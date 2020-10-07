 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   There's a nationwide shortage of Mason Jars. Illuminati, Knights Tempar Jars still readily available if you know who to ask   (cnn.com) divider line
30
Yeah I was trying to find some quart jars for a, ummm, project but can't find any. I do have bigger ones that will be fine.
 
Yeah everyone's growing dope during the pandemic.  Sucks for people wanting to can a few maters.
 
I suppose I don't need all of this urine.
 
I think this was happening before C19 started...just before.  Last year, I couldn't find 12oz tall Ball jars to save my life.  Sep.2019, I found 4 cases in ACE Hardware and bought every one.  I haven't seen them since.

But lids - I haven't checked lately and I usually keep extra lids.  I hope I have enough.
 
Mason jars make good bongs.  Just sayin'.
 
Sin_City_Superhero: Mason jars make good bongs.  Just sayin'.


And are ideal for curing and storage of your harvest.
 
Maybe, just maybe, we should arrest all Doomsday preppers and seize all the crap they are hoarding because that's who's causing all this bologna of shortages to begin with?
But no but no we're too stupid to do that
 
"The lids have a disc that sits on the mouth of the jar with a ring that screws on around it, "  - the disc is known as a Rubber. don't embarass old women in the supermarket when they ask for Rubbers.
 
What about Stone Cutter jars?
 
MasterPython: Sin_City_Superhero: Mason jars make good bongs.  Just sayin'.

And are ideal for curing and storage of your harvest.


Also great for making tintures and thc oils!
 
tupperware is better for keeping hotdog rolls fresh through the monsoon season
 
Picked up 4 pint jars for $1 at a yard sale the other day.  Grocery stores have quarts and small sizes - not a bountiful supply, but some.  Pints are really hard to come by, though.
 
I just want to take this moment to say that Illuminati:NWO was one of the best collectible card games to come out of the 90s.  Then it started coming true, and now we all LARP it every day.
 
sinko swimo: "The lids have a disc that sits on the mouth of the jar with a ring that screws on around it, "  - the disc is known as a Rubber. don't embarass old women in the supermarket when they ask for Rubbers.


Is that a regional term?  My parent canned when I was a kid and I've been canning for years and I've never heard the lids referred to as "rubbers."
 
MasterPython: Sin_City_Superhero: Mason jars make good bongs.  Just sayin'.

And are ideal for curing and storage of your harvest.


images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
FTW
 
whoops sorry for the double image not sure how i did that
 
https://www.theonion.com/we-re-going-​t​o-enjoy-this-cocaine-fueled-mason-jar-​rock-1819584974

"Do you understand me? I'm farking everywhere now because you ballbags can't get enough quaint jar action. I'm in the Acropolis kicking over vases; I'm in China dick-slapping terra-cotta warriors; I'm in the goddamn British Museum jizzing on the Rosetta Stone, 'cause I've got an all-access pass to everywhere and I'm blitzed out of my skull. I'm the high priest of eternity!"
 
waxbeans: Maybe, just maybe, we should arrest all Doomsday preppers and seize all the crap they are hoarding because that's who's causing all this bologna of shortages to begin with?
But no but no we're too stupid to do that


Yeah, I'd love to have to hand over my driver's license to buy toilet paper like one has to when buying Sudafed.  That would be awesome!
 
FTA:  Most of the demand is for the two-part lids necessary for canning, because they are single-use, whereas the glass jars can be used over and over.

No...you can use the rings over and over...just take them off the jars once you remove them from the canning bath and keep them dry so they don't tarnish.  Eventually you might have to replace them, but they are definitely not single-use.
 
thehellisthis: waxbeans: Maybe, just maybe, we should arrest all Doomsday preppers and seize all the crap they are hoarding because that's who's causing all this bologna of shortages to begin with?
But no but no we're too stupid to do that

Yeah, I'd love to have to hand over my driver's license to buy toilet paper like one has to when buying Sudafed.  That would be awesome!


Sorry. But, considering how many people support jailing addicts. I don't gove one single F++K.
Hell, I'm 47. Salt and pepper hair and keep having to show ID for crap beer at a crap store. Meh. Such is life. People won't end that stupid law. So, yeah too bad. Let's just ID for every thing. Y'all Law and Order types set the precedence. not me.  Goose goose gander mother f++ker
 
Hopefully enough to get me through 2020.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EasilyDistracted: sinko swimo: "The lids have a disc that sits on the mouth of the jar with a ring that screws on around it, "  - the disc is known as a Rubber. don't embarass old women in the supermarket when they ask for Rubbers.

Is that a regional term?  My parent canned when I was a kid and I've been canning for years and I've never heard the lids referred to as "rubbers."


I've never heard it.  Sounds like someone carried it over from the ring on the latch tops in the pics above.
They've always just been lids in my little world.
 
stovepipe: Hopefully enough to get me through 2020.

[Fark user image 850x338]


looks like you had a busy June :)
 
The best thing about these articles is that they find these crazy niche companies and organizations to talk to that most of us would never think existed. I'm going to start calling the Oregon Food Preservation Hotline daily to make sure that I'm wrapping my leftovers correctly. We're going to be on a first name basis.
 
Dang... I've been doing it wrong all these years!

I use mine for pickling.
 
stovepipe: Hopefully enough to get me through 2020.

[Fark user image image 850x338]


Look a little full but I don't see
Fark user imageView Full Size
any problem if you keep burping them.
I have one jar that full. I dump it in a glass baking dish when it's time to breathe.
The rest are 3/4 full. Just getting into harvest now.
 
Fark user imageView Full Size



RIP Mason "The Line" Dixon
 
morg: The best thing about these articles is that they find these crazy niche companies and organizations to talk to that most of us would never think existed. I'm going to start calling the Oregon Food Preservation Hotline daily to make sure that I'm wrapping my leftovers correctly. We're going to be on a first name basis.


Wapping? (I don't think this is safe) that Said. An old ex of mine would leave pizza in the box in the oven for days and eat. (Off oven. Cold pizza. Ate cold. Left in off oven and ate cold for days) WTF?
 
stovepipe: Yeah everyone's growing dope during the pandemic.  Sucks for people wanting to can a few maters.


Well, fark.  Nobody told me and here I am using them for my peppers and tomatoes.
 
Knight of Malta jars are under rated.
 
