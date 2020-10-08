 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Boy who has eaten nothing but sausages his whole life has been cured. Not surprising given all the preservatives in those sausages   (nypost.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DRTFA
My dad could cure any ailment i had

with a belt
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Other teens have posters of musicians and bikini-clad girls on their wall.  This one has posters of Abe Froman and giant rolls of Cumberlands.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It was simple.

They showed him how sausages are made.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
CharlieSheenEmilioEstevezGolfClap.gif

That'll do, Subs. That'll do.
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
KITH Sausages
Youtube 3ChvxsVgT8c
 
Luse
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What is it that virtually all articles about someone who only eats one stupid thing come out of the UK?
 
Fano
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That's just the wurst.
 
lostsatellite
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
childhood gout is the most british thing i've ever heard of.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Roald Dahl: I should have gone with Sammy Shaft and the Sausage Factory.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Luse: What is it that virtually all articles about someone who only eats one stupid thing come out of the UK?


Because Americans will eat anything in sight? Preferably if it's chicken fried?

The consequences are nothing a Hoverround can't fix.
 
Doctor Funkenstein
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That may be the whitest white person problem I have ever heard of and I'm pretty damn white so I've done my field research.
 
