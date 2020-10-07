 Skip to content
(Las Vegas Sun)   Breaking the window of your car to save your one-year-old daughter life is a no brainer, right? RIGHT?   (lasvegassun.com) divider line
•       •       •

tarheel07 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Something tells me he couldn't afford working air conditioning either
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
JFC reading that made me cry for that little girl.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
After "several" minutes, the officers broke the window and pulled out the unconscious girl, who died at the scene, police said. It wasn't clear how many minutes elapsed before Deal gave consent for his window to be broken.

Do they really need his consent?
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
WTF
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Depends, did he have life insurance on the child?
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

labman: Depends, did he have life insurance on the child?


Smart? Funny? Smart and funny? Razor-sharp social commentary? Disgusting caustic sarcasm? Pure comedic genius? Unmitigated malevolence? I can't decide! I can't decide!
 
dumbandilikeit [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That is one of the more horrible things I have ever read.

I hope DA is investigating every possible angle to charge this asshole with way more than he's currently facing.
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido: After "several" minutes, the officers broke the window and pulled out the unconscious girl, who died at the scene, police said. It wasn't clear how many minutes elapsed before Deal gave consent for his window to be broken.

Do they really need his consent?


No.  That's the part I don't understand.
 
Nogale [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And yet people who desperately want to adopt children have to jump through incredible bureaucratic hoops.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got no funny to bring - that's farked the hell up - the end.
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I carry a tool in the glovebox of my car designed to break car windows for just such an emergency.  I think it would have worked just as well on that asshole's skull.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

tarheel07: Something tells me he couldn't afford working air conditioning either


It's still hot in LV in October?
 
Vern [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Just out of curiosity, I looked up the cost for a new side window on a 2019 Mercedes Benz, all models. All the ones I could find were under $200. I doubt his "new car" was a 2019 Benz.

I've replaced two side windows on two of my vehicles in the past, and they cost around $50, because I went to a junkyard and they had some spares from other vehicles. Replaced them myself, it's not hard to replace a side window.

This living pile of human excrement gave up his daughters life for under $200. Even if it was a dog or a cat stuck in the car, it's a no brainer to break the window to get it out. If it's your child? It's a no brainer.

The cops should've just broken the window right after they were flagged down, but this isn't their fault. They were trying to figure out what was going on, and didn't know how long she'd been in the car. It doesn't sound like they waited that long, it was the farkwad that impeded them.

Sad. Really damn sad. A little girl is dead over a few hundred dollars.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The guy was criminally negligent.

Thinking further, he was being kicked out of his house with his daughter, then he locked the keys inside the car, and had to go back to the house to ask an angry woman for help. I can only imagine how emotional the conversation went, and it probably wasn't all about the girl in the car.

I'm sure he was 100% distracted and distraught, probably mad that his daughter couldn't open the door from the inside, and that led to bad decisions, and his daughters life.

Tragic
 
othmar
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
a real dumbass
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: The guy was criminally negligent.

Thinking further, he was being kicked out of his house with his daughter, then he locked the keys inside the car, and had to go back to the house to ask an angry woman for help. I can only imagine how emotional the conversation went, and it probably wasn't all about the girl in the car.

I'm sure he was 100% distracted and distraught, probably mad that his daughter couldn't open the door from the inside, and that led to bad decisions, and his daughters life.

Tragic


All that. But, ALSO.
I think something more is going on. Doesn't rigor take like an hour or so to sit in?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Questions / suspicions

Did they find the child dead place it in the car and then act like the car killed the child?

I'm sure I could be completely wrong but I'm also sure something else is going on here
 
rhodabear [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
She'd only been in the car for an hour, yet rigor mortis had already set in. There's more to this sick story, isn't there?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

rhodabear: She'd only been in the car for an hour, yet rigor mortis had already set in. There's more to this sick story, isn't there?


Exactly.
every story I've ever heard of a child being locked in a car it's been described as a hot limp noodle
 
rhodabear [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Wouldn't be surprised to find out the child died during a domestic argument gone wrong, and then was locked in a hot car to make it look like an accident.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

rhodabear: Wouldn't be surprised to find out the child died during a domestic argument gone wrong, and then was locked in a hot car to make it look like an accident.


I'm thinking they had the AC to alter time of Death.
But rigor is putting that out the window.
 
Vern [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

waxbeans: tarheel07: Something tells me he couldn't afford working air conditioning either

It's still hot in LV in October?


