(ABC News)   Overwhelmed hospital system to build field hospitals. In Wisconsin   (abcnews.go.com)
41
    More: Scary, Hospital, field hospital, state fairgrounds, COVID-19 patients, Wisconsin health officials, COVID-19 cases, hospital beds, Green Bay, Wisconsin  
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 07 Oct 2020 at 6:05 PM



41 Comments
 
Dissident Sheep [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't be afraid of Covid.  Don't let it dominate your life.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tent hospitals in Wisconsin in October\November? Great plan if you want to freeze 'rona victims till spring.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Tent hospitals in Wisconsin in October\November? Great plan if you want to freeze 'rona victims till spring.


Then they can get the vaccine and take out the gorillas!
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Tent hospitals in Wisconsin in October\November? Great plan if you want to freeze 'rona victims till spring.


Pfffffft. Green Bay fans are willing to risk Hoth like weather to see their team play.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I got the shiat kicked out of me once in Wisconsin. Forget it!
 
anuran
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Hope all the covidiot MAGATS get sick, really farking sick.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Can't they just use the empty Foxconn plant Trump brought to Wisconsin?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Do they think the fields will be OK?  I'm looking forward to the 2021 Cheese season.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Pretty sure that's the creepiest looking Governor in the nation.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The state will spend outrageous amounts of money on them and they will not be used. This has played out across the USA, including nearby in Chicago where millions was spent on unneeded hospital capacity without a single patient being served.
 
jimjays
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm glad the people will be getting medical care. But will they be getting bartenders and hair stylists? Restaurant dining?
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Tent hospitals in Wisconsin in October\November?


Those are not bad months. It takes until December to start getting really cold and then Jan & Feb are the worst.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Ottumwa Iowa is close to Wisconsin.
 
germ78
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Wisconsin GOP to shut it down within the week.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
According to President Orange Sweaty Dick, COVID ain't no thing.

So just pretend it's not a big deal and it won't be. Duh.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
And they can convert it to a mass grave for all the Mericans who don't get too notch medical care, advanced treatment and expensive steroid injections.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Being a FIP, I know people that have traved to Wisconsin over the summer. They all said the same thing. People in Wisconsin were acting like nothing was happening.

One of the guy's I listen to on local radio here went there too. He told the story about how he went to a store and people were looking at him weird for wearing a mask and the checkout person asked him why and when he explained she asked if covid "was a thing down there", meaning in Illinois.

Wisconsin has not taken this seriously and they're suffering the consequences. I say fark them.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
But by all means, "liberal" media, make sure not to assign blame for any of this. Make sure not to draw any rude conclusions about whose fault all this is.

Continue to treat it as if it's something that just happened that nobody could do anything about.

Because that's worked so well so far.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Maybe D2S can hold a rally there.  Just hold on until November 4 if you're going to vote for me.  Then you can die.
 
mochunk [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Us FIBs would ask that you kindly stay up there. Kthxbye
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: fragMasterFlash: Tent hospitals in Wisconsin in October\November? Great plan if you want to freeze 'rona victims till spring.

Pfffffft. Green Bay fans are willing to risk Hoth like weather to see their team play.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Being a FIP, I know people that have traved to Wisconsin over the summer. They all said the same thing. People in Wisconsin were acting like nothing was happening.

One of the guy's I listen to on local radio here went there too. He told the story about how he went to a store and people were looking at him weird for wearing a mask and the checkout person asked him why and when he explained she asked if covid "was a thing down there", meaning in Illinois.

Wisconsin has not taken this seriously and they're suffering the consequences. I say fark them.


Wish granted. They're getting farked now.

I wonder if they're still mad about being "ignored" by Hillary.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They built a overflow hospital in a recently closed former Sears in my city (Riverside, California).  I think it never got bad enough for them to actually open it for patients, but they are using it as a Covid testing site.

