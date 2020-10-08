 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Donating $50k to GOP campaigns? ✓ Stealing Biden sign? ✓ Getting charged? ✓ Stealing all local papers covering it? ✓ Getting caught on video? ✓ Getting charged again? ✓ Owner of Foreign Candy Co.? ✓LGT local article? ✓   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, link goes to twitter....
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
A Cave Geek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump supporters are not smart people.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you click on the dickinsoncountynew.com words in Original's tweet it works.
Posting the link itself doesn't, though.
https://www.dickinsoncountynews.com/st​ory/2839758.html
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"In addition, (the) defendant's motor vehicle registration or suspension of (the) defendant's drivers license, or both, may be initiated," both rulings said.

Wait, why are they yanking his license and/or registration for a minor theft and trespassing?
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SVC_conservative: No, link goes to twitter....


Give it up, Grampy
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

propasaurus: SVC_conservative: No, link goes to twitter....

Give it up, Grampy


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get the judge to make him pay for every paper he took. Then print that story, wait for him to take those papers...  *boom* Rinse. Repeat. I just saved print media.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Well that probably seals it for Trump.
 
efefvoC [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: [Fark user image 850x304]


Dick-in-son County News, with a help picture of what a dick might look like?
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

efefvoC: swaniefrmreddeer: [Fark user image 850x304]

Dick-in-son County News, with a help picture of what a dick might look like?


That was my thought.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Bootleg: "In addition, (the) defendant's motor vehicle registration or suspension of (the) defendant's drivers license, or both, may be initiated," both rulings said.

Wait, why are they yanking his license and/or registration for a minor theft and trespassing?


Stealing all the newspapers in town is not 'minor theft', especially to cover up a previous crime.  The cover-up is always what gets you.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Oblig!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fear the Clam [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I sure hope no one finds out that Peter De Yager is the guy who stole the Biden sign and all those newspapers.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: Bootleg: "In addition, (the) defendant's motor vehicle registration or suspension of (the) defendant's drivers license, or both, may be initiated," both rulings said.

Wait, why are they yanking his license and/or registration for a minor theft and trespassing?

Stealing all the newspapers in town is not 'minor theft', especially to cover up a previous crime.  The cover-up is always what gets you.


I meant minor in "less than $5000" (Or they print a lot more papers than I think they do), but sure. Theft and trespassing, why pull his license?
 
Dimensio [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fake News.

No one reads newspapers anymore.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Bootleg: "In addition, (the) defendant's motor vehicle registration or suspension of (the) defendant's drivers license, or both, may be initiated," both rulings said.

Wait, why are they yanking his license and/or registration for a minor theft and trespassing?


I suspect the dealer logo plates mentioned on his car were acquired like a stack of newspapers.  His plates and DL probably hadn't been renewed in years - because it cost money.

This is the kind of guy who neighbors feel sorry for because his house is falling apart, he eats cat food, and has millions stashed in a couch that he absolutely positively refuses to spend, unless it is in support of the Fourth Reich.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Christ what a Trump supporter.
 
CptnSpldng [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Bootleg: "In addition, (the) defendant's motor vehicle registration or suspension of (the) defendant's drivers license, or both, may be initiated," both rulings said.

Wait, why are they yanking his license and/or registration for a minor theft and trespassing?


LAW & ORDER!!!1#!
 
bronskrat
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Did he DDoS attack the online version???
 
nytmare
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Dimensio: Fake News.

No one reads newspapers anymore.


They're still useful for other things besides reading.
 
black_knight
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
A Trump supporter who does not understand how things work. Film at 11.
 
Vhale [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Bootleg: "In addition, (the) defendant's motor vehicle registration or suspension of (the) defendant's drivers license, or both, may be initiated," both rulings said.

Wait, why are they yanking his license and/or registration for a minor theft and trespassing?

I suspect the dealer logo plates mentioned on his car were acquired like a stack of newspapers.  His plates and DL probably hadn't been renewed in years - because it cost money.

This is the kind of guy who neighbors feel sorry for because his house is falling apart, he eats cat food, and has millions stashed in a couch that he absolutely positively refuses to spend, unless it is in support of the Fourth Reich.


I think this was covered as one of the ways the system hurts the poor. Jaywalk. Get license suspended. Drive to job. Get arrested. BOOM! Felony in some states. Now you can't vote.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
He has 50K to donate to GOP candidates but not enough to just buy all the papers? Seems about right for a moron.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user image
...yeah.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
You know if your leader wasn't such a moronic ahole you probably wouldn't have to do this.

Is his candy any good or does he make circus peanuts and black licorice?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
the Okoboji Kum & Go

Man, it has been years since a woman has done that to me.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Vhale: maxandgrinch: Bootleg: "In addition, (the) defendant's motor vehicle registration or suspension of (the) defendant's drivers license, or both, may be initiated," both rulings said.

Wait, why are they yanking his license and/or registration for a minor theft and trespassing?

I suspect the dealer logo plates mentioned on his car were acquired like a stack of newspapers.  His plates and DL probably hadn't been renewed in years - because it cost money.

This is the kind of guy who neighbors feel sorry for because his house is falling apart, he eats cat food, and has millions stashed in a couch that he absolutely positively refuses to spend, unless it is in support of the Fourth Reich.

