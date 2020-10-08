 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Veteran: I just had spinal surgery, please put me on a backboard for transport. EMS Workers: (Thud) 'Dang, sorry.' (Thud) 'Dang, my bad'   (wfla.com) divider line
brap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WoolyManwich
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hot Shots - Ambulance Scene
Youtube wabMbMb67QA
 
johnsoninca
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The Simpsons Cliff Falls
Youtube TLjU6qyqhoI
 
UberDave
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
suebhoney
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If true i'm super sorry for this guy. Ive had 3 spinal fusions and know all too well how delicate one needs to be carried ☹
 
Walker
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Florida tag should have been used. If this isn't a typical Florida story I don't know what is.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

suebhoney: If true i'm super sorry for this guy. Ive had 3 spinal fusions and know all too well how delicate one needs to be carried ☹


Yeah. I had a 4-level fusion in 2004 after a motorcycle accident, and it took me almost two months just to be able to stand and walk 20 feet. Had to wear a TLSO clamshell brace for 6 months, and was deathly afraid of even bumping into something.

More recently, I had a minimally invasive spinal procedure to ease sciatica and numbness in my left leg....even though I could walk out of the operating room, I wasn't allowed to do anything weight bearing more than walking for 5 weeks, so I know how delicate things can be. At that age, recovery becomes even harder.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
News segment set to Yakety Sax
 
hAZy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This guy is going about it all wrong. Forget going to the their attorney's directly. He needs his own. He isn't playing the game correctly.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

suebhoney: If true i'm super sorry for this guy. Ive had 3 spinal fusions and know all too well how delicate one needs to be carried ☹


If true? WTF? I don't understand this world. We assume all people are lying. But, always believe cops on the witness stand and what ever jack off narrative a district attorney wants to shove up our butts.
Either all people always lie or not can't have it both ways people you can't always believe the police and then assume everyone else except them is lying WTF?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I needed to be removed on a board to have my neck secured
Looks at picture......................maybe they couldn't carry your big ass
/I kid. They don't send out fire, police, and EMS to a call in Florida?
 
JamesSirBensonMum
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They don't use backboards anymore, they use flats.  Do some basic research for once in your life, subby.

"Backboard", LOL, what a moron.


/ Seriously though, rigid backboards do more damage than they should.
https://journals.lww.com/em-news/full​t​ext/2016/01000/breaking_news__still_tr​ansporting_on_backboards_.3.aspx
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So I was a victim of a hit and run.  I was a pedestrian and a presumably drunk driver came off the road and blew my ass up.  Anyway I had a massive concussion and I don't recall much at all but my friend with me said I was rather an asshole and combative.  It was obvious that I was really screwed up.  The EMT's (in Florida) thought I was drunk and my buddy who was with me and didn't get hit said that after they had me strapped in one hit me in the nuts with an 02 bottle.

Luckily I don't remember that part.

/cracked skull, dislocated shoulder, dislocated hip, and it knocked my spine all catawampus
 
IsThatYourFinalAnswer
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

JamesSirBensonMum: They don't use backboards anymore, they use flats.  Do some basic research for once in your life, subby.

"Backboard", LOL, what a moron.


/ Seriously though, rigid backboards do more damage than they should.
https://journals.lww.com/em-news/fullt​ext/2016/01000/breaking_news__still_tr​ansporting_on_backboards_.3.aspx


In this case, they absolutely should have cervical collared the person, and used a long spine board to transport to stretcher. Once they had the person on stretcher, remove the longboard, and use blocks and strapping to secure c-spine. From the patient description, sounds like they just used a 2 person lift.

Still, it's hard to know without reading the PCR. it's entirely possible that the EMTs acted per protocols, and the patient is operating on old information regarding long boards.
 
sleze
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Video of incident

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 minute ago  

IsThatYourFinalAnswer: JamesSirBensonMum: They don't use backboards anymore, they use flats.  Do some basic research for once in your life, subby.

"Backboard", LOL, what a moron.


/ Seriously though, rigid backboards do more damage than they should.
https://journals.lww.com/em-news/fullt​ext/2016/01000/breaking_news__still_tr​ansporting_on_backboards_.3.aspx

In this case, they absolutely should have cervical collared the person, and used a long spine board to transport to stretcher. Once they had the person on stretcher, remove the longboard, and use blocks and strapping to secure c-spine. From the patient description, sounds like they just used a 2 person lift.

Still, it's hard to know without reading the PCR. it's entirely possible that the EMTs acted per protocols, and the patient is operating on old information regarding long boards.


Dropping the patient is protocol? Who knew.
 
