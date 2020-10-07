 Skip to content
If you had "Thank you Vice President Pence" on your Debate Bingo Card, you should probably contact your physician. It's VP Debate Thread 2
Bunny Deville [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Klonopin was the right way to go tonight.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cut Mike's mic!
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Going back again to gaslight us all.
 
gregz18 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not answering again
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ooh, abortion. Bring up Trump's treatment. Please!
 
Social Justice Warlock [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bunny Deville: Klonopin was the right way to go tonight.


And to think I'm not even drinking...
*Sobs*
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And in Salt Lake City that day, they say the moderator's balls grew three sizes that day.
 
Bunny Deville [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Social Justice Warlock: Bunny Deville: Klonopin was the right way to go tonight.

And to think I'm not even drinking...
*Sobs*


I got so drunk during the last debate that I nearly didn't make it upstairs.
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pence prepared with some wishy washy lie about what his home state should do should Roe be struck down.
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christian persecution!
 
FightDirector [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Shut the fark up, Mr. Vice President."

That's all I want to hear from the moderator.  Is that so wrong to ask?
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ARRRRRRRGH!!!
 
Jerseysteve22
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Put me in charge. I'll shut him up
 
Leishu [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump will do NOTHING to protect American lives other than his.

Evidence: Kashoggi
 
Duck_of_Doom [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank you Fark Mod!

And Pence did not answer the question AT ALL. Coward
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It took Page long enough to slap Pence down.
 
eagle5953
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pence treats the 'your time is up' warning as his halfway point indicator.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pence: watch me ignore questions and spout lies and propaganda.

Pence is human shiat.
 
zonewatcher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah this is not acceptable. The moderator is not doing her job. Pence is taking advantage of it. She's got to have more cojones and step up.....
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow... Pence is really controlling this debate, isn't he?

Much like a drunk driver controlling a logging truck....
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've got to give it up to the moderator. She's doing the best she can.
 
TheGhostofFarkPast [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just turned it on and man HD TV up close of Pence sure makes him have some dead eyes. Just empty looking into them.
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SHUT UP MIKE
 
TheDarkSaintOfGin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FightDirector: "Shut the fark up, Mr. Vice President."

That's all I want to hear from the moderator.  Is that so wrong to ask?


I want her to say "you're fired" and for her to hit the button and for pence to dropped into a pool of sharks.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought they were going to cut mics if they talked longer than they were supposed to?
 
IJustHadTo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He is stoned as hell
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heyooooo
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
do i hate pence and his smug smirk and total topic changing

OR

susan page this dishwater "moderator" more?

-leaning towards susan.

pence is being pence

never heard of susan before and MAN does she suck at this!
 
dylanthomas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I rage quit almost an hour ago. Ty for updates
 
Lord Ezekiel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of them needs to say 'Will you shut up, man?'
 
Courtney Cox-Zucker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark you, Vice President. fark you, Mr. Vice President. fark you, Vice President Pence. fark you. fark you, Mr. Vice...
 
Zed234 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pounce, your time is up.
 
Epicedion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pence is just repeating Trump talking points without all the yelling. The man has no ideas or personality.
 
ShiftyPumpkin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pence has Covid.  I'd lay money on it.  Pink eye is a possible symptom.
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sabreace22: Going back again to gaslight us all.


You called?
 
Duck_of_Doom [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: Pence: watch me ignore questions and spout lies and propaganda.

Pence is human shiat.


Let's not assume he's human, or originates from a human
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mother must have given him the signal from the audience to be more aggressive and talk over Kamala.
 
brax33 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really wish they would put candidates in sound booths and cut their mics at the end of their time.
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hankie Fest: I've got to give it up to the moderator. She's doing the best she can.


If she had a tazer, then she would be doing the best she could.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IJustHadTo: He is stoned as hell


I wish it were me.
 
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I will squeal if she finishes this with "now go home and get your farking shinebox"
 
eagle5953
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being missed is the fact that the moderator is also letting Pence get away without even beginning to address the question posed.  Like ever
 
Bunny Deville [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ShiftyPumpkin: Pence has Covid.  I'd lay money on it.  Pink eye is a possible symptom.


That's what I've been saying all night.
 
FightDirector [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Halfabee64: Is it just me, or does his rudeness come across as dismissive of both women?


That's only because he *is* dismissive of uppity women who don't know their god-given place and have left the kitchen foot-shod and un-pregnant.
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Barrett's beliefs absolutely must be addressed.  If they aren't, then the confirmation hearings are a farce (not that they won't be).  You can't say that those core, deeply held beliefs are so critical that they shouldn't be questioned and then at the same time say that they have no bearing on her performance as a justice.  You just can't.
 
Egalitarian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They need to put the contestants participants in soundproof tubes with mics. Turn the light on for 2 minutes, they get to speak. Turn the light and mic off when the 2 minutes are up. Automated system, no talking over each other, no farkery.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theteacher: I rage quit almost an hour ago. Ty for updates


Meh. This is as boring as the Pence Kaine debate.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
White, male entitlement on full display.
 
Murkanen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Harris is doing a better job against Pence than Kaine did, but the moderator is letting him steamroll over her at every opportunity.

What happened to giving moderators the ability to mute microphones?
 