/giant fortress of a building
//surrounded by a Disneyland-sized parking lot that has never been more than 10% full during my lifetime (although I've seen a picture of it full soon after it opened in the 1950's)
 
thedingoatemybaby [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Only 16% of the state's 11,452 hospital beds were available as of Tuesday afternoon"....


Sixteen percent? In Florida we would call that "flush with beds". My ICU had to expand by 50% to accomodate everybody last "wave". Things about to get bumpy again as the Guv'nor opened EVERYTHING.
 
emtwo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The move also came as a state judge was considering a lawsuit seeking to strike down Evers' mandate that masks be worn in enclosed public spaces. The governor on Tuesday issued new restrictions on the size of indoor public gatherings through Nov. 6.

For a party that claims to fundamentally believe in federalism and the value of states' rights, they sure spend a lot of time curtailing the perfectly legal and constitutional (state constitutions) executive power of governors while simultaneously inventing and expanding the legally dubious and sometimes unconstitutional (US constitution) federal executive power.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

emtwo: perfectly legal and constitutional (state constitutions) executive power of governors


Uh, no. Most states have a time limit on executive orders for emergencies. It's about a month and then the governor has to issue a declaration that the emergency is over. Anything after that must be done by the legislature. It's really about talking unconstitutional power away from a governor trying to flex.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Dissident Sheep: Don't be afraid of Covid.  Don't let it dominate your life.


Perfect. Say this to every sick Trumper. Preferably up close, into their face, via Zoom obviously
 
emtwo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: emtwo: perfectly legal and constitutional (state constitutions) executive power of governors

Uh, no. Most states have a time limit on executive orders for emergencies. It's about a month and then the governor has to issue a declaration that the emergency is over. Anything after that must be done by the legislature. It's really about talking unconstitutional power away from a governor trying to flex.


5 or 6 states is not "most states."

But Wisconsin is one of that handful, so I'll give you that.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: The state will spend outrageous amounts of money on them and they will not be used. This has played out across the USA, including nearby in Chicago where millions was spent on unneeded hospital capacity without a single patient being served.


FTA

Only 16% of the state's 11,452 hospital beds were available as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the DHS. The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients had grown to 853, it's highest during the pandemic according to the COVID Tracking Project, with 216 in intensive care.

Subby:  Overwhelmed!
ABC: Surging!
NBC:  Explosion!
 
morg
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Tent hospitals in Wisconsin in October\November? Great plan if you want to freeze 'rona victims till spring.


It was built in April by the Army Corps of Engineers. I don't think it's tents.
 
Froman [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: emtwo: perfectly legal and constitutional (state constitutions) executive power of governors

Uh, no. Most states have a time limit on executive orders for emergencies. It's about a month and then the governor has to issue a declaration that the emergency is over. Anything after that must be done by the legislature. It's really about talking unconstitutional power away from a governor trying to flex.


In other words, state legislatures which are crawling with Trump sycophants as a result of having gerrymandered the shiat out of the state are joyfully sacrificing their citizens on the orders of the emperor.
 
roc6783
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Dear conservatives who were complaining on FB about the cost to build the field hospital, overreach by the Governor for mandating masks, and questioning why we had all these "stupid" restrictions and rights trampling ordinances in place, this is what we were trying to avoid.  But we're here now, and we couldn't have done it without you.  Wisconsin conservatives: impossible to underestimate.

/fark you assholes.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: 11,452 hospital beds were available as of Tuesday afternoon
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients had grown to 853
216 in intensive care.


So basically 7.4% of the hospital beds available in the state are occupied with COVID-19 patients. That's 1.9% of the total beds occupied by COVID-19 patients in intensive care (though I don't know the percentage of ICU beds occupied instead of total beds).

This is not an emergency. Free up some beds by pushing out non-urgent cases and postponing elective procedures. The hospital in my hometown was a total ghost town when they were in a complete panic. There was no shortage of beds when the hospital was about 99% empty.
 
roc6783
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: Can't they just use the empty Foxconn plant Trump brought to Wisconsin?


