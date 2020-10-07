 Skip to content
(CNN) Because 2020, Marines follow the Coasties to a fight (cnn.com)
    More: News, United States Department of Defense, General Thomas' positive test, Marine Corps COVID policies, press secretary, senior leadership, first lady Melania Trump, close contact, Marine Corps  
posted to Main » on 08 Oct 2020 at 6:30 AM



TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
When I read that headline it reminded me of Douglas Munro. The only Coastie to receive the Medal of Honor. He was awarded it for heroism in helping evacuate Marines from a deadly fight in WWII.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
How did the Marines catch it from the Coast Guard?

sleze
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Aussie_As: How did the Marines catch it from the Coast Guard?

It struck at the Marine Core.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Semper flu.
/Flu-rah
 
ar393
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
My
Ass
Recovers
In
Navy
Emergency Rooms
 
ar393
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Masks
Are
Rarely used
Infections
Now
Everywhere

/Giggles
 
