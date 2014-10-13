 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   Postman, not into fowl-play, warns his customer he won't deliver the mail anymore after being terrorised by their randy sex-mad duck on his rounds   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Muscovy ducks are not pets, they're vermin.  The lady must like slimy green duck shiat all over her doorstep.  The males just get more aggressive as they get older.  And they're ugly.
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
All ducks are sex-mad. If Warner Brothers and Disney have taught me anything, it's that ducks always run around without pants.
 
Last Man on Earth [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
outtatowner [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Duck sex facts
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

outtatowner: Duck sex facts


Here are some more True Facts about Ducks

True Facts About The Duck
Youtube 6k01DIVDJlY
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The exploding packages don't help either.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Does anyone else think that the postman looks like the duck? This might be part of the problem.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

outtatowner: Duck sex facts


How have I never seen https://www.livescience.com/topics/an​i​mal-sex before????
 
sleze
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Solution:

cdn.airgundepot.comView Full Size
 
