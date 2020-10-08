 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   2020 Nöbël Prize in Literäture göes to Americän pöet Louise Glück   (cnn.com) divider line
10
    More: Cool, Nobel Prize, Nobel Prize in Literature, Toni Morrison, US poet Louise Glck, prestigious award, latest collection, National Book Award, 77-year-old  
•       •       •

136 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Oct 2020 at 2:26 PM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Break out the Moët.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thisispete: Break out the Moët.


And they said "What about merging with Tiffany's?"

Fark said "I think I remember that plan."

As I recall I think The Street kind of liked it.

But the French said, "Oh well, with Covid it's shot."
 
BKITU [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Gotta love the umlaut.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Thanks Öbämä
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Gotta love the umlaut.


lumiere-a.akamaihd.netView Full Size


Meh.  I've done worse.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Approves of subby's headline:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.