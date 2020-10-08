 Skip to content
(Daily Express)   Leaked NHS master plan claims they'll save Christmas with a Covid-19 vaccine (possible nsfw content on page)   (express.co.uk) divider line
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They ain't gonna save shiat.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: They ain't gonna save shiat.


Damn straight. Covid is the new Grinch, and my people know that the only way to win is not to play.

/ we've already hidden all the roast beasts underground
 
goodncold
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
To be honest I am banking on COVID-19 to save me from large family gatherings around Christmas time.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
Youtube PHws_KqIvXo
 
oukewldave
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

goodncold: To be honest I am banking on COVID-19 to save me from large family gatherings around Christmas time.


Already using it to not go to Thanksgiving!
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: They ain't gonna save shiat.


Even if they do want to skip half of the phase 3 trial (stupid, but I can get the political calculus), are there enough doses produced to start distribution now? Because that's the minimum it would take to have any chance to have a significant percentage of the population vaccinated by xmas. I mean a few weeks to do the distribution logistics and then a wartime type campaign to administer vaccinations might get you above 80% inoculated in 9 weeks, maybe.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The promise that "you'll be (able to leave) home by Christmas" has never been true and usually preceded a catastrophic civil or world war.
So, no, not believing it.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

goodncold: To be honest I am banking on COVID-19 to save me from large family gatherings around Christmas time.


I feel the very same way. I love a quiet Christmas.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's a Trap! (Star Wars song)
Youtube mK_8gybdF9I
https://youtu.be/mK_8gybdF9I?list=R​DmK​_8gybdF9I
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

oukewldave: goodncold: To be honest I am banking on COVID-19 to save me from large family gatherings around Christmas time.

Already using it to not go to Thanksgiving!


What!

Best. Holiday. Ever!
 
Creoena [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

goodncold: To be honest I am banking on COVID-19 to save me from large family gatherings around Christmas time.


This.  Thanksgiving has already been cancelled.  Amazon shipping directly to people's home for x-mas gifts for the kids, and I'm thinking maybe mailing the adults a container of Lysol/Clorox wipes or Lysol disinfecting spray from my ever expanding collection as both a semi-joke and, well, practicality in these times.
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

robodog: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: They ain't gonna save shiat.

Even if they do want to skip half of the phase 3 trial (stupid, but I can get the political calculus), are there enough doses produced to start distribution now? Because that's the minimum it would take to have any chance to have a significant percentage of the population vaccinated by xmas. I mean a few weeks to do the distribution logistics and then a wartime type campaign to administer vaccinations might get you above 80% inoculated in 9 weeks, maybe.


There are quite a few vaccines almost finished phase 3 trials, and they've been mass producing the vaccines during the trials.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
With all due respect to the motherfarking holiday, I've spent every farking waking goddamned hour with my loved ones for 6 full months, and I'll have spent another 3 with them by Christmas.

If this vaccine means I can spend some time AWAY from the ones I love, my body is ready.
 
thornhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
FTFA:

MULTIPLE vaccination sites are set to spring up across the UK as the NHS prepares to vaccinate tens of thousands of people daily by Christmas.

There are 66 million people in the UK. So if they are vaccinating 20k people a day, that's 600k a month or one percent of the population.

That's not enough to save Christmas.

And this is why it's going to take so long for things to return to normal. There's a finite amount of vaccine that can be produced each day and injected.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Grinch in the white house told me "INDICT BIEDAN NOWRZZZZGARBLES!!1!" while white chunks flew out of his nose, so I'll not hold my breath, if you don't mind.
 
mainsail
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"It'll all be over by Christmas."

- Pvt Thomas Atkins, 1914
 
gretzkyscores [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

mainsail: "It'll all be over by Christmas."- Pvt Thomas Atkins, 1914


"2 weeks to flatten the curve."

- Lying oligarchs, 2020
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yeah, the only thing that's going to "save" anybody is scaling back any Christmas plans.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

thornhill: FTFA:

MULTIPLE vaccination sites are set to spring up across the UK as the NHS prepares to vaccinate tens of thousands of people daily by Christmas.

There are 66 million people in the UK. So if they are vaccinating 20k people a day, that's 600k a month or one percent of the population.

That's not enough to save Christmas.

And this is why it's going to take so long for things to return to normal. There's a finite amount of vaccine that can be produced each day and injected.


If you read the rest of the article that's just the pop up sites. Doctors and mobile injections will be offered as well.
 
