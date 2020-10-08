 Skip to content
(WVLT)   They found the stone rolled away from the tomb, but when they entered, they did not find the body... instead, there were a couple mothballs, a handful of Werther's Originals, and an old cookie tin full of buttons and sewing supplies   (wvlt.tv) divider line
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor, guy.
😔
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This has all the makings of a King Diamond album.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grandma lives!
 
AtlanticCoast63 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
....Look, I wish both my Grandmothers could come back somehow, but even I know when to let things go.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still less disappointing than Geraldo
 
Quick and Dirty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just had a Werther's Original yesterday, and it was delectable -- buttery-sweet, but with a sophisticated, slightly burnt caramel after-hint.

Like a leathery lawyers office full of books & whatnot: sultry, dark, smoky, and a little bit unbecoming.

Werther's Original

-- Slightly Sexy
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

User name does indeed check out

Like a leathery lawyers office full of books & whatnot: sultry, dark, smoky, and a little bit unbecoming.

Werther's Original

-- Slightly Sexy


User name does indeed check out
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prof. Frink: Still less disappointing than Geraldo


I assume that was the last time something on TV wasn't staged.

/
So, can't be made at Storage  and Pawn shop shows
 
pravetz8c
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Definitely not a mental health situation
 
Nimbull
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I miss my family members but they ain't coming back, I'm going to join them one day. That's about all there will be for that.
 
roguejuliet
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That entire story is heartbreaking:  Homeless.  Clearly desperate enough to see his grandmother again that he would break headstones and try to dig up corpses in order to bring her back.  Mentally ill enough to believe that could actually work.  Arrested, because that's how we treat mental health issues in this country.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Weekend at Bernice's?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: This has all the makings of a King


Novel.

/FTFE
//Did he take her to the pet sematary?
///...KnockKnock...
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
One of the most unsettling and horrific parts of Stephen King's Pet Sematary, which involves the unholy resurrection of the dead, is how he quotes the Gospel of John before each section, right as the story takes a nosedive down in the darkness:

When Jesus came to Bethany he found that Lazarus had lain in the ground for four days already.  When Martha heard that he was coming, she hurried to meet him.

"Lord," she said, "if you had been here, my brother would not have died.  But now you are here, and I know that whatever you ask of God, God will grant."

Jesus answered her: "Your brother shall rise again."---John's Gospel (paraphrased)


"Hey-ho, let's go." --The Ramones
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

This.
But Merica
🙄


This.
But Merica
🙄
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

That was The Ramones.

Novel.

/FTFE
//Did he take her to the pet sematary?
///...KnockKnock...


That was The Ramones.
 
