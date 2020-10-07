 Skip to content
 
(AZ Family)   Bringing fake money to a casino is like bringing it to a bank   (azfamily.com) divider line
    More: Stupid, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Sun, federal officer, Law enforcement agency, 50-year-old Richard Guy Wasson, counterfeit money, Court documents, Fraud  
562 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Oct 2020 at 11:36 PM



Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Only acceptable if you are rich?
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTFA:  "...Court documents say 50-year-old Richard Guy Wasson, Jr. was using the funny money at Casino of the Sun..."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Banks rarely take you out back and break your legs with a hammer.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Loucifer: Banks rarely take you out back and break your legs with a hammer.


And casinos never do. This isn't Hollywood.
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seen nearby...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
veale728 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Loucifer: Banks rarely take you out back and break your legs with a hammer.


You haven't been to a mob bank
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

veale728: Loucifer: Banks rarely take you out back and break your legs with a hammer.

You haven't been to a mob bank


You mean Deutsch Bank?

No single mafia has ever had the power nor influence of any given corporation.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
You have to be felony stupid to try to pass funny money in a casino. The people that work there handle cash all day, every day. There was a case here in Las Vegas where a dealer got handed a bill, rubbed it between their thumb and forefinger, and determined that it was fake, just from the feel.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If billionaires can make money out of thin air, then why can't I?
 
khatores
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: veale728: Loucifer: Banks rarely take you out back and break your legs with a hammer.

You haven't been to a mob bank

You mean Deutsch Bank?

No single mafia has ever had the power nor influence of any given corporation.


There's a difference?
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
How about bringing fake slot machine tokens?

Okay, he did get caught, otherwise we wouldn't know.

RIP Louis Colavecchio

Louis Colavecchio, Master Counterfeiter, Is Dead at 78

My father never got caught, but he never got rich either.  He counterfeited these:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

khatores: Claude Ballse: veale728: Loucifer: Banks rarely take you out back and break your legs with a hammer.

You haven't been to a mob bank

You mean Deutsch Bank?

No single mafia has ever had the power nor influence of any given corporation.

There's a difference?


Absolutely.

Mafia dudes get busted on tax evasion.

Corporations have the forethought to pay politicians to create legal exemptions and loopholes.
 
khatores
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: khatores: Claude Ballse: veale728: Loucifer: Banks rarely take you out back and break your legs with a hammer.

You haven't been to a mob bank

You mean Deutsch Bank?

No single mafia has ever had the power nor influence of any given corporation.

There's a difference?

Absolutely.

Mafia dudes get busted on tax evasion.

Corporations have the forethought to pay politicians to create legal exemptions and loopholes.


What about Mafia dudes who become politicians?
 
