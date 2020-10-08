 Skip to content
 
(Chicago Trib)   Today's advice that no one needed: Avoid Indiana   (chicagotribune.com) divider line
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Friend of mine, who is the last friend of my to STILL be in Indiana, has been fighting cancer for 2 years and has no immune system. She's been in a constant state of pissed now for months.
 
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Avoid the former Gov of Indiana as well, (Pence).
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
But I have always wanted to go on the tour of scenic Gary indiana. Maybe see the Jackson house, not really.
 
