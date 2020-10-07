 Skip to content
(KCCI Des Moines)   I'm not a fan of soccer either but doing donuts on the field is a bit much   (kcci.com) divider line
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Even worse, it's kids fields
Soccer is the cheapest game to get your kid into, that's one of the reasons it's so popular, I did my soccer dad thing(as well as ballet dad, fark those pointe shoes) and the kids had fun

Whoever did this is a first class asshole
 
morg
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The fields were locked up Sunday night

chrisbourg.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
steamuserimages-a.akamaihd.netView Full Size
 
MrHormel
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

baka-san: Even worse, it's kids fields
Soccer is the cheapest game to get your kid into, that's one of the reasons it's so popular, I did my soccer dad thing(as well as ballet dad, fark those pointe shoes) and the kids had fun

Whoever did this is a first class asshole


That's the main reason it's the most popular sport in the world. A group of even the poorest children can get a bit of open space, rocks for goalposts and a ball hand-made from rags and plastic carrier bags to play. Football is a way out of extreme poverty for much of the world.
 
Pinnacle Point [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Not that I'm proud of it, but I once semi-accidentally tore up a jr high football field fishtailing across it in a beatup car as two sr high coaches looked on the scene in quiet disgust. I had the Chief of police's son in my passenger seat.
 
