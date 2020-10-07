 Skip to content
(CNN)   Fire up the Romerocopter for two as CNN explains why turkeys will be smaller this Thankgiving   (cnn.com) divider line
29
GRCooper [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hope Les' prescription is up to date if they're going to be smaller

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mrs. Coffee Nerves and her sister are currently fighting over some family slight. I'm hoping I can keep the fight going until Thanksgiving, and I don't care if it means I have to cook a 40-pound turkey left over after the small ones are taken for just us that day.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Mrs. Coffee Nerves and her sister are currently fighting over some family slight. I'm hoping I can keep the fight going until Thanksgiving, and I don't care if it means I have to cook a 40-pound turkey left over after the small ones are taken for just us that day.


I'm rooting for you man, good luck!
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You say "smaller" I say " ideal".
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a tom and about six hens living in the field behind my house. I may just shoot one of them
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish they'd bring back the turkey roll.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But chickens will be bigger!
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CNN always delivers the most important news. They are in touch with the movers and shakers in the turkey industry.  They have interviewed them relentlessly and discovered that there will be no change in turkeys this year. So they made something up.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Our research does suggest that smaller birds will be in higher demand," said Tom Windish

Sounds like some premium pricing is in order, Ric.
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I usually go to a cousins for a multi-family gathering.  Not this year.  I'll stay home alone and roast a turkey breast, mash some taters, and make stuffing.
 
vestona22 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unless Bailey Quarters announces this I do not care.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Doesn't matter how big they are.  The carcasses all go into my stock pots just fine.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'll probably have a turkey burger or a steak since the family isn't getting together, stupid rona.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Mrs. Coffee Nerves and her sister are currently fighting over some family slight. I'm hoping I can keep the fight going until Thanksgiving, and I don't care if it means I have to cook a 40-pound turkey left over after the small ones are taken for just us that day.


Wimmen! Ammiright!
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
https://ifunny.co/video/put-xanax-in-​t​he-turkey-NPGEuyCF7
 
strapp3r
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
my conservative family members ain't invited this year.
hoping they enjoy a lovely evening enjoying a cold, slimy bag-0-dicks
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
ideally you want two medium size birds.
one for the smoker and one for the fryer.
you can substitute beer for turkey if you're in a pinch.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Mrs. Coffee Nerves and her sister are currently fighting over some family slight. I'm hoping I can keep the fight going until Thanksgiving, and I don't care if it means I have to cook a 40-pound turkey left over after the small ones are taken for just us that day.


I farkied you a couple of years ago, never regretted it

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
RiffTrax: Let's Talk Turkey (Preview)
Youtube m4iF38lk5ZA
 
pdieten [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm used to having to look for a 24-pound bird. I'm not sure if the wife's family will be able to tolerate not getting together this year, so it's likely I'll have to do it again anyway. Dunno if this trend is going to make it easier to find one, or harder because the store won't order as many.
 
darkman2000
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
When Turkey is cheap we'll get a couple 12lbs birds. Each one lasts us about 5 days. Very cheap eating
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Isitoveryet: ideally you want two medium size birds.
one for the smoker and one for the fryer.
you can substitute beer for turkey if you're in a pinch.


I've had smoked beer, but never fried. Unless you count beer batter cod.
 
Random Celebrity Insult Generator [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
we started meeting for a late breakfast at IHOP.  Carb load with no prep, no clean-up, and then we're free to watch football and drink beer like god intended for the rest of the day for which we're all thankful.

/mom goes home after and cooks a turkey to get her tradition fix and we can pick up meat or soup later if we're so inclined
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Isitoveryet: ideally you want two medium size birds.
one for the smoker and one for the fryer.
you can substitute beer for turkey if you're in a pinch.


I would not recommend putting beer in the fryer.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Farker Soze: Isitoveryet: ideally you want two medium size birds.
one for the smoker and one for the fryer.
you can substitute beer for turkey if you're in a pinch.

I've had smoked beer, but never fried. Unless you count beer batter cod.


oh man, next time you have the oil at temp. pour a beer into a pint glass (never directly into the oil) and throw that liquid love right in the oil. best damn deep fried beer you'll ever be rushed to the ER room for, ever.
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Who needs turkey on thanksgiving?
All you need is:
toast
popcorn
pretzels
jelly beans
ice cream sundaes
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It is just the Mrs, myself and the cat.  no need to buy a bird when a breast will do
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Crewmannumber6: I have a tom and about six hens living in the field behind my house. I may just shoot one of them


This point in time living in Coon Rapids, MN, I'd have just set a snare in the back yard.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
As God as my witness, I thought turkeys were larger..
 
