Now you do.
 
stuffy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
But they never got to the really bad stuff.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

thisispete: It took me a few seconds to remember Beirut exploding. It's been a rough few months.


The other day I was talking to someone about what a shiatshow 2020 has been.  I brought up the Australian wildfires that were in the news in January.  For about 5 seconds he had this blank expression on his face and suddenly he remembered.

2020 has been the longest 10 years of our lives.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Should be an interesting one AFTER the election...
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Definitely one of the best things to come out of this year.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: thisispete: It took me a few seconds to remember Beirut exploding. It's been a rough few months.

The other day I was talking to someone about what a shiatshow 2020 has been.  I brought up the Australian wildfires that were in the news in January.  For about 5 seconds he had this blank expression on his face and suddenly he remembered.

2020 has been the longest 10 years of our lives.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

8 inches: Should be an interesting one AFTER the election...


Oh yeah, that's soon. Looking so forward to it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
noitsnot
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Who is this?  Never heard of her."

[Starts video. "Whenaboots". Prominent cigarette]

"Well obviously Canadian tho."
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
6 months and she still didn't fix the cloth on the counter behind her.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
She'll get over it
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
October 2020 Me: "RBG died and so the Court's gonna be so conservative that an entire generation of girls will go from puberty to menopause without reproductive rights before liberals even have the CHANCE of fixing it."

October 2016 Me: "So I'm Nostradamus."

October 2020 Me: "No. It's farking obvious to the most slow-witted of dullards. They just don't believe that just because something patently obvious is almost certain to happen is no excuse not to cling to, 'so you're saying there's a chance,' in the voting booth."

October 2016 Me: "I guess I should sound the alarm."

October 2020 Me: "No, they'll just pretend that someone they don't know saying something on the Internet that makes them feel sad is somehow a morally justifiable excuse for voting in a manner that farks over nonprivileged communities."
 
