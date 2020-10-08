 Skip to content
(Coconuts)   Perpetually squabbling Thais and Cambodians agree on one thing: Thai hotel built in the style of Angkor Wat is the tackiest   (coconuts.co) divider line
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

orbister: [lh3.googleusercontent.com image 512x342]


Fark user imageView Full Size


That's wat.
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Don't forget to pack a wife.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So, Trump Thai tower?
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Does Egypt know about the Luxor in Las Vegas?
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It appears we have an "edifice complex".
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

gar1013: Does Egypt know about the Luxor in Las Vegas?


Does France know about the Paris in Las Vegas?  Or Italy about the Venetian?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"The world must know that in fact Cambodia had been the colony of Thai Siam since Ayutthaya period till Rattanakosin period.

That was only for two weeks last year.  No one really noticed.
/mst3K
//Not a perfect quote
///ROWSDOWER!
 
Markus5
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: So, Trump Thai tower?


Thigh.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: gar1013: Does Egypt know about the Luxor in Las Vegas?

Does France know about the Paris in Las Vegas?  Or Italy about the Venetian?


Does Frank Sinatra know about this:

britishairways.comView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

sirrerun: FrancoFile: gar1013: Does Egypt know about the Luxor in Las Vegas?

Does France know about the Paris in Las Vegas?  Or Italy about the Venetian?

Does Frank Sinatra know about this:

[britishairways.com image 480x270]


Sinatra has chunks of guys like the architect of that in his stool.
 
Laobaojun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: sirrerun: FrancoFile: gar1013: Does Egypt know about the Luxor in Las Vegas?

Does France know about the Paris in Las Vegas?  Or Italy about the Venetian?

Does Frank Sinatra know about this:

[britishairways.com image 480x270]

Sinatra has chunks of guys like the architect of that in his stool.


Say what you will about the architecture (I probably have said it already) but that roller coaster is okay by me.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Seems like a pretty cool site/publication. But I'm not certain they're aware to what "coconut" refers.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Laobaojun: FrancoFile: sirrerun: FrancoFile: gar1013: Does Egypt know about the Luxor in Las Vegas?

Does France know about the Paris in Las Vegas?  Or Italy about the Venetian?

Does Frank Sinatra know about this:

[britishairways.com image 480x270]

Sinatra has chunks of guys like the architect of that in his stool.

Say what you will about the architecture (I probably have said it already) but that roller coaster is okay by me.


CSB time

tl;dr: We invented a comp at NY NY when it first opened.

About a half-dozen of us in town - I think it was opening weekend of March Madness.  We stayed at MGM across the street, but played craps at NY NY quite a bit.  Had a pretty intense run of action and the pit boss asked us if he could get us anything - a meal, show tickets, whatever.  We wanted to ride the coaster, but the line was ridiculous.  We asked him if we could have a line pass.

He looked at us, shrugged, and said "Nobody's ever asked for that, but I can do it for you."  The coaster is free, btw - he was just getting us to the front of the line, so it cost the casino nothing.  He wrote on the comp form, flipped it over and wrote a longer note on the back, then handed it to us.  We went to the amusements area, gave the form to the person working there - they looked at it, read the back, shrugged and said "Yeah, ok, come with me."

They unlocked a door and took us backstage, then onto the coaster loading area - and got us the front seats.

Next year when we went back, they still had lines for the coaster, and when we got a comp that time, there was a box on the front for "coaster line pass with front seats".

/CSB
 
