(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Driver collisions with animals have fallen by 20% thanks to COVID-19. Also, West Virginia is ranked #1 at something   (wjactv.com) divider line
23
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
China White Tea
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think they might also have a lock on fewest teeth per capita.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Human to animal collisions are at an all time high.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Part of the problem is the density of animals in the area and low visibility on winding roads. Another part of the problem is the utter farking stupidity and ignorance of the backward inbred population.
 
argylez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pa used to be #1 for a long time.

/Most occured in Pennsyltucky, which isn't much different than West Va
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
West Virginia speed limits are idiotic. I've been on twisting, hilly roads with speed limits of 55 mph. Sanity would dictate maybe 35. And I wasn't driving a beater either, it was a vehicle well suited to winding roads.

These idiotic speed limits don't help their crash rates, in any category.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wrong, it's because of free market solutions and fracking and natural gas.
 
lectos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The deer attack my cars at stop signs. I have lost a mirror and several headlights with deer just charging them while stopped. I am guessing that is it due to more points of reflection on modern cars.   I have gone most of my life in WV without hitting one. Then I get a modern car and wham....
 
OpenXor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a major blow to the region's food supply.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sister farking? Beastiality? Black lung cases?
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obesity? Destroying their environment?
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dunno, there are a lot of hillbillies that like to eat road kill. How is this a problem? Are the hillbillies starving now?
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am going out on a limb by suggesting that fewer people on the roads means fewer collisions of any sort.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hawaii's next to last. I mean, what are you gonna run into? Drunk haole pedestrian tourists?

/dc, blm
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Human to animal collisions are at an all time high.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JungleBoogie: West Virginia speed limits are idiotic. I've been on twisting, hilly roads with speed limits of 55 mph. Sanity would dictate maybe 35. And I wasn't driving a beater either, it was a vehicle well suited to winding roads.

These idiotic speed limits don't help their crash rates, in any category.


...and meanwhile, I-70 in the Northern Panhandle, a mostly straight, multi-lane highway, is set to 45, causing that problem in reverse - drivers going the actual safe speed blowing by drivers following the stupidly low limit. I guess WV likes to put its speed limits everywhere but where they belong.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

duckpoopy: Part of the problem is the density of animals in the area and low visibility on winding roads. Another part of the problem is the utter farking stupidity and ignorance of the backward inbred population.


You sound a little, oh, biased? The deer population in New Jersey has exploded and many people have had close automotive encounters with our four-legged friends. But hey hey, now I've given you a chance to dump on New Jersey! Go for it.
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

argylez: Pa used to be #1 for a long time.

/Most occured in Pennsyltucky, which isn't much different than West Va


This.

IIRC, Drew has relatives in NW PA, which is a hotbed for car-on-deer violence.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm kinda amazed Montana didn't take it. So many close calls with elk and deer. Once saw what happens when a bison meets a semi, it was like someone took a paint roller to the highway
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

trerro: JungleBoogie: West Virginia speed limits are idiotic. I've been on twisting, hilly roads with speed limits of 55 mph. Sanity would dictate maybe 35. And I wasn't driving a beater either, it was a vehicle well suited to winding roads.

These idiotic speed limits don't help their crash rates, in any category.

...and meanwhile, I-70 in the Northern Panhandle, a mostly straight, multi-lane highway, is set to 45, causing that problem in reverse - drivers going the actual safe speed blowing by drivers following the stupidly low limit. I guess WV likes to put its speed limits everywhere but where they belong.


This people don't follow them at all. I was actually rear ended in a 30 mph zone around a blind turn by someone doing 60. Still fighting to get my insurance deductible covered.
 
stuffy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Who is no.3 for collisions while NOT driving?
 
jso2897
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: duckpoopy: Part of the problem is the density of animals in the area and low visibility on winding roads. Another part of the problem is the utter farking stupidity and ignorance of the backward inbred population.

You sound a little, oh, biased? The deer population in New Jersey has exploded and many people have had close automotive encounters with our four-legged friends. But hey hey, now I've given you a chance to dump on New Jersey! Go for it.


Hey, everybody else does. It's famous for it.
 
amindtat
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

JungleBoogie: West Virginia speed limits are idiotic. I've been on twisting, hilly roads with speed limits of 55 mph. Sanity would dictate maybe 35. And I wasn't driving a beater either, it was a vehicle well suited to winding roads.

These idiotic speed limits don't help their crash rates, in any category.


I went camping in Smoke Hole, WV last year and I definitely noticed the speed limits were pretty insane on some of those mountain roads.
 