Ok, that made me laugh...to hold back the tears.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Being a FIP, I know people that have traved to Wisconsin over the summer. They all said the same thing. People in Wisconsin were acting like nothing was happening.

One of the guy's I listen to on local radio here went there too. He told the story about how he went to a store and people were looking at him weird for wearing a mask and the checkout person asked him why and when he explained she asked if covid "was a thing down there", meaning in Illinois.

Wisconsin has not taken this seriously and they're suffering the consequences. I say fark them.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: I got the shiat kicked out of me once in Wisconsin. Forget it!


I'm with her now .... She smiled, says hello LiL Jack
 
someonelse
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: mrmopar5287: The state will spend outrageous amounts of money on them and they will not be used. This has played out across the USA, including nearby in Chicago where millions was spent on unneeded hospital capacity without a single patient being served.

FTA

Only 16% of the state's 11,452 hospital beds were available as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the DHS. The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients had grown to 853, it's highest during the pandemic according to the COVID Tracking Project, with 216 in intensive care.

Subby:  Overwhelmed!
ABC: Surging!
NBC:  Explosion!


See, you don't wait until there are zero rooms left to decide to put up mobile hospitals. You look at the trend, and you prepare, and you hope you don't need to use them. But you predicted the US Covid numbers would be less than Germany's, so you should probably just STFU about what's happening in my state right now.
 
roc6783
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Being a FIP, I know people that have traved to Wisconsin over the summer. They all said the same thing. People in Wisconsin were acting like nothing was happening.

One of the guy's I listen to on local radio here went there too. He told the story about how he went to a store and people were looking at him weird for wearing a mask and the checkout person asked him why and when he explained she asked if covid "was a thing down there", meaning in Illinois.

Wisconsin has not taken this seriously and they're suffering the consequences. I say fark them.


I'm not saying you're wrong, but many people were/are.  I live in a suburb of Milwaukee and most places have nearly everyone wearing masks. I also travel between here and Door County for work.  Outside of the city, mask usage drops considerably.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Being a FIP, I know people that have traved to Wisconsin over the summer. They all said the same thing. People in Wisconsin were acting like nothing was happening.

One of the guy's I listen to on local radio here went there too. He told the story about how he went to a store and people were looking at him weird for wearing a mask and the checkout person asked him why and when he explained she asked if covid "was a thing down there", meaning in Illinois.

Wisconsin has not taken this seriously and they're suffering the consequences. I say fark them.


Farking FIBs

https://www.lakegenevanews.net/news/l​o​cal/lake-geneva-tourism-not-impacting-​coronavirus-caseloads-much-in-illinois​/article_6f9367f4-9f9a-5d9a-b530-72443​b02a554.html
 
someonelse
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

roc6783: abhorrent1: Being a FIP, I know people that have traved to Wisconsin over the summer. They all said the same thing. People in Wisconsin were acting like nothing was happening.

One of the guy's I listen to on local radio here went there too. He told the story about how he went to a store and people were looking at him weird for wearing a mask and the checkout person asked him why and when he explained she asked if covid "was a thing down there", meaning in Illinois.

Wisconsin has not taken this seriously and they're suffering the consequences. I say fark them.

I'm not saying you're wrong, but many people were/are.  I live in a suburb of Milwaukee and most places have nearly everyone wearing masks. I also travel between here and Door County for work.  Outside of the city, mask usage drops considerably.


People in Madison have taken it seriously, except for returning students. Why UW thought it was a good idea to bring them back is beyond me. But Madison's numbers have been low. Outside of the city, people have been terrible about masks and social distancing. And lo and behold, the Fox Valley is riddled with disease.
 
surrounded by assholes
‘’ less than a minute ago  
And thanks to the Republican jackasses on the Michigan SC this will be us soon.
 
