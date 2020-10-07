 Skip to content
(CBS News) No charges will be filed against Wauwatosa, Wisconsin Police Officer in the death of Alvin Cole
28
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Riots tonight in 4..3..2..
 
farkingbubbler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They're already on the freeway (looked like I-41 by the zoo, precariously close to Froedtert Hospital. Some even brought their young (toddler) children. Looks like I'll have to head west to avoid this. Ugh...
 
Serious Black [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'd say I want to be a cop so I can kill people with impunity, but I don't want to kill people with impunity. I can only conclude a large portion of cops in America want to kill people with impunity.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Serious Black: I'd say I want to be a cop so I can kill people with impunity, but I don't want to kill people with impunity. I can only conclude a large portion of cops in America want to kill people with impunity.


I worked a lot of aspiring cops from midland MN as a framing carpenter, and I can assure you that you are correct.

/never fun to work with
//they took themselves waaayyyy to seriously
///guess how racist they all were?
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Worked with. I wasn't hooking them or anything. I swear.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Serious Black: I'd say I want to be a cop so I can kill people with impunity, but I don't want to kill people with impunity. I can only conclude a large portion of cops in America want to kill people with impunity.


You said "kill people with impunity" thrice.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He was doing the job EXACTLY AS THEY TRAINED HIM. That's the problem and they don't see it.  ACAB
 
Serious Black [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

King Something: Serious Black: I'd say I want to be a cop so I can kill people with impunity, but I don't want to kill people with impunity. I can only conclude a large portion of cops in America want to kill people with impunity.

You said "kill people with impunity" thrice.


I hate killing people with impunity.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlyingBacon: Riots tonight in 4..3..2..


And?

Society has ignored cops killing blacks just because they can, for too long now, and everyone else is expected to pretend nothing happened, for far too long now
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Do we even have accountability? Like, any at all? Do we even pretend?
 
Bob Vagene
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Cops killing someone new in 4,3,2... oh, that didn't take long.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: Serious Black: I'd say I want to be a cop so I can kill people with impunity, but I don't want to kill people with impunity. I can only conclude a large portion of cops in America want to kill people with impunity.

I worked a lot of aspiring cops from midland MN as a framing carpenter, and I can assure you that you are correct.

/never fun to work with
//they took themselves waaayyyy to seriously
///guess how racist they all were?


From the direct and indirect interactions I've had with people who want to be cops, my take since the early 90s has been that there is an inverse relationship between the people who really want to be cops and the people who should be cops.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Serious Black: I'd say I want to be a cop so I can kill people with impunity, but I don't want to kill people with impunity. I can only conclude a large portion of cops in America want to kill people with impunity.


"After Cole likely shot himself, he went to the ground kneeling with the gun in his right hand, pointing it at two police officers. According to Chisholm's report, both say he pointed the gun at them."
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: Worked with. I wasn't hooking them or anything. I swear.


You already indicated that you were a wood worker for them.
 
wantingout
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
wha? oh im shocked! SHOCKED I say!
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: Serious Black: I'd say I want to be a cop so I can kill people with impunity, but I don't want to kill people with impunity. I can only conclude a large portion of cops in America want to kill people with impunity.

"After Cole likely shot himself, he went to the ground kneeling with the gun in his right hand, pointing it at two police officers. According to Chisholm's report, both say he pointed the gun at them."


That's for.

Against:
"Mensah and the other officers at the scene of the fatal shooting did not have body cameras."
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I too am shocked...and stunned
 
roc6783
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I hate this timeline.  I hope everyone stays safe.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
No justice. No peace.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This pig has now killed 3 people and all were miraculously justified.
 
jasroc
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
FTA: "(the officer) fired several shots at Cole after he aimed a handgun at him" and the gun was recovered at the scene.

I'm all for holding people responsible, but when someone points a gun at you (assuming this actually happened that way) I think you can shoot.
 
Serious Black [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: Serious Black: I'd say I want to be a cop so I can kill people with impunity, but I don't want to kill people with impunity. I can only conclude a large portion of cops in America want to kill people with impunity.

"After Cole likely shot himself, he went to the ground kneeling with the gun in his right hand, pointing it at two police officers. According to Chisholm's report, both say he pointed the gun at them."


What evidence exists to support that finding? As a fellow Farker noted, there's no body cam footage of this incident.
 
ShadeeJake
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Keep being a shiat hole 'Tosa.  You're doing great.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size

If I was on the jury, not guilty.
fark this squeaky bastard.
/fark 12 too
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

FlyingBacon: Riots tonight in 4..3..2..


"Milwaukee County announced Wednesday. Alvin Cole, 17, was fatally shot by Officer Joseph Mensah, who is also Black. "

Roll again for damage on this massive fail.
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Serious Black: I'd say I want to be a cop so I can kill people with impunity, but I don't want to kill people with impunity. I can only conclude a large portion of cops in America want to kill people with impunity.

Sounds like some idiot started then lost a gunfight with a cop. I support a world where cops can win gunfights with impunity.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So that was February means jacob blake findings will be next year?
 
