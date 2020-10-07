 Skip to content
[SCENE: EDITOR collapses, hands clenching pages] EDITOR: Stay back, you demon commas, what do you even want with me? [MAN IN WHITE COAT] There here is. You're comma with us. [EDITOR] Nooooooo This is your Fark Writer's Thread, punctual edition
11
•       •       •

toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, that headline came out of nowhere.  I think I was starting with a 'why did the writer cross the road' joke and somehow that one ended up falling on the floor and dying there.  Whatever muse is on duty at the moment is just mailing it in, I guess.  At least I got it in on time!  I did have an anecdote about someone editing something I wrote and adding commas all over the place, which freaked me out, but in retrospect it's not all that funny so let's just move on.

Fark Fiction Anthology update!

At this point everyone who submitted to this year's anthology should have heard back from me.  If you did not, please check your spam folder, and if you don't see something from editor­s[nospam-﹫-backwards]noitci­fkra­f­*net, please send me an email!  I'll find out what happened.

I'm planning to have all accepted submissions edited this weekend or next.  When I send them out, there'll be a bit of a deadline for signoff on them since we do want to get this out as soon as possible.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read, "F*ck your writers' thread".

I was thinking, "Well, oooooOOOOh! get a load of her." Then I re-read it.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, subby, do you want us to fix the headline, or did you just want to make sure it arrived promptly on time?
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The fark's an "editor"?
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr._Michael_Hfuhruhurr [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark doesn't scrub extra spaces after the period. I know who you people are.
 
Kraftwerk Orange
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
YAY another thread in which I can bash my blood enemy the apostrophe!
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: I read, "F*ck your writers' thread".

I was thinking, "Well, oooooOOOOh! get a load of her." Then I re-read it.


the letter 'F' does not exist in the headline but I like where you're going.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Most of the time travelers worry about their luggage.

Oops I left a comma out.
 
