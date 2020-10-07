 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBC)   "Edmonton does not overcharge for bus passes" "Oh yeah? Then why are Chinese counterfeiters smuggling them in?"   (cbc.ca) divider line
6
    More: Asinine, Edmonton, Edmonton man, Canada Border Services Agency officers, Edmonton airport, border guards, shipment of fake ETS bus passes, business cards, seized items  
•       •       •

111 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Oct 2020 at 3:30 AM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
So according to police Edmonton monthly bus passes are worth around a grand a month. I have only been in Edmonton a couple of times but that seems a bit high. I have been to Winnipeg a few times as well and think a transit pass there would be worth more there just to get out.
 
Albino Squid [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

eurotrader: So according to police Edmonton monthly bus passes are worth around a grand a month.


Might want to do the math again there. They set the 'street value' of the bus passes at $97 each, which happens to be price of an adult bus pass:

https://www.edmonton.ca/ets/fares-pas​s​es.aspx

Of course, that isn't the street value, because if people were willing to spend $97 on a monthly bus pass, they'd just buy a real one. So it's cop math, but even they aren't going to suggest a $1k/month bus pass.
 
jefferator
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Bold move cotton......Bold move.  Didnt play out well for ya though.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Albino Squid: eurotrader: So according to police Edmonton monthly bus passes are worth around a grand a month.

Might want to do the math again there. They set the 'street value' of the bus passes at $97 each, which happens to be price of an adult bus pass:

https://www.edmonton.ca/ets/fares-pass​es.aspx

Of course, that isn't the street value, because if people were willing to spend $97 on a monthly bus pass, they'd just buy a real one. So it's cop math, but even they aren't going to suggest a $1k/month bus pass.


One caveat: if ,you're getting it from a pawn shop they only knock off two or three dollars from the retail price because there's scumbags that should be butt r*p*d
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Albino Squid: eurotrader: So according to police Edmonton monthly bus passes are worth around a grand a month.

Might want to do the math again there. They set the 'street value' of the bus passes at $97 each, which happens to be price of an adult bus pass:

https://www.edmonton.ca/ets/fares-pass​es.aspx

Of course, that isn't the street value, because if people were willing to spend $97 on a monthly bus pass, they'd just buy a real one. So it's cop math, but even they aren't going to suggest a $1k/month bus pass.

One caveat: if ,you're getting it from a pawn shop they only knock off two or three dollars from the retail price because there's scumbags that should be butt r*p*d


That's what Batman is for.

NSFW
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They can sell them for about half of the official price and still make a mint, costs them some printing and lamination - big deal.  At that price it's probably 25X their cost in profit.  That would be why.  If there's money to be made in something, someone is doing it.  Probably a profitable sideline for the snakeheads - they bring in illegals, set them up as a money farm, sell them all kinds of things including shiat like this - company store from hell run by the gangs.  You get a half-price bus pass, and they get even more money.  They're bastards but at least they're Chinese bastards so... and ya gotta get around.  Even bigger business in counterfeit ID etc. for similar reasons.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.