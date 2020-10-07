 Skip to content
(6ABC Philadelphia)   Delivering 1800 pieces of mail, including mail-in ballots, into dumpsters is no way to go through life, Mr USPS Letter Carrier   (6abc.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, New Jersey, Interstate 280, Essex County, New Jersey, Newark, New Jersey, Native Americans in the United States, pieces of mail, New York City, West Orange, New Jersey  
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Charge him with 99 counts of election fraud.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lazy employee was lazy
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least it didn't involve firearms this time
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nicholas Beauchene, 26, of Kearny, faced arraignment later in the day on charges of delay, secretion or detention of mail and obstruction of mail.


Oh, cum on!!
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People that work for the post office get paid pretty good and this asshole got hired?
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I was wondering who's replacing DeJoy as Trump's Postmaster General
 
1funguy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

TWX: Charge him with 99 counts of election fraud.


So the president was right!
On the down side, I'd bet 2-1 they were ballots that would be against republicans.
Early voters do not seem to be democrat.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Lazy employee or overwhelmed employee due to Postmaster UPS/FedEx Investor General?
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

TWX: Charge him with 99 counts of election fraud.


He got 99 problems but DeJoy ain't 1.
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Yeah, you're not helping Mr. Postal carrier. This will surely wind up in Trump's tweets in the next 24 hours.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Nicholas Beauchene, 26, of Kearny, faced arraignment later in the day on charges of delay, secretion or detention of mail and obstruction of mail.


Oh, cum on!!


I bet Hank Hill wishes he could shoot envelopes through his narrow urethra.

/I tell you hwhat
 
Geotpf
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Lazy employee or overwhelmed employee due to Postmaster UPS/FedEx Investor General?


Yeah, I'm leaning on the second.  Normally they'd be allowed to finish on overtime, but Trump's guy is attempting to eliminate that, so I'm sure a few postman are saying fark it, and tossing whatever they can't deliver in an eight hour shift.
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I read the headline like it was a Real Men of Genius ad.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
He was following the orders of the Postmaster General when he "lost" those mail-in ballots by throwing them in the trash, after all, all those mail-in ballots were pre-filled-in with fraudulent votes for Demonrats, don't you know?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

TWX: Charge him with 99 counts of election fraud.


"I feel bad for you, son".
 
WTP 2
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
daily-voice-res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
make it do things
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

MythDragon: TWX: Charge him with 99 counts of election fraud.

"I feel bad for you, son".


"I got 99 problems but fraud ain't one. Hit me!"
 
shaggai
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
And most likely, this poor bastard will be charged more seriously than any police officer shooting black people. Or any politician caught for corruption. Or any corporation or banking firm caught for corruption.
 
mateomaui [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Yeah, you're not helping Mr. Postal carrier. This will surely wind up in Trump's tweets in the next 24 hours.


Maybe not... considering the ballots were supposedly heading to a largely Democratic suburb... he may avoid this one.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
And every one of them said Trump!!

/you know it's coming
 
Poster1212
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This is why when you mail you drop it off at the mailbox INSIDE the post office.  From the many years of delivering a piece of mail I always notice a delay or lost mail when you use a mailbox outside a post office.
 
JZDave
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
When the MAGAts start referring to this as election fraud, remember that 1) the ballots were only a small portion of the dumped mail, and 2) they were ballots on the way to residents on the carrier's route -- they weren't ballots that had been filled out for Trump (or anyone else) and on their way to the election office.
 
mateomaui [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Naido: And every one of them said Trump!!

/you know it's coming


DNRTFA?

They were being delivered to voters, not the other way around.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Yeah, you're not helping Mr. Postal carrier. This will surely wind up in Trump's tweets in the next 24 hours.


"CORRUPT DEMOCRATS ARE DESTROYING BALLOTS TO TURN THIS PROUD PRUSSIAN BLUE STATE INTO A PERSIAN INDIGO ONE! CAUGHT RED HANDED!"
 
H31N0US [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That's not exactly Trump country. There's a reason those ballots never made it to their voters.

I'm voting in person. If I can stand on line to get into 99 Ranch on a Saturday AM, I can stand on line to vote. Not that it matters, NJ has been hip to Trump's bullshiat for a while...we know about Atlantic City...so NJ will never vote for that con man.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I had a courier throw away an entire payroll run once in the days before widespread direct deposit. You bet your ass I had someone dive in there.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Yeah, you're not helping Mr. Postal carrier. This will surely wind up in Trump's tweets in the next 24 hours.


Wonder if he's taking one for the team, and if so, how much he got paid?
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

TWX: Charge him with 99 counts of election fraud.


Take one down, pass it around, 98 counts of election fraud!
 
mateomaui [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This is just yet another thing in an endless string of things for the UK to gamble on.

"What's the over under on [insert possible Trump behavior]?"

Enjoy the entertainment, y'all.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

JZDave: When the MAGAts start referring to this as election fraud, remember that 1) the ballots were only a small portion of the dumped mail, and 2) they were ballots on the way to residents on the carrier's route -- they weren't ballots that had been filled out for Trump (or anyone else) and on their way to the election office.


They do not care.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Lazy employee or overwhelmed employee due to Postmaster UPS/FedEx Investor General?


Since it is one case, I'll say lazy employee.  We have read this type of story on occasion over the decades.  If this starts occurring regularly, then I'd say it's the changes.
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

1funguy: TWX: Charge him with 99 counts of election fraud.

So the president was right!
On the down side, I'd bet 2-1 they were ballots that would be against republicans.
Early voters do not seem to be democrat.


Don't laugh. Orange Cult will be projecting this for the next month.
 
Sandvich is loose cannon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
about two to three-hundred

about 2 to 300

about two-hundred to three-hundred

about 200 to 300

about 2(00) to 300

about two(-hundred) to three-hundred

What should they have used instead of

"that's about two to 300 pounds"
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: I had a courier throw away an entire payroll run once in the days before widespread direct deposit. You bet your ass I had someone dive in there.


look at you, making some poor bastard jump into a filthy diseased stinking garbage bin. you are much man!
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: 1funguy: TWX: Charge him with 99 counts of election fraud.

So the president was right!
On the down side, I'd bet 2-1 they were ballots that would be against republicans.
Early voters do not seem to be democrat.

Don't laugh. Orange Cult will be projecting this for the next month.


It'll be millions of ballots found in the sewer.
 
Save vs Nerd Rage
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Honestly, we should not be surprised. I mean, the outrage is justified and the guy is a criminal. On the other hand, if I pay about half a U.S. dollar for a letter to be delivered, I know that I am not paying for reliability.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The last time West Orange (NJ-10) elected a Republican was in the 1940s. IJS
 
Random Celebrity Insult Generator [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
people should be signing up for the USPS informed delivery.  They scans an image of a regular size piece of mail and emails it the day it's supposed to be delivered to you.  Also tells you if there is a non-standard size or package out for delivery.  if someone is dumping your mail you should be keen to it when you get the email and nothing follows.

https://informeddelivery.usps.com/box​/​pages/intro/start.action

/works great with the netflix dvds
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.