When I was looking up window prices, I also checked the temperatures in Las Vegas. Because I'm curious like that. Yesterday it got up to 89.9 F. And at 3:00 PM, with the sun beating down on a vehicle's windows, it could become an oven pretty quickly. It's in the desert, so temperatures will drop pretty quickly once the sun goes down, but in the middle of the day it's hot.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Vern: waxbeans: tarheel07: Something tells me he couldn't afford working air conditioning either

It's still hot in LV in October?

When I was looking up window prices, I also checked the temperatures in Las Vegas. Because I'm curious like that. Yesterday it got up to 89.9 F. And at 3:00 PM, with the sun beating down on a vehicle's windows, it could become an oven pretty quickly. It's in the desert, so temperatures will drop pretty quickly once the sun goes down, but in the middle of the day it's hot.


Okay.

So I could have been hot enough.
Now the only question for me is the car AC and the rigor.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Vern: waxbeans: tarheel07: Something tells me he couldn't afford working air conditioning either

It's still hot in LV in October?

When I was looking up window prices, I also checked the temperatures in Las Vegas. Because I'm curious like that. Yesterday it got up to 89.9 F. And at 3:00 PM, with the sun beating down on a vehicle's windows, it could become an oven pretty quickly. It's in the desert, so temperatures will drop pretty quickly once the sun goes down, but in the middle of the day it's hot.

Okay.

So I could have been hot enough.
Now the only question for me is the car AC and the rigor.


postmortem rigidity, is the third stage of death. It is one of the recognizable signs of death, characterized by stiffening of the limbs of the corpse caused by chemical changes in the muscles postmortem.[1] In humans, rigor mortis can occur as soon as four hours after death
 
rhodabear [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

waxbeans: rhodabear: Wouldn't be surprised to find out the child died during a domestic argument gone wrong, and then was locked in a hot car to make it look like an accident.

I'm thinking they had the AC to alter time of Death.
But rigor is putting that out the window.


The article is very contradictory. Which is it? Unconscious or rigor mortis - there's a big difference.

"After "several" minutes, the officers broke the window and pulled out the unconscious girl, who died at the scene, police said."

Followed by this several paragraphs down:

"It wasn't clear how long it was by the time the window was broken, but police said they believe the girl was inside the hot car for more than an hour, according to the report.
Her body had already gone into rigor mortis, police said."
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

rhodabear: waxbeans: rhodabear: Wouldn't be surprised to find out the child died during a domestic argument gone wrong, and then was locked in a hot car to make it look like an accident.

I'm thinking they had the AC to alter time of Death.
But rigor is putting that out the window.

The article is very contradictory. Which is it? Unconscious or rigor mortis - there's a big difference.

"After "several" minutes, the officers broke the window and pulled out the unconscious girl, who died at the scene, police said."

Followed by this several paragraphs down:

"It wasn't clear how long it was by the time the window was broken, but police said they believe the girl was inside the hot car for more than an hour, according to the report.
Her body had already gone into rigor mortis, police said."


Damn. Yeah that seems to be a mess there.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

waxbeans: waxbeans: Vern: waxbeans: tarheel07: Something tells me he couldn't afford working air conditioning either

It's still hot in LV in October?

When I was looking up window prices, I also checked the temperatures in Las Vegas. Because I'm curious like that. Yesterday it got up to 89.9 F. And at 3:00 PM, with the sun beating down on a vehicle's windows, it could become an oven pretty quickly. It's in the desert, so temperatures will drop pretty quickly once the sun goes down, but in the middle of the day it's hot.

Okay.

So I could have been hot enough.
Now the only question for me is the car AC and the rigor.

postmortem rigidity, is the third stage of death. It is one of the recognizable signs of death, characterized by stiffening of the limbs of the corpse caused by chemical changes in the muscles postmortem.[1] In humans, rigor mortis can occur as soon as four hours after death


When temperatures outside climb range from 80 degrees to 100 degrees, the internal temperature of your car can reach a scorching 130 to 172.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This is like all the time cops wait dealing with sovereign citizens BS. Instead of wasting 3/4 hour, ask the idiot 5 times for license, reg, and insurance. Still getting the song and dance? Smash the window, arrest the goof, and impound the car. Let a judge deal with them.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
To be fair, at least two hours is needed before the meat starts to become that wonderfully fall-off-the-bone tender.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Porous Horace: To be fair, at least two hours is needed before the meat starts to become that wonderfully fall-off-the-bone tender.


I guess on the up side, the cops didn't shot him?
🤔
 
