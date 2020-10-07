 Skip to content
(Wired) You know what would make COVID even more awesome? How about if it caused diabetes in people with no history of the disease?
WalkingCarpet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is what it is.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size



/It's a floor wax and a dessert topping.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Yet another thing that we discovered months ago, then magically were told it was no big deal.

We must send everyone to prison who a) is a CEO or owner of a small business and b) pressured governments to ignore these long term effects. They are personally responsible for a lot of disabilities.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Or? Anyone can develop diabetes and c-19 accelerates that. Which is why c-19 kills people with diabetes.
Jesus Christ people, is it the food lobby that prevents us from knowing this simple fact? Literally anyone can develop diabetes. Sure some people are more prone to develop it. But at the end of the day anyone can develop diabetes and we seem to be determined not to admit this fact.
 
seventypercent [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

I tried developing diabetes once but it didn't turn out because my farking little sister opened the darkroom door right in the middle of the exposure. It turned out as syphilis instead.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Watch Big Pharma raise the price of insulin again.
 
dbaggins [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

I read really fast.    faster than a large portion of the population.  I *just* got through the article.
 
goatharper
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Hey, the lung damage wasn't enough to make Trump supporters care. The kidney damage wasn't enough to make Trump supporters care. The brain damage is not actually detectable in Trump supporters.

What makes you think they will care about diabetes? That's your problem, not theirs.
 
Todd300 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
COVID is a blessing from God and Trump calls his treatment a cure.

https://www.stuff.co.nz/world/america​s​/donald-trumps-america/300127358/donal​d-trump-says-getting-covid19-a-blessin​g-from-god

Death cult
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
When does it cause zombies?
 
Alunan
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I am going to stop you right there. I feel comfortable saying there is no way a respiratory disease like this can create the onset of diabetes through biological means. I mean *maybe* if you count the virus tearing apart the pancreas as part of a runaway metastasized infection that's causing system organ failure. But by then you aren't worried about diabetes.

If someone with no history of diabetes just realized they had diabetes after they were hospitalized then that means they were unaware of their diabetes or developed it since their last full physical.
 
a far candle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

It's all a scam to get a vaccine before the election. Regeneron miraculously cures Trump (all his idea, of course) and the next thing we know the streets are full of red hats screaming at the FDA to "Free the Vaccine" and Trump wins in a landslide (in his drug-addled brain).
 
