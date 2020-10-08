 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   How did they get the flies to buzz around and OMG that's not a Halloween decoration   (nypost.com) divider line
11
    More: Creepy, Baltimore County, Maryland, dead body, parking lot of a Maryland bar, English-language films, only information, unidentified person, Halloween decoration, Interstate 95 in Maryland  
•       •       •

549 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Oct 2020 at 10:05 AM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I thought this was going to be about Pence summoning flies and bleeding from his eye at the debate, but it turns out it's about some other dead stiff.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Crocoduck
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Did he have hands?  Did he have a face?  Then it wasn't us.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: I thought this was going to be about Pence summoning flies and bleeding from his eye at the debate, but it turns out it's about some other dead stiff.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Danny Boy, the flies, the flies are crawling!"
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Just make sure the coroner really is a coroner and not just someone in a coroner halloween costume.

res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: I thought this was going to be about Pence summoning flies and bleeding from his eye at the debate, but it turns out it's about some other dead stiff.


"Hey guys look! Terry passed out first again! HAHA! What a light weight! Wouldnt it be hilarious if we all started sucking each others dicks?? You know, just to mess with him!"

- Mike Pence at a frat party
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Police responded and discovered the dead body, which had "trauma," according to the report.

Pinata party?
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I have a couple of neighbors who go all out for Halloween. They have coffins, skeletons, a graveyard, severed limbs hanging from chains in the trees and even a ghost riding a full sized horse skeleton.

About the only thing missing is an authentic dead body.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Can we just refer to them as corpses? If someone found a living body, it would just be a person.

Just be grateful, unidentified corpse finder, that it isn't middle of summer heat; that smell haunts you.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It can be both, Subby.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.