 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Denver Post)   Colorado golfer's run-in with elk ends with a hole in one   (denverpost.com) divider line
8
    More: Repeat, Golf, golf course, Zak Bornhoft, bull elk, Evergreen Golf Course, golf cart, Elk, wild animals  
•       •       •

235 clicks; posted to Main » and Sports » on 08 Oct 2020 at 1:41 AM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
And you all act like I'm silly for staying inside as much as I can
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
India already figured out a solution:

Fark user imageView Full Size

No elk is going to penetrate that armor.

So they tell me.
 
recombobulator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's worth reading the article.  You'd assume that he's a dumbass just because only dumbasses get gored by wild elk, but after reading the article you'd see that he also looks like a proud dumbass, and that they were golfing within 20 feet of wild elk like dumbasses.

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

recombobulator: It's worth reading the article.  You'd assume that he's a dumbass just because only dumbasses get gored by wild elk, but after reading the article you'd see that he also looks like a proud dumbass, and that they were golfing within 20 feet of wild elk like dumbasses.

[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 408x306]


20 feet is pretty close...I'd never get that close to a wild animal that big. Shiat, I won't even get within 20 feet of an opossum.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Bornhoft said he never "felt threatened" by the elk, keeping a distance of at least 20 feet, until he finished up the 16th hole.

20 feet?

Have you seen an adult elk? I suggest noping the fark out of there.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So is there a new theory about the brontosaurus?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Daedalus27 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

DoctorCal: Bornhoft said he never "felt threatened" by the elk, keeping a distance of at least 20 feet, until he finished up the 16th hole.

20 feet?

Have you seen an adult elk? I suggest noping the fark out of there.

[Fark user image 400x281] [View Full Size image _x_]


Problem also is this time of year.  We are at the tail end of the Rut where male elk get hyper aggressive in search of the females.  They will fight anything.  Most of the time, elk are pretty passive and ignore you or move away (several times of year I will have elk outside my house often within 25 to 50ft and sometimes closer)
 
Vern [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"These are wild animals, even on a golf course," Karvaski said. "They can be extremely aggressive."

...The elk don't know that it's a golf course. They don't give a good goddamn why there are stupid monkeys swinging sticks around, and driving around in golf carts, within 20 damn feet of them. They don't know what any of these things are. They are elk. They are wild animals, and this place has grass, which they eat, and it has other elk, which they mate with, or challenge for mates. And this is rutting season.

And "keeping a respectable distance" means getting within 7 yards of rutting elk? I'm really surprised he got away with a kidney laceration, and is expected to make a full recovery. When it's rutting season, being within 50 yards of a rutting elk is a bad idea, unless you plan on shooting it.

And there were an estimated 100 elk there that day. Just, Jesus Christ. Why not pack it in when you see that many. Go in the club, get drunk, and call it a day.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.