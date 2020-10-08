 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Vox)   Timing is crucial in Covid-19 testing as it can lead to false negatives. And false positives. And we don't know what the hell we're doing   (vox.com) divider line
3
    More: Scary, Type I and type II errors, Medical tests, negative test, Diagnostic test, Medical test, Infectious disease, Infection, afternoon test positive  
•       •       •

166 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Oct 2020 at 8:29 AM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Stop it. This presses bullshiat ignorance. We know how to interpret test results. Don't feed ignorance. This is evil.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

wademh: Stop it. This presses bullshiat ignorance. We know how to interpret test results. Don't feed ignorance. This is evil.


What are you going on about? They described the situation in the WH to a T: they were relying solely on PCR testing and assuming that if the tests were negative, they didn't have to use any other protocols or distancing measures.

They all felt invulnerable inside their unlimited daily testing bubble and it turned out to be their downfall, because PCR tests aren't 100% accurate.

What amazes me is that everyone in the WH put their faith in the bet of a man who bankrupted multiple casinos.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
A) assume everyone, including yourself, might be infected
B) behave as such
C) see point A)
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.