I think this was covered as one of the ways the system hurts the poor. Jaywalk. Get license suspended. Drive to job. Get arrested. BOOM! Felony in some states. Now you can't vote.


That would work in this particular instance, but only 9 states permanently remove felons' voting rights.  That's a lot of work to remove a person's voting rights for at most two years in most states.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: the Okoboji Kum & Go

Man, it has been years since a woman has done that to me.


How long since a man has done that to you?
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I wonder if a lawyer could argue that this is election interference and nail him at the Federal level?
 
K-jack
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: Bootleg: "In addition, (the) defendant's motor vehicle registration or suspension of (the) defendant's drivers license, or both, may be initiated," both rulings said.

Wait, why are they yanking his license and/or registration for a minor theft and trespassing?

Stealing all the newspapers in town is not 'minor theft', especially to cover up a previous crime.  The cover-up is always what gets you.

I meant minor in "less than $5000" (Or they print a lot more papers than I think they do), but sure. Theft and trespassing, why pull his license?


In many places, the courts tie this to restitution/costs/fines. If Mr. Defendant doesn't pay them in the mandated period of time, the state can take action against his license and registration in order to encourage compliance.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Vhale: maxandgrinch: Bootleg: "In addition, (the) defendant's motor vehicle registration or suspension of (the) defendant's drivers license, or both, may be initiated," both rulings said.

Wait, why are they yanking his license and/or registration for a minor theft and trespassing?

I suspect the dealer logo plates mentioned on his car were acquired like a stack of newspapers.  His plates and DL probably hadn't been renewed in years - because it cost money.

This is the kind of guy who neighbors feel sorry for because his house is falling apart, he eats cat food, and has millions stashed in a couch that he absolutely positively refuses to spend, unless it is in support of the Fourth Reich.

I think this was covered as one of the ways the system hurts the poor. Jaywalk. Get license suspended. Drive to job. Get arrested. BOOM! Felony in some states. Now you can't vote.


Ever heard of the Steve Jobs license plate?

Well, they finally closed the loophole The System had in place to specifically keep the poors down.  Also why DUI fines are so high, keep the poors at home.

No more 'buy/steal a new car get free bridge crossings and toll roads.'

Now, in CA that only works for LEO officers and their families who have 'confidential addresses' on their registration, and there is no address to send a fine to.
 
stuffy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So just another "Law & Order" Republican.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Iowa Great Lakes

The legend lives on from Davenport on down
to the big lake they call Mississippi
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Who can take your Biden sign?
Throw it in the trash
Run about the town
Stealing papers where he can
The candyman can
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

K-jack: Bootleg: Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: Bootleg: "In addition, (the) defendant's motor vehicle registration or suspension of (the) defendant's drivers license, or both, may be initiated," both rulings said.

Wait, why are they yanking his license and/or registration for a minor theft and trespassing?

Stealing all the newspapers in town is not 'minor theft', especially to cover up a previous crime.  The cover-up is always what gets you.

I meant minor in "less than $5000" (Or they print a lot more papers than I think they do), but sure. Theft and trespassing, why pull his license?

In many places, the courts tie this to restitution/costs/fines. If Mr. Defendant doesn't pay them in the mandated period of time, the state can take action against his license and registration in order to encourage compliance.


I wonder if there's some requirement of conduct on behalf of the owner of these licenses? Certainly there's a list of things you can do that automatically cost you your license, it varies by state though.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So, stealing a sign is worse than assaulting innocent diners?

Lefties need to get your act together, you are on track for a massive loss. America will not support your hate and violence.
 
whidbey
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This is a good reason why we need a public option for health care.
 
Icarus_Rising [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
At least he's consistent.
 
I'm an Egyptian! [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: [Fark user image 850x304]


So that's how they do things there.
 
whidbey
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

zgrizz: So, stealing a sign is worse than assaulting innocent diners?

Lefties need to get your act together, you are on track for a massive loss. America will not support your hate and violence.


What are you on, dude?
 
Icarus_Rising [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: Bootleg: "In addition, (the) defendant's motor vehicle registration or suspension of (the) defendant's drivers license, or both, may be initiated," both rulings said.

Wait, why are they yanking his license and/or registration for a minor theft and trespassing?

Stealing all the newspapers in town is not 'minor theft', especially to cover up a previous crime.  The cover-up is always what gets you.

I meant minor in "less than $5000" (Or they print a lot more papers than I think they do), but sure. Theft and trespassing, why pull his license?


Because he used his vehicle to drive around and steal both the signs and the newspapers, I suppose.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I am bookmarking this Tweet for when the next person asks me "how do you plan on changing minds if you just make fun of Trump supporters by bringing to light what they say/do?".

edit: ..or when they say "America will not support your hate and violence."
 
Icarus_Rising [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

zgrizz: So, stealing a sign is worse than assaulting innocent diners?

Lefties need to get your act together, you are on track for a massive loss. America will not support your hate and violence.


If I may offer a retort:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LucyBrew [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: [Fark user image image 850x304]


One of those times when kerning is crucial.
 
whidbey
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Icarus_Rising: zgrizz: So, stealing a sign is worse than assaulting innocent diners?

Lefties need to get your act together, you are on track for a massive loss. America will not support your hate and violence.

If I may offer a retort:

[Fark user image 850x254]


The fly stuck around longer than that shiatposter lol.
 
