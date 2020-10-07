 Skip to content
 
(Business Insider)   SpaceX trying to force residents out of their homes to build a rocket park   (businessinsider.com) divider line
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
TL:DR....this might be the way cancer spreads.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
a remote wildlife-rich area

Well, it's not remote to the wildlife.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If anyone ever had the money to buy people out, it's them. Sounds like they're cheaping out.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: If anyone ever had the money to buy people out, it's them. Sounds like they're cheaping out.


Some people just won't ever sell at any price.
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Enigmamf: edmo: If anyone ever had the money to buy people out, it's them. Sounds like they're cheaping out.

Some people just won't ever sell at any price.


That's why we invented eminent domain. For the greater good after all.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Rocket Resort is needed about as much as another Noah's Ark theme park.
 
bootman
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Let the aspie do his thing.

It's not like anyone else is going to win the climate change fight for humanity.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

FarkBucket18: Enigmamf: edmo: If anyone ever had the money to buy people out, it's them. Sounds like they're cheaping out.

Some people just won't ever sell at any price.

That's why we invented eminent domain. For the greater good after all.


If we can't buy you out cheaply, we'll just get the government to let us take your shiat. Yeah! Eminent Domain for private enterprise!
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Look, they're building and testing the largest rocket ever to make it off the drawing board, I don't think they're wrong when they say it's not safe. They originally bought the property for Falcon 9 testing, for that class of rocket they could be reasonably sure any RUD would stay on their property, now, not so much. They've offered several times market value for the homes and they're being honest when they say it's not safe.
 
recombobulator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Boo farking hoo.  I think Elon is a colossal ass, but he's been perfectly reasonable in this case.  The last few are holding out in an attempt to extort more money.  Too bad, the buyout offer is rescinded.  We'll pay market rate for an uninhabitable 1800sf ranch next to a rocket launch pad though.  $50?  $75?

cdn.newsapi.com.auView Full Size
 
fusillade762
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"it's not safe" to live in Boca Chica anymore.

I didn't do a deep dive, but do they mention why it's not safe to live there anymore?
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Trik: A Rocket Resort is needed about as much as another Noah's Ark theme park.


Well, what about a putt-putt golf themed course?  That sounds like a win-win to me.
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

FarkBucket18: Enigmamf: edmo: If anyone ever had the money to buy people out, it's them. Sounds like they're cheaping out.

Some people just won't ever sell at any price.

That's why we invented eminent domain. For the greater good after all.


queue *hot-fuzz-for-the-greater-good.jpg*
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

robodog: Look, they're building and testing the largest rocket ever to make it off the drawing board, I don't think they're wrong when they say it's not safe. They originally bought the property for Falcon 9 testing, for that class of rocket they could be reasonably sure any RUD would stay on their property, now, not so much. They've offered several times market value for the homes and they're being honest when they say it's not safe.


yeah because Texas is soooo small and crowded that this is the only place tgey could do this testing

I mean it's not like there's literally 1000s of sq miles of empty desert
 
ReluctantPaladin
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

robodog: Look, they're building and testing the largest rocket ever to make it off the drawing board, I don't think they're wrong when they say it's not safe. They originally bought the property for Falcon 9 testing, for that class of rocket they could be reasonably sure any RUD would stay on their property, now, not so much. They've offered several times market value for the homes and they're being honest when they say it's not safe.


So farking what?

They originally sold their investment in the site as being for Galcon-9 launches. If they want to use for something 3 times that size then they go back and redo the environmental assessment and permitting. They're just trying to get these people out so that:

1: They can grease the skids for their switch to the bigger rocket system (which I don't have as much problem with, but pay people the people and honest amount-take treat all licensed assessors the same).

1:They want to kick people out so they can build their rick kids only club for themselves. Which is obviously what they are doing if they are telling people it is unsafe out of one side of their mouth while moving in and upgrading the properties out of the other.

fark Musk and his self-entitled god complex.
 
recombobulator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

the voice of raisin: robodog: Look, they're building and testing the largest rocket ever to make it off the drawing board, I don't think they're wrong when they say it's not safe. They originally bought the property for Falcon 9 testing, for that class of rocket they could be reasonably sure any RUD would stay on their property, now, not so much. They've offered several times market value for the homes and they're being honest when they say it's not safe.

yeah because Texas is soooo small and crowded that this is the only place tgey could do this testing

I mean it's not like there's literally 1000s of sq miles of empty desert


Sure, and if they were building an alpaca farm or a bespoke pottery shed you'd have a point.  But they're not.  They're building a rocket launching facility.  They have to bring parts in from all over, so they have to be close to transportation infrastructure.  And I don't know if you've noticed but so far the boosters have been recovered at sea, so being close to a port is important.
